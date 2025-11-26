El Salvador's President Vaporizes Chicago Mayor's Claim 'We Can't Incarcerate Our Way Out of Violence'

The crime problem in Chicago continues to be a major issue, though Democrats like Mayor Brandon Johnson seem to think that's just what is required if we're going to have a "fair" society.

These kinds of horrible things should just be part of big city life, according to leftist "leaders" like Mayor Johnson:

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said crime in Chicago is "out of control" and blasted so-called "liberal judges" after a woman was set on fire in the deep-blue city last week — allegedly by a man with 72 prior arrests who had been out on bond despite prosecutors calling for him to be incarcerated. Trump, speaking at the White House during the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon, again called on Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson to allow National Guard troops to be deployed to the Windy City to tackle crime amid a wave of recent violent incidents. The president’s plea came a week after Bethany MaGee, 26, was allegedly set on fire by 50-year-old Lawrence Reed, who has spent decades cycling through the criminal justice system. Additionally, a teenager was fatally shot and at least eight others were injured after two shootings on Friday night in downtown Chicago.

Johnson's response to people pointing out the insanity of releasing violent criminals dozens of times to victimize even more people? It's as crazy as you probably expected:

"We can not incarcerate our way out of violence."

El Salvador is one of the biggest success stories when it comes to making the country safer for its citizens, and President Bukele called total BS on Mayor Johnson's lunacy:

Bingo!

Another insane leftist Democrat talking point bites the dust.

Add this to the list of lefty pivots over these last few years:

"Social justice" was the Dems' 2020 exception to their "stay at home to keep everybody safe" rule. The law abiding are not that party's top priority.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Mayor Johnson).

