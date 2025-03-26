No-Brainer: Charles C.W. Cooke Shares Hill Op-Ed on How to Save Trillions on...
Has Rep. Jasmine Crockett Discovered the Police Can Be Useful for Keeping Reporters...
SecDef Pete Hegseth Says The Atlantic's Latest Proves 'Jeff Goldberg Has Never Seen...
Domestic Terrorists Are Running Wild: Democrats Don't Care, But You Can Join Us...
Watch Sen. Mark Warner's Face When CNBC Host Delivered a Brutal Reminder About...
Texas Rep Channels 007, Storms Taxpayer-Funded Trans Conference at UT Austin, Left Speechl...
Senator Kennedy Serves Up a Receipt-Filled Roast, Leaves Radical Dem Witness Seething (WAT...
'Entire Story Was Another Hoax': Karoline Leavitt and Mike Waltz Weigh In After...
VIP
Of Course! Seattle Mayor Tries to Make City's Massive Revenue Shortfall About Trump
Party of None: Victor Davis Hanson Says the Democrats 'Are Trying To Put...
The Horrible Things X Users Would Rather Do Than Attend a Town Hall...
Conspiracy Clowns: Sunny Hostin and Don Lemon Know Why Trump is Dismantling the...
Variety: Disney Hired Social Media Guru to Save 'Snow White' from Rachel Zegler
VIP
UK Veteran Jailed Over Facebook Comments 'Stirring Up Racial Hatred'

NY Rep. Daniel Goldman Gets Absolutely WRECKED Claiming Tesla Terrorism Investigations Are 'Lawfare'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 1:00 PM on March 26, 2025
AP Photo/Josh Edelson

Well, take a look at this.

Democrats do know what the word 'lawfare' is, but they still don't know what it means.

For weeks now, we've seen coordinated and random attacks on Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and service centers nationwide. They've also doxxed Tesla owners and vowed harassment unless they sell their vehicles. Why? Because Elon Musk is working with President Donald Trump and the party of love, tolerance, and diversity can't have that happening.

Advertisement

It's the textbook definition of terrorism: using violence and property destruction to achieve political ends. But because the Left thinks their violent antics are merely free speech, they don't see this as terrorism, of course.

Fortunately, the Trump DOJ does see it as terrorism.

This troubles Congressman Daniel Goldman of New York, who thinks his preferred constituencies are above the law:

This is neither weaponization of the DOJ nor lawfare.

The Trump administration has every right to stop these terrorist attacks against Elon Musk.

Fox News Digital has learned that there have been various instances in recent weeks of vandalism, arson and targeted shootings against Tesla vehicles, dealerships and charging stations across the nation. 

The task force comes as a wave of Tesla car owners, dealerships, and charging stations have been targeted nationwide amid Elon Musk's involvement with the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is focused on slashing wasteful spending and fraud within the federal government. Musk is the co-founder and CEO of Tesla. 

'As always, Director Patel and Deputy Director Bongino have been adamant about responsiveness to agents on the ground and providing them the resources they need to serve Americans,1 FBI spokesman Ben Williamson told Fox News Digital. 'This Task Force is just the latest move in coordinating our efforts to ensure those who violently attack Tesla will be pursued and brought to justice.' 

Recommended

Senator Kennedy Serves Up a Receipt-Filled Roast, Leaves Radical Dem Witness Seething (WATCH)
justmindy
Advertisement

We thought no one was above the law, Congressman.

Goldman thinks only parents at school board meetings and Catholics are domestic terrorists.

Not the people actually firebombing Tesla charging stations.

Goldman would want anyone who did that to be punished to the fullest extent of the law. And he'd be correct to expect that.

Elon Musk -- and all the Tesla owners harmed -- deserve the same.

It (D)epends.

Advertisement

Exactly this.

Why do we have to explain this to a sitting Congressman?

We couldn't make this up if we tried.

Because it is.

Goldman believes Musk deserves this and, by extension, so does every Tesla owner for the 'crime' of associating tangentially with someone friendly to President Donald Trump.

It's a scary realization that Democrats will stop at nothing to achieve their political ends.

Advertisement
Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.

Help us report on these terrorist attacks and expose the left's hate for those simply wanting to make America great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: DOJ DOMESTIC TERRORISM ELON MUSK FBI FBI INVESTIGATION TESLA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Senator Kennedy Serves Up a Receipt-Filled Roast, Leaves Radical Dem Witness Seething (WATCH)
justmindy
No-Brainer: Charles C.W. Cooke Shares Hill Op-Ed on How to Save Trillions on Entitlement Programs
Amy Curtis
Texas Rep Channels 007, Storms Taxpayer-Funded Trans Conference at UT Austin, Left Speechless
justmindy
Has Rep. Jasmine Crockett Discovered the Police Can Be Useful for Keeping Reporters Away?
Doug P.
Watch Sen. Mark Warner's Face When CNBC Host Delivered a Brutal Reminder About Biden Era 'Accountability'
Doug P.
SecDef Pete Hegseth Says The Atlantic's Latest Proves 'Jeff Goldberg Has Never Seen an Attack Plan'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Senator Kennedy Serves Up a Receipt-Filled Roast, Leaves Radical Dem Witness Seething (WATCH) justmindy
Advertisement