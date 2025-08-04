TDS Lefty's 'Name 1 Thing That Qualifies Trump to Be President' Challenge Backfired In a YUGE Way

Well, another self-own from a TDS lefty has taken place. This one's from a repeat self-owner and lib "influencer" on X who we've highlighted before:

That story was about a poll that was posted asking "do you support Trump's immigration deportation efforts." We're a little surprised that didn't get deleted because 82 percent of respondents answered "yes."

Up next is the following question:

Name one thing that qualifies Donald Trump to be the president of the United States? — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) August 3, 2025

Oh, well that question is easy to answer. For starters, no words are necessary:

That pretty much says it all, but just in case, there's a lot more:

He was duly elected — Hen (@iamau79n) August 4, 2025

77 million Americans voted for President Trump. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) August 3, 2025

The previous four years autopen apparently did all the work but nobody on the Left was asking such questions about qualifications.

He was elected by the majority of the electoral college. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) August 4, 2025

It's almost as if that account is run by a secret Trump operative trying to make the Left look even sillier and more ridiculous than they already are.

It looks more like the question most voters were asking themselves was "what qualifies Kamala Harris to be president.

