Three Is a Tragic Number: WSJ Hits Bottom With ‘Throuple Trouble’ Interior Design Article

There’s not just a couple of things amiss with the latest edition of The Wall Street Journal; there’s a throuple. What’s a throuple? We think you can figure that out. Former WSJ readers say the challenges of being in a household where the bathroom towels read ‘his, his, and his’ is not something they can relate to or want to read about.

Have a look. (READ)

After buying a “plain vanilla” box, a Chicago trio brought in an interior designer who blended their aesthetics and added elements like a moody den for socializing and a three-person bed.



🔗: https://t.co/b2Z4qO0bzg pic.twitter.com/2P6CpcN2xI — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) December 18, 2025

Wow… the venerable Wall Street Journal… just wow. — Rorate Caeli (@RorateCaeli) December 19, 2025

This is not your dad’s WSJ, but the paper’s editor wants it to be someone’s tri-dads’ WSJ in the future.

Commenters say they don’t understand how three guys who all dress the same can’t agree on a vanilla box.

Different design tastes? They are all exactly the same person — tay (@taytayjimjim) December 19, 2025

Their clothes say that they dont have different design ideas. — James Staley (@Jamesupernature) December 19, 2025

The two on the ends look like brothers. — Calypsho (@CalypshoClips) December 19, 2025

Silly, that's the next issue.

Older folks will remember Barbara Mandrell’s ‘Sleeping Single in a Double Bed.’ These guys had to contend with sleeping triple in a double bed. Interior designer to the rescue!

oh, i get it now pic.twitter.com/Jn8wWb5ziO — reMAGAcan (@jevvens) December 19, 2025

So, one top and two bottoms.

Posters are wondering about future follow-up stories for the WSJ.

The Indian guy really spices things up — Scott G (@scttfrnks) December 19, 2025

He knows how to curry favor.

After seeing the post, commenters were looking for help from the heavens.

Bring the meteorite now — Source of Grey Hair (@freechewy) December 19, 2025

We welcome the sweet meteor of death.

Posters see that contentious vanilla box breaking up the trio. Is a divorce… er, trivorce around the corner?

I can't wait for the follow up article when, after infinite drama, each has lawyered up and the "plain vanilla box" is the subject of endless legal battles since the deed was unclear as to the true owner. — richard williams (@rbwcal) December 19, 2025

I’m old enough to remember when The Wall Street Journal was a respected financial publication. — Richard - Thought Criminal (@nowiknowmyabcs) December 19, 2025

When was that? I’m pretty old and can’t remember. — Your Mom (@AFKHuckleBerry) December 19, 2025

Tbf, this sounds like an expensive renovation. — Matt Fitzgerald (@mattfitzct) December 19, 2025

Major recession indicator — Aminicorp (@AminiCorp) December 19, 2025

This is relatable for other three-income homes. So, not very relatable at all.

Posters say this triple feature spells the end of serious journalism at the WSJ.

I remember when the WSJ moved markets. We used to refresh it for trades, not takes on throuples arguing over throw pillows. Three “tastes” coexist until someone steals the covers or the remote. Groundbreaking stuff. The real story isn’t the moody den, it’s a serious paper-chasing lifestyle clicks. No wonder subscribers are leaving faster than commitment in that household. Back to finance, please. This isn’t journalism evolving, it’s journalism surrendering. — D. (@dxebco) December 19, 2025

The next time you post an advertisement asking people to subscribe to your publication, I want you to reference this post when people don't. Maybe you'll learn from it. Maybe you won't. — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) December 19, 2025

You know the WSJ editorial team sees this article as a good thing. Before you know it, they’ll feature it in an ad for 33% off the cover price.

