VIP
TIME Magazine Being a Leftist, Biased Rag ACCIDENTALLY Makes Trump Look Even MORE...
How 'Bout GFY? WH Dem Officials 'Warn' Trump Not to Undo Key Parts...
Adam Schiff Thought It Was SMART to 'Go There' Sucking UP to Christopher...
VIP
Trump Should Send Autographed Copies of This to the Following People...
X Has WAY Too Much Fun With Grok AI at Taylor Lorenz's Expense...
BEST Part of Nancy Pelosi Getting Heckled for 2 Minutes STRAIGHT Is Watching...
'This Ends in January': Defense Dept. Priority Indicates Pete Hegseth Can't Get There...
ALL THE JOY! Jill Biden Openly and JOYFULLY Trolling Kamala Shows Just How...
Ooh, That's Gotta' Sting! CNN Reports Huge Support Numbers for Trump's Transition and...
Nobody's Buyin': It Jamie Raskin Claims He Serves All Americans, Doesn't Care About...
The Call For Targeting Is Under Review: Another High Profile Athlete Targeted By...
Broadcast Views: Trump Names Kari Lake Director of ‘Voice of America’
Deck the Walz: Merry Cringemas with Tim and Gwen (WATCH)
President-Elect Trump in the Big Apple to Ring NYSE Opening Bell Thursday

OUCH! Trump Summed Up Kamala (and the Dems) Biggest Mistake of the Campaign in 2 Short Sentences

Doug P.  |  12:25 PM on December 12, 2024
Meme screenshot

As you know, TIME Magazine named Donald Trump the 2024 "Person of the Year": 

Advertisement

The story also features an interview with Trump. Several other names were under consideration

Trump was also named Time Person of the Year in 2016 after he won the presidential election. He joins 13 other U.S. presidents who have received the recognition, including President Joe Biden.

A short list for Time Person of the Year was announced Monday on NBC’s “The Today Show” and included Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris, Kate Middleton, Elon Musk and Benjamin Netanyahu.

The interview in TIME has a part that explains why the Democrats should have consulted with Trump before even deciding to go with Kamala Harris, and this short assessment, via The Federalist's Sean Davis, is 100 percent accurate.

That summed it up quickly and perfectly! The Harris-Walz campaign seemed to know that too as evidenced by their efforts to keep Harris away from serious interviews. Heck, Kamala wasn't even the headliner at her own rallies.

Yep!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Adam Schiff Thought It Was SMART to 'Go There' Sucking UP to Christopher Wray and WOOF Was He EVER Wrong
Sam J.
How 'Bout GFY? WH Dem Officials 'Warn' Trump Not to Undo Key Parts of Biden's Legacy and HELLOOO Backfire
Sam J.
X Has WAY Too Much Fun With Grok AI at Taylor Lorenz's Expense and LOL Here Are Some of the BEST (Worst?)
Sam J.
BEST Part of Nancy Pelosi Getting Heckled for 2 Minutes STRAIGHT Is Watching Katie Couric SQUIRM (watch)
Sam J.
ALL THE JOY! Jill Biden Openly and JOYFULLY Trolling Kamala Shows Just How Much She HATES Her (Watch)
Sam J.
Ooh, That's Gotta' Sting! CNN Reports Huge Support Numbers for Trump's Transition and Second Term
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Adam Schiff Thought It Was SMART to 'Go There' Sucking UP to Christopher Wray and WOOF Was He EVER Wrong Sam J.
Advertisement