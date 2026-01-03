'Wicked' Composer Says He'll No Longer Host a Gala at the Trump-Kennedy Center
Director of Somali Daycare Gives His Side in AP Interview
President Trump Posted the Most Epic Troll OF ALL TIME After Arresting Nicolas...
Hot Take: Maybe Mayor Mamdani Will Help Maduro Escape Custody
Mamdani Says City Will Step in If Your Landlord Doesn’t Properly Steward 'Your'...
Somalia's Ambassador to the UN Is Also the Administrator of a Healthcare Company...
Never Fear: The EU Is Closely Monitoring the Situation in Venezuela
Scott Jennings Reminds America How Lucky We Are With a Biden Maduro Flashback
'PRIORITIES' Alert! Guy Benson Spots the DNC Taking the Next Predictable Step After...
Ben Rhodes Upset With Trump Bombing Venezuela, Nigeria, and Iran With 'No Coherent...
Adam Kinzinger Thinks Trump’s Capture of Maduro Was the Right Call
Mamdani Slams Trump's Illegal Maduro Arrest on Behalf of NYC Venezuelans (Who Wants...
VIP
Trump and Rubio Explain the Lack of Congressional Notification (It Only Takes ONE...
Let's Check in With How Lefties on Bluesky Are Dealing With Trump Announcing...

El Salvador President Bukele DRAGS Dem Sen. Van Hollen (Then Drags Him AGAIN) Over the Maduro Arrest

Doug P. | 8:38 PM on January 03, 2026
Meme screenshot

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has become one of our favorite butt kickers of liberals and leftists on social media. In recent weeks Bukele has made deportation critic Hillary Clinton an offer she WILL refuse and schooled Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson about his claim that "we can't incarcerate our way out of violence." 

Advertisement

Apparently the Democrats' big problem with the president of El Salvador is that he proved that high crime rates are a choice and it doesn't have to be that way. 

Bukele's latest victim is Democrat senator and charter member of the "Kilmar Abrego and All Other Illegal Aliens' Fan Club," Chris Van Hollen. 

Van Hollen's post about Trump having Nicolas Maduro arrested in Venezuela and brought back to the U.S. to face numerous counts including narco-terrorism, cocaine importation along with firearm and other conspiracy charges caught the attention of Bukele:

This was Bukele's first response to Van Hollen:

Yes he does. 

The irony is that Van Hollen tried to make Bukele the "dictator" in this story: 

Recommended

President Trump Posted the Most Epic Troll OF ALL TIME After Arresting Nicolas Maduro
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Van Hollen's short time in El Salvador having a happy hour with Abrego Garcia came back to bite him: 

Perhaps Bukele should sent Van Hollen a new margarita blender so he can go have drinks with Maduro on NYC (and maybe invite Abrego Garcia). 

Van Hollen definitely had that one coming. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and protection racket for criminal illegals and dictator thugs. 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

President Trump Posted the Most Epic Troll OF ALL TIME After Arresting Nicolas Maduro
Grateful Calvin
'Wicked' Composer Says He'll No Longer Host a Gala at the Trump-Kennedy Center
Brett T.
Director of Somali Daycare Gives His Side in AP Interview
Brett T.
Scott Jennings Reminds America How Lucky We Are With a Biden Maduro Flashback
Grateful Calvin
Mamdani Says City Will Step in If Your Landlord Doesn’t Properly Steward 'Your' Home
Brett T.
Hot Take: Maybe Mayor Mamdani Will Help Maduro Escape Custody
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

President Trump Posted the Most Epic Troll OF ALL TIME After Arresting Nicolas Maduro Grateful Calvin
Advertisement