NY Times Reports the Quiet Part Out Loud on What the Dems' Freakout Is REALLY About

The New York Times. pic.twitter.com/V3uTGEU6sW — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) March 21, 2025

The NYT headline: "Innuendo, Trump and GOP aim to Cripple the Left."

And how exactly could they "cripple" the Left? Like this:

Executive actions intended to cripple top Democratic law firms. Investigations of Democratic fund-raising and organizing platforms. Ominous suggestions that nonprofits aligned with Democrats or critical of President Trump should have their tax exemptions revoked. Mr. Trump and his allies are aggressively attacking the players and machinery that power the left, taking a series of highly partisan official actions that, if successful, will threaten to hobble Democrats’ ability to compete in elections for years to come.

Translation: Without the government there won't be any "machinery that powers the left."

NYT just casually confirming that much of the left’s apparatus was funded with your tax dollars. https://t.co/m1HUec1mLz — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) March 21, 2025

They said it out loud.

Yes, the taxpayer will no longer fund the democrat machine. https://t.co/WOujtRSxq6 — Dems are the Enemy of the People (@EttaPlace001) March 21, 2025

If only the media's headlines could be honest and simply say "Democrats furious because taxpayers will no longer be on the hoold to fund their machine."

This is exactly what I’ve been saying for the past two months. All of this is a dismantling of embedded leftist power and financial machinery. https://t.co/Nc1E8DP5Ve pic.twitter.com/15ubTzlzN8 — Alan Cornett (@alancornett) March 21, 2025

We've seen how the game has been played for years and the Left's freaking out now that somebody's actually doing something to correct the rigged game.

Yep, like her.

So…NOW it is considered a bad thing? https://t.co/rEUZtyFUK9 pic.twitter.com/dANgvEtVsc — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) March 21, 2025

Oh, and one more thing:

I voted for this! https://t.co/LjoeBsDVd1 — Tomas McEochaidh (@TMceochaidh) March 21, 2025

So did almost 80 million other people.

***

