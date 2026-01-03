El Salvador President Bukele DRAGS Dem Sen. Van Hollen (Then Drags Him AGAIN) Over the Maduro Arrest

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has become one of our favorite butt kickers of liberals and leftists on social media. In recent weeks Bukele has made deportation critic Hillary Clinton an offer she WILL refuse and schooled Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson about his claim that "we can't incarcerate our way out of violence."

Apparently the Democrats' big problem with the president of El Salvador is that he proved that high crime rates are a choice and it doesn't have to be that way.

Bukele's latest victim is Democrat senator and charter member of the "Kilmar Abrego and All Other Illegal Aliens' Fan Club," Chris Van Hollen.

Van Hollen's post about Trump having Nicolas Maduro arrested in Venezuela and brought back to the U.S. to face numerous counts including narco-terrorism, cocaine importation along with firearm and other conspiracy charges caught the attention of Bukele:

Trump and his cronies can try to dress this up, but it is an illegal act of war to replace Maduro and grab Venezuela's oil for his billionaire buddies.



Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/NCjByoVS2o — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) January 3, 2026

This was Bukele's first response to Van Hollen:

So you just want to defend thugs. https://t.co/WptuahoZ09 — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) January 3, 2026

Yes he does.

The irony is that Van Hollen tried to make Bukele the "dictator" in this story:

You don’t see me out here defending you.



Or Maduro for that matter, but I know the rule of law is a difficult concept for someone who calls himself "the world's coolest dictator." https://t.co/eFR0ykDHDt — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) January 3, 2026

Van Hollen's short time in El Salvador having a happy hour with Abrego Garcia came back to bite him:

No more margaritas for you. https://t.co/JLFUN8guQJ — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) January 3, 2026

Perhaps Bukele should sent Van Hollen a new margarita blender so he can go have drinks with Maduro on NYC (and maybe invite Abrego Garcia).

DRAG HIM. — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) January 4, 2026

Damn 🤣🔥🔥🔥 — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama) January 3, 2026

Van Hollen definitely had that one coming.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and protection racket for criminal illegals and dictator thugs.

