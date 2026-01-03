Scott Jennings Shares a Meme That PERFECTLY Captures the Dems' Latest 'Priorities' Pivot

Kathy Hochul Disgraces Herself and the Skylines of New York For Fictional 'Muslim-American...
Doug P. | 10:38 AM on January 03, 2026
Meme screenshot

As we told you earlier, on President Trump's orders, U.S. forces entered Venezuela and took Nicolas Maduro and his wife into custody. Attorney General Pam Bondi said they will be brought to New York to face indictment on many charges. 

Meanwhile, the Democrats are, as usual, shrieking about something that Trump has done. Here's just one example of the Dem triggering: 

Keep in mind that concern about the Constitution comes from somebody in the same party that applauded President Biden for trying to unilaterally decree a new constitutional amendment

But we've seen many "priorities" pivots from the Democrats during President Trump's entire second term, and Scott Jennings explains the latest in meme form:

Perfect! Sen. Chris Van Hollen might be taking his margarita blender to New York just as soon as Maduro is taken there. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and insane "priorities."

