NY Times Reports the Quiet Part Out Loud on What the Dems' Freakout Is REALLY About

Doug P. | 2:18 PM on March 21, 2025
Meme screenshot

D

The NYT headline: "Innuendo, Trump and GOP aim to Cripple the Left."

And how exactly could they "cripple" the Left? Like this:

Executive actions intended to cripple top Democratic law firms. Investigations of Democratic fund-raising and organizing platforms. Ominous suggestions that nonprofits aligned with Democrats or critical of President Trump should have their tax exemptions revoked.

Mr. Trump and his allies are aggressively attacking the players and machinery that power the left, taking a series of highly partisan official actions that, if successful, will threaten to hobble Democrats’ ability to compete in elections for years to come.

Translation: Without the government there won't be any "machinery that powers the left."

If only the media's headlines could be honest and simply say "Democrats furious because taxpayers will no longer be on the hoold to fund their machine."

We've seen how the game has been played for years and the Left's freaking out now that somebody's actually doing something to correct the rigged game.

Yep, like her.

Oh, and one more thing:

So did almost 80 million other people.

***

