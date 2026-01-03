Scott Jennings Shares a Meme That PERFECTLY Captures the Dems' Latest 'Priorities' Pivot

As we told you earlier, on President Trump's orders, U.S. forces entered Venezuela and took Nicolas Maduro and his wife into custody. Attorney General Pam Bondi said they will be brought to New York to face indictment on many charges.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Democrats are, as usual, shrieking about something that Trump has done. Here's just one example of the Dem triggering:

Every dictatorship is not a "legitimate government". That does not give you or any president the constituional power to invade the country without the consent of Congress and the people. https://t.co/jUnNiwmuva — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 3, 2026

Keep in mind that concern about the Constitution comes from somebody in the same party that applauded President Biden for trying to unilaterally decree a new constitutional amendment.

But we've seen many "priorities" pivots from the Democrats during President Trump's entire second term, and Scott Jennings explains the latest in meme form:

Perfect! Sen. Chris Van Hollen might be taking his margarita blender to New York just as soon as Maduro is taken there.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and insane "priorities."

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!