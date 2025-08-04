VIP
TDS Lefty's 'Name 1 Thing That Qualifies Trump to Be President' Challenge Backfired In a YUGE Way

Doug P. | 3:20 PM on August 04, 2025
ImgFlip

Well, another self-own from a TDS lefty has taken place. This one's from a repeat self-owner and lib "influencer" on X who we've highlighted before:

We've written about the other Morgan Freeman -- that would be Morgan J. Freeman -- often on Twitchy, and none of it is any good. The 'influencer' has shared fake photos of Donald Trump to fuel his TDS, claimed that he is 'embarrassed' to be an American, and most recently gotten obliterated by another actor, Kevin Sorbo, for wanting to make big daddy government even larger, just to name a few of his innumerable face plants on Twitter. 

That story was about a poll that was posted asking "do you support Trump's immigration deportation efforts." We're a little surprised that didn't get deleted because 82 percent of respondents answered "yes." 

Up next is the following question: 

Oh, well that question is easy to answer. For starters, no words are necessary:

That pretty much says it all, but just in case, there's a lot more: 

The previous four years autopen apparently did all the work but nobody on the Left was asking such questions about qualifications. 

'SO F**ked UP': Revealing Blast From Hillary's Email PAST Just Made Things So MUCH WORSE for Her *THREAD*
Sam J.
It's almost as if that account is run by a secret Trump operative trying to make the Left look even sillier and more ridiculous than they already are. 

It looks more like the question most voters were asking themselves was "what qualifies Kamala Harris to be president. 

*****

