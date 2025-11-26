MS NOW’s Psaki and Kirschner Predict Future ‘Nuremberg Trials’ for Those Obeying Trump’s...
Both National Guardsmen Shot While on Duty in Washington D.C. Have Tragically Died
Media Smear Fails: Not Leavitt’s Relative — Absent Mom Who Overstayed Visa Detained...
Leftist Protester Drags Dead Effigies of Trump and Immigration Enforcement Agents in D.C....
Shocking Shooting: National Guard Members Targeted Near White House, Suspect in Custody
This Is Why Everyone Hides When the Woke Cousin Shows Up to Thanksgiving
DHS Puts Media/Dem Spin on ICE Detainees Into 'Shockingly Dangerous' Perspective
McFaul Brags About Obama-Era Russia Expertise, Gets Ratio’d Into Next Week
IT'S OFFICIAL! This Is the ONLY Thing Fani Willis' Criminal Prosecution of Trump...
Why Permitting Reform Is Critical to Lower Energy Costs and Create Jobs
Why the Veterans Access Act Is Essential to Fixing Community Care for America’s...
This 'Thanksgiving Guidelines' Flashback With Gavin Newsom Is ANOTHER Reason He Should NEV...
VIP
THERE It Is! The 'Seditious Six' Really Shouldn't Be So Predictable
Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer

El Salvador's President Vaporizes Chicago Mayor's Claim 'We Can't Incarcerate Our Way Out of Violence'

Doug P. | 3:33 PM on November 26, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The crime problem in Chicago continues to be a major issue, though Democrats like Mayor Brandon Johnson seem to think that's just what is required if we're going to have a "fair" society. 

Advertisement

These kinds of horrible things should just be part of big city life, according to leftist "leaders" like Mayor Johnson:

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said crime in Chicago is "out of control" and blasted so-called "liberal judges" after a woman was set on fire in the deep-blue city last week — allegedly by a man with 72 prior arrests who had been out on bond despite prosecutors calling for him to be incarcerated. 

Trump, speaking at the White House during the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon, again called on Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson to allow National Guard troops to be deployed to the Windy City to tackle crime amid a wave of recent violent incidents. 

The president’s plea came a week after Bethany MaGee, 26, was allegedly set on fire by 50-year-old Lawrence Reed, who has spent decades cycling through the criminal justice system. Additionally, a teenager was fatally shot and at least eight others were injured after two shootings on Friday night in downtown Chicago.

Johnson's response to people pointing out the insanity of releasing violent criminals dozens of times to victimize even more people? It's as crazy as you probably expected: 

Recommended

Media Smear Fails: Not Leavitt’s Relative — Absent Mom Who Overstayed Visa Detained by ICE
justmindy
Advertisement

"We can not incarcerate our way out of violence."

El Salvador is one of the biggest success stories when it comes to making the country safer for its citizens, and President Bukele called total BS on Mayor Johnson's lunacy: 

Bingo!

Another insane leftist Democrat talking point bites the dust. 

Advertisement

Add this to the list of lefty pivots over these last few years: 

"Social justice" was the Dems' 2020 exception to their "stay at home to keep everybody safe" rule. The law abiding are not that party's top priority. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Mayor Johnson).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Media Smear Fails: Not Leavitt’s Relative — Absent Mom Who Overstayed Visa Detained by ICE
justmindy
Both National Guardsmen Shot While on Duty in Washington D.C. Have Tragically Died
Eric V.
MS NOW’s Psaki and Kirschner Predict Future ‘Nuremberg Trials’ for Those Obeying Trump’s Lawful Orders
Warren Squire
This Is Why Everyone Hides When the Woke Cousin Shows Up to Thanksgiving
justmindy
McFaul Brags About Obama-Era Russia Expertise, Gets Ratio’d Into Next Week
justmindy
Leftist Protester Drags Dead Effigies of Trump and Immigration Enforcement Agents in D.C. March
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Media Smear Fails: Not Leavitt’s Relative — Absent Mom Who Overstayed Visa Detained by ICE justmindy
Advertisement