Trump Shares a 'How It Started / How It's Going' Meme Guaranteed to Trigger Lawfare Dems

Several years of the Left's lawfare against Donald Trump combined with two assassination attempts, lies about "just like Hitler" and "wannabe totalitarian" backfired epically on the Democrats, culminating in a huge election loss last month.
Meanwhile, Trump has managed to maintain a sense of humor about it all along the way. That's apparent yet again based on this meme Trump shared on Truth Social directed at the Democrats and their failed lawfare:
Trump's latest post on Truth Social: pic.twitter.com/UNyF4BwPZg— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 13, 2024
Instant classic!
Trump on Truth— Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) December 13, 2024
The BOSS 👑 pic.twitter.com/MFDkqivkEy
Elon Musk loved it:
Haha amazing 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ck8wFQV5KU— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2024
Somebody please make sure Fani Willis and Alvin Bragg see that one.
Trump’s mastery of trolling never ceases to impress— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 13, 2024
The next four years are going to be something else!
***
Related:
Trump's 'Climate Threats' Have Demoralized the Eco-Scam Crowd (for Good Reason!)
JD Vance's Guest in Trump's Suite at the Army-Navy Game a HUGE 'Middle Finger to Alvin Bragg'
OUCH! Trump Summed Up Kamala (and the Dems) Biggest Mistake of the Campaign in 2 Short Sentences
Join the conversation as a VIP Member