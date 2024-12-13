Trump Shares a 'How It Started / How It's Going' Meme Guaranteed to Trigger Lawfare Dems

Several years of the Left's lawfare against Donald Trump combined with two assassination attempts, lies about "just like Hitler" and "wannabe totalitarian" backfired epically on the Democrats, culminating in a huge election loss last month.

Meanwhile, Trump has managed to maintain a sense of humor about it all along the way. That's apparent yet again based on this meme Trump shared on Truth Social directed at the Democrats and their failed lawfare:

Trump's latest post on Truth Social: pic.twitter.com/UNyF4BwPZg — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 13, 2024

Instant classic!

Trump on Truth



The BOSS 👑 pic.twitter.com/MFDkqivkEy — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) December 13, 2024

Elon Musk loved it:

Somebody please make sure Fani Willis and Alvin Bragg see that one.

Trump’s mastery of trolling never ceases to impress — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 13, 2024

The next four years are going to be something else!

***

