VIP
No, the Legendary Jackie Robinson Was NOT a 'DEI Hire'; He Was the...
Benjamin Netanyahu Gifts John Fetterman a Beeper Making Antisemites’ Heads... Well You Kno...
Republican Warns Democrats It Will Be Disastrous for Them If They Make AOC...
Joy Reid Tells Don Lemon She’s Betting on Canada if the United States...
VIP
Wrecked by Latinx: CNN Exposes Gavin Newsom for Lying About Using a Leftist...
WWE’s KANE Offers to Wrestle Tim Walz After He Claimed He Could Kick...
Tesla Investor Accuses Musk of ‘Nazi Rhetoric’ and Demands He Step Down and...
From Squad to Fraud: Former Dem Representative Cori Bush’s Husband Charged In COVID...
VIP
Why Are Transgender People So Violently Angry With Tesla?
Judge Says Trump May Face 'Consequences’ for Deporting Gang Members
President Volodymyr Zelensky Fights Trump’s Ceasefire Efforts, Announces 'Redline'
Pete Hegseth 'Removed' Every Person of Color and Every Woman From List of...
Hot Take: Was It Domestic Terrorism When Kid Rock Used Bud Light Cans...
Chicago Teachers' Union Clinches the Case Against Raises with Protest Signs That Flunk...

FAKE NEWS: Pete Hegseth BLASTS New York Times About Elon Musk and 'Secret Chinese War Plans'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on March 21, 2025
Twitchy Meme

The left's strategy to destroy Elon Musk seems to be two-pronged. One tactic is to have the media tacitly, if not explicitly encourage people to violence, including attacking Tesla cars and dealerships. 

Advertisement

And the other is simply to lie about him.

Last night, Maggie Haberman shared a SCARY 'exclusive report' that she and four of her colleagues at The New York Times assembled (again, why does it always take so many 'journalists' to concoct these stories?) revealing that Musk is visiting the Pentagon today to get all of the details about 'top secret US plans for war with China.'

Wow. What a scoop. That sounds like an article people will want to click on and subscribe to the NYT to read. 

There's only one problem. It's not true. What's even more hilarious is that the Times article ADMITS that it's not true right in the opening paragraphs:

The Pentagon was scheduled on Friday to brief Elon Musk on the U.S. military’s plan for any war that might break out with China, two U.S. officials said on Thursday.

Another official said the briefing would be China focused, without providing additional details. A fourth official confirmed Mr. Musk was to be at the Pentagon on Friday, but offered no details.

Hours after news of the planned meeting was published by The New York Times, Pentagon officials and President Trump denied that the session would be about military plans involving China. 

LOL. Look at all of those 'anonymous sources' they have.

Recommended

Judge Says Trump May Face 'Consequences’ for Deporting Gang Members
Brett T.
Advertisement

The article then proceeds to suggest that the meeting might be called off due to the intrepid 'reporters' at the Times exposing it.

Aaaaaand, that's not true either. 

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth immediately called Haberman and the Times out for spreading ... ahem ... 'male cow manure.'

Again the Times tried to take credit for 'exposing' the meeting and then Hegseth changing the purpose of it because of their reporting, but they have no evidence for this claim. 

And here's the thing. Even if the meeting was about China, Musk has a security clearance and Hegseth has the authority and discretion to share operational plans with him if he chooses to do so. 

In other words, Hegseth has no reason to lie about the nature of the meeting. But Habermann and her gaggle of reporters had every reason to. 

Advertisement

They just want to scare everyone about the 'Bad DOGE Man.' 

At this point, we're not sure if Haberman might have even told China about the meeting. Kind of like General Mark Milley promising to 'warn' America's adversary about Trump during the President's first term. 

WTF, indeed. 

Of course, Haberman did not respond to getting called out by the Defense Secretary. Even Donald Trump called out the lie on his Truth Social platform. 

Musk chimed in as well, noting that this was hardly the first time he had visited with top officials at the Pentagon. 

We're willing to bet that many of those visits were during the Obama administration. 

But we don't recall The New York Times assigning five staffers to report on those meetings. 

Right? That's what we said. 

It would be really funny if DOGE took a microscope to media newsrooms. Like Twitter when Musk bought it, that investigation would probably reveal that they could fire 80 percent of their staff without anyone noticing a difference. 

Advertisement

Heck, Grok probably could concoct this story in about 30 seconds all by itself ... and be able to cite the same 'anonymous sources.'

That 'evergreen' emoji sure comes in handy when it comes to the media performing faceplants in trying to spread their fear porn. 

Hegseth already has demonstrated many times during his brief tenure that he is not going to abide the media making fake stories up about his Defense Department like they have tried to with the Tuskegee Airmen or with Jackie Robinson

'Fan fiction' is the perfect way to describe the article. Because it wasn't published to inform the public. It was published to further enrage the unhinged lunatics who already hate Trump and Musk. 

Advertisement

Exactly. 

DOGE has been doing outstanding work so far in terms of exposing fraud and waste, as well as recommending cuts with savings already in the hundreds of billions of dollars. 

But all of that is probably chump change compared to the improvements that Musk and DOGE could make to the behemoth that is the Department of Defense. We don't need to remind everyone that the DOD has never passed an audit and has failed seven of them in a row. 

Maggie Haberman and the rest of the hacks at The New York Times can try to incite panic all they want. But Musk turning DOGE loose on the Pentagon is exactly what Americans voted for. 

Tags: CHINA ELON MUSK FAKE NEWS MAGGIE HABERMAN NEW YORK TIMES PENTAGON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judge Says Trump May Face 'Consequences’ for Deporting Gang Members
Brett T.
Benjamin Netanyahu Gifts John Fetterman a Beeper Making Antisemites’ Heads... Well You Know
Eric V.
Chicago Teachers' Union Clinches the Case Against Raises with Protest Signs That Flunk Spelling
justmindy
Republican Warns Democrats It Will Be Disastrous for Them If They Make AOC the New Face of Their Party
Warren Squire
Joy Reid Tells Don Lemon She’s Betting on Canada if the United States Invades Our Northern Neighbor
Warren Squire
Pete Hegseth 'Removed' Every Person of Color and Every Woman From List of Notable Americans
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Judge Says Trump May Face 'Consequences’ for Deporting Gang Members Brett T.
Advertisement