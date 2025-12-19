Three Is a Tragic Number: WSJ Hits Bottom With ‘Throuple Trouble’ Interior Design Article

'PANIC MODE'! Tim Walz Says Trump's Weaponizing Federal Gov't Against MN Just Because...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on December 19, 2025
ImgFlip

There’s not just a couple of things amiss with the latest edition of The Wall Street Journal; there’s a throuple. What’s a throuple? We think you can figure that out. Former WSJ readers say the challenges of being in a household where the bathroom towels read ‘his, his, and his’ is not something they can relate to or want to read about.

Have a look. (READ)

This is not your dad’s WSJ, but the paper’s editor wants it to be someone’s tri-dads’ WSJ in the future.

Commenters say they don’t understand how three guys who all dress the same can’t agree on a vanilla box.

Silly, that's the next issue.

Older folks will remember Barbara Mandrell’s ‘Sleeping Single in a Double Bed.’ These guys had to contend with sleeping triple in a double bed. Interior designer to the rescue!

So, one top and two bottoms.

Posters are wondering about future follow-up stories for the WSJ.

He knows how to curry favor.

After seeing the post, commenters were looking for help from the heavens. 

We welcome the sweet meteor of death.

Posters see that contentious vanilla box breaking up the trio. Is a divorce… er, trivorce around the corner?

This is relatable for other three-income homes. So, not very relatable at all.

Posters say this triple feature spells the end of serious journalism at the WSJ.

I remember when the WSJ moved markets.

We used to refresh it for trades, not takes on throuples arguing over throw pillows.

Three “tastes” coexist until someone steals the covers or the remote. Groundbreaking stuff.

The real story isn’t the moody den, it’s a serious paper-chasing lifestyle clicks.

No wonder subscribers are leaving faster than commitment in that household.

Back to finance, please.

This isn’t journalism evolving, it’s journalism surrendering.

— D. (@dxebco) December 19, 2025

You know the WSJ editorial team sees this article as a good thing. Before you know it, they’ll feature it in an ad for 33% off the cover price.

