OUCH! Trump Summed Up Kamala (and the Dems) Biggest Mistake of the Campaign in 2 Short Sentences

As you know, TIME Magazine named Donald Trump the 2024 "Person of the Year":

Donald Trump is TIME's Person of the Year https://t.co/IjP5W2otV5 pic.twitter.com/CVHX9o0DB3 — TIME (@TIME) December 12, 2024

The story also features an interview with Trump. Several other names were under consideration:

Trump was also named Time Person of the Year in 2016 after he won the presidential election. He joins 13 other U.S. presidents who have received the recognition, including President Joe Biden. A short list for Time Person of the Year was announced Monday on NBC’s “The Today Show” and included Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris, Kate Middleton, Elon Musk and Benjamin Netanyahu.

The interview in TIME has a part that explains why the Democrats should have consulted with Trump before even deciding to go with Kamala Harris, and this short assessment, via The Federalist's Sean Davis, is 100 percent accurate.

Trump says Kamala Harris’s biggest mistake in the 2024 campaign was being too stupid to understand she was too stupid for the job. pic.twitter.com/NnAlEcmHbO — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 12, 2024

That summed it up quickly and perfectly! The Harris-Walz campaign seemed to know that too as evidenced by their efforts to keep Harris away from serious interviews. Heck, Kamala wasn't even the headliner at her own rallies.

He said out loud what we thought https://t.co/ZrLFh97Wy9 — Steve SanAntonio 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@SteveSanantonio) December 12, 2024

I mean, he's spot on though. — LibertyLark (@Usetheschwartz_) December 12, 2024

Yep!