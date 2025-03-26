Has Rep. Jasmine Crockett Discovered the Police Can Be Useful for Keeping Reporters...
Of Course! Seattle Mayor Tries to Make City's Massive Revenue Shortfall About Trump
Party of None: Victor Davis Hanson Says the Democrats 'Are Trying To Put...
The Horrible Things X Users Would Rather Do Than Attend a Town Hall...
Conspiracy Clowns: Sunny Hostin and Don Lemon Know Why Trump is Dismantling the...
Variety: Disney Hired Social Media Guru to Save 'Snow White' from Rachel Zegler
UK Veteran Jailed Over Facebook Comments 'Stirring Up Racial Hatred'

No-Brainer: Charles C.W. Cooke Shares Hill Op-Ed on How to Save Trillions on Entitlement Programs

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on March 26, 2025
Twitchy/SJ

This writer is genuinely shocked to see something like this appear in The Hill. 

It's hardly a bastion of Right-wing thought, but sometimes even the blind squirrel gets the acorn.

Here's more:

Congress is hurtling toward a colossal showdown over the federal budget. The House budget blueprint instructed the Committee on Energy and Commerce to find $880 billion in spending cuts, which requires reforming Medicaid. However, some Republicans like Sen. Josh Hawley (Mo.) oppose “anything that results in cuts to actual work beneficiaries.”

Even President Trump said that Medicaid won’t be touched. But without the cuts, Congress could not continue with the Trump tax cuts enacted in 2017. 

Before any of this can materialize, the Senate must first agree to the House budget resolution, with both chambers resolving their differences. That’s where the politics get complicated. But the politics can be simple: Focus on excluding non-citizens from welfare programs. 

Non-citizens include illegal immigrants, legal immigrants on green cards and other migrants here on work permits or other visas. The call for $880 billion in cuts is not specific to components of Medicaid or other welfare programs; the number is merely a target that the Energy and Commerce Committee needs to hit. The committee could meet much of this goal and assuage Hawley’s worry by cutting all non-citizens from Medicaid and other welfare and entitlement programs.

Makes sense to us.

There is certainly room for debate and discussion on this. But the overall point remains.

This is as predictable as the sun rising in the east.

It's insane that we do this.

If they're non-citizens, it's hard, but it needs to be done.

It's that or the collapse of the entire economy.

As we said, there are things to iron out.

Excellent question.

Yep.

That's been a huge incentive, and it would help with illegal immigration.

Some judge will rule it unconstitutional too, certainly.

But Congress must act. Sooner rather than later, and they must consider all avenues.

A radical concept, we know.

America -- and American taxpayers -- have no obligation, moral or otherwise, to provide healthcare for all the world.

Editor's Note: The left is in panic mode thanks to President Trump halting its dishonest, backdoor, taxpayer funding.

Help us continue reporting the corrupt relationship Democrats have with taxpayers. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

