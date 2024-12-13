Trump's 'Climate Threats' Have Demoralized the Eco-Scam Crowd (for Good Reason!)

Trump Shares a 'How It Started / How It's Going' Meme Guaranteed to...
Doug P.  |  1:48 PM on December 13, 2024

On noon of January 20th, just over one month from now, Donald Trump will take the oath of office to become the 47th President of the United States. At that time you'll almost be able to hear collective groans from all around the world as the gravy train comes to an end.

Among those who will be unhappy while screaming about the existential threat worsening will be the "we're all gonna die unless trillions more dollars are spent" climate change crowd, which Politico reports is demoralized: 

In a way we can't blame them. The Trump administration with some help from DOGE is going to build a dam that will stop the money flow.

Where's our tiny violin

Censorship. Funding cuts. Layoffs.

Those concerns loom over the world’s largest conference of climate scientists as they brace for whiplash at the White House when President-elect Donald Trump takes office in six weeks. Trump has recently said climate change isn’t happening, called it a hoax and joked that rising seas would create more coastal real estate — all in contradiction to the work of the 25,000 researchers attending the American Geophysical Union’s annual meeting in downtown Washington this week.

“Everybody at AGU is nervous,” Jill Brandenberger, climate security program manager at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, said in an interview. “The unknown is what makes people nervous.”

Sea levels are at such great risk of rising that people like Barack Obama and many others continue to spend millions and millions of dollars to buy oceanside property, which is an odd expenditure considering the fact they'd like us to believe it'll all be under water soon. 

American voters are tired of the grift, not to mention open borders, inflation, etc.

They're going to have to deal with it. And maybe learn to code.

