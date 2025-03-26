No-Brainer: Charles C.W. Cooke Shares Hill Op-Ed on How to Save Trillions on Entitlement Programs

This writer is genuinely shocked to see something like this appear in The Hill.

It's hardly a bastion of Right-wing thought, but sometimes even the blind squirrel gets the acorn.

Seems like a no-brainer to me. “Removing non-citizens from all welfare and entitlement programs, not just Medicaid, would save about $1 trillion over the next decade.” https://t.co/vuHPeWnf4h — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 26, 2025

Here's more:

Congress is hurtling toward a colossal showdown over the federal budget. The House budget blueprint instructed the Committee on Energy and Commerce to find $880 billion in spending cuts, which requires reforming Medicaid. However, some Republicans like Sen. Josh Hawley (Mo.) oppose “anything that results in cuts to actual work beneficiaries.” Even President Trump said that Medicaid won’t be touched. But without the cuts, Congress could not continue with the Trump tax cuts enacted in 2017. Before any of this can materialize, the Senate must first agree to the House budget resolution, with both chambers resolving their differences. That’s where the politics get complicated. But the politics can be simple: Focus on excluding non-citizens from welfare programs. Non-citizens include illegal immigrants, legal immigrants on green cards and other migrants here on work permits or other visas. The call for $880 billion in cuts is not specific to components of Medicaid or other welfare programs; the number is merely a target that the Energy and Commerce Committee needs to hit. The committee could meet much of this goal and assuage Hawley’s worry by cutting all non-citizens from Medicaid and other welfare and entitlement programs.

Makes sense to us.

Some of it. On the other end, this proposal would includes cutting Social Security for legally employed resident aliens, who we've been making pay into the system with the promise of eligibility when they reach retirement age. That hardly seems just. — David Gaw 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@davidgaw) March 26, 2025

There is certainly room for debate and discussion on this. But the overall point remains.

Every Democrat on that stage raised a hand to show support for paying for the health care of illegal immigrants. This is another hill Democrats may choose to die on. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 26, 2025

This is as predictable as the sun rising in the east.

I still can’t believe we incentivize immigrants with welfare and other programs. Passing laws like these in the first place was brainless! — Mike Kole (@kolemichael) March 26, 2025

It's insane that we do this.

The article doesn’t address how much of that aid goes to non-citizen children. Adults are one thing, but cutting off children from health care and other forms of assistance may not be the no brainer you would like it to be. — Radical Middle (@RadicalMiddle4) March 26, 2025

If they're non-citizens, it's hard, but it needs to be done.

It's that or the collapse of the entire economy.

When libertarians propose this sort of thing *without* a credible plan to physically remove noncitizens from the US, I always wonder exactly what they think will happen when, for example, a noncitizen shows up at the ER. — RhythmDoc (@RhythmDoc01) March 26, 2025

As we said, there are things to iron out.

why in the hell are they on it in the first place? https://t.co/5cSSEOIqFR — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) March 26, 2025

Excellent question.

There will be intense moral and prudential arguments about this, but I suspect it will happen simply because we have to find money somewhere, and pulling benefits from non-citizens costs you zero votes, and is likely to poll well with citizens. https://t.co/q5w5y16UTi — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) March 26, 2025

Yep.

It would also remove a huge incentive to come here. Win/win. https://t.co/kDQ077NwaC — SoCalViews (@SoCalViews) March 26, 2025

That's been a huge incentive, and it would help with illegal immigration.

I'm sure the remittance-industrial complex and their associated NGOs will obstruct meaningful change, as usual. Pigs at the trough like this are more than willing to buy as many congress bozos as it takes. https://t.co/qEGdClDk2Y — teodesian.net shitpost overflow valve (@teodesian) March 26, 2025

Some judge will rule it unconstitutional too, certainly.

But Congress must act. Sooner rather than later, and they must consider all avenues.

A radical concept, we know.

Demoralizing to consider how many people in our society avidly want to strip healthcare from their fellow human beings knowing it will inflict needless suffering and death. https://t.co/j47I3omf27 — Adam Gaffney (@awgaffney) March 26, 2025

America -- and American taxpayers -- have no obligation, moral or otherwise, to provide healthcare for all the world.

