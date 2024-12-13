Bidenomics, Baby! Majority of Voters Say Joe's Economic Policies HURT Them
Trump Shares a 'How It Started / How It's Going' Meme Guaranteed to Trigger Lawfare Dems

Doug P.  |  3:14 PM on December 13, 2024

Several years of the Left's lawfare against Donald Trump combined with two assassination attempts, lies about "just like Hitler" and "wannabe totalitarian" backfired epically on the Democrats, culminating in a huge election loss last month.

Meanwhile, Trump has managed to maintain a sense of humor about it all along the way. That's apparent yet again based on this meme Trump shared on Truth Social directed at the Democrats and their failed lawfare:

Instant classic!

Elon Musk loved it:

Somebody please make sure Fani Willis and Alvin Bragg see that one.

The next four years are going to be something else!

***

