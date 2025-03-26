NY Rep. Daniel Goldman Gets Absolutely WRECKED Claiming Tesla Terrorism Investigations Are 'Lawfare'

Well, take a look at this.

Democrats do know what the word 'lawfare' is, but they still don't know what it means.

For weeks now, we've seen coordinated and random attacks on Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and service centers nationwide. They've also doxxed Tesla owners and vowed harassment unless they sell their vehicles. Why? Because Elon Musk is working with President Donald Trump and the party of love, tolerance, and diversity can't have that happening.

Advertisement

It's the textbook definition of terrorism: using violence and property destruction to achieve political ends. But because the Left thinks their violent antics are merely free speech, they don't see this as terrorism, of course.

Fortunately, the Trump DOJ does see it as terrorism.

This troubles Congressman Daniel Goldman of New York, who thinks his preferred constituencies are above the law:

This is the political weaponization of the DOJ.



Trump uses his official authority to defend his benefactor Elon Musk.



The FBI then creates a task force to use our law enforcement to “crack down” on adversaries of Musk’s.



Where are the Republicans so opposed to “lawfare”? https://t.co/PZFbafcZ8V — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 25, 2025

This is neither weaponization of the DOJ nor lawfare.

The Trump administration has every right to stop these terrorist attacks against Elon Musk.

Fox News Digital has learned that there have been various instances in recent weeks of vandalism, arson and targeted shootings against Tesla vehicles, dealerships and charging stations across the nation. The task force comes as a wave of Tesla car owners, dealerships, and charging stations have been targeted nationwide amid Elon Musk's involvement with the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is focused on slashing wasteful spending and fraud within the federal government. Musk is the co-founder and CEO of Tesla. 'As always, Director Patel and Deputy Director Bongino have been adamant about responsiveness to agents on the ground and providing them the resources they need to serve Americans,1 FBI spokesman Ben Williamson told Fox News Digital. 'This Task Force is just the latest move in coordinating our efforts to ensure those who violently attack Tesla will be pursued and brought to justice.'

We thought no one was above the law, Congressman.

Are you retarded? The FBI tracking domestic terrorism is a part of their job. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 25, 2025

Goldman thinks only parents at school board meetings and Catholics are domestic terrorists.

Not the people actually firebombing Tesla charging stations.

Is it OK for someone to set YOUR property on fire when they disagree with YOUR political actions?

Asking for a friend. — The Narcissist Element (@seeemmeffell) March 25, 2025

Goldman would want anyone who did that to be punished to the fullest extent of the law. And he'd be correct to expect that.

Elon Musk -- and all the Tesla owners harmed -- deserve the same.

So, people should just be allowed to firebomb car dealerships? What if the car was a Ford? Or Toyota? Do these rules only apply to certain cars? — Stuck (@StuckInMiddleU) March 25, 2025

It (D)epends.

Lawfare is when the charges aren’t applicable or you make up charges.



People setting Teslas on fire at dealerships and shooting are actually domestic terrorism.



And if you were ok with them hunting down non-violent people from Jan. 6, you definitely should be ok with this. — Susan Peak (@SuzyP39) March 25, 2025

Advertisement

Exactly this.

Why do we have to explain this to a sitting Congressman?

Here it is, ladies and gentlemen, the dumbest tweet to ever be posted on this platform. Daniel Goldman thinks the FBI tracking down the domestic terrorist who have been destroying Tesla charging stations and dealerships is “weaponization of the DOJ”. https://t.co/FNTvxE4piM — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 25, 2025

We couldn't make this up if we tried.

Seems like what Democrats have been doing to normal people for years.... https://t.co/L2jvj9Tzef — Imagining a Democrat/RINO free Oklahoma (@OKRINOHunter) March 25, 2025

Because it is.

So terrorism is okay if it’s against those you ideologically oppose and any attempt to enforce the laws broken in the process is politicization?



Seems Dan here has been quite disingenuous over the years with all his crowing that no one is above the law. https://t.co/4UYeUqPwrt — Emily Chapple (@blonde4thewin) March 25, 2025

Goldman believes Musk deserves this and, by extension, so does every Tesla owner for the 'crime' of associating tangentially with someone friendly to President Donald Trump.

It's a scary realization that Democrats will stop at nothing to achieve their political ends.

Advertisement