Time MAGAzine: President-Elect Donald Trump Named ‘Person of the Year’ - Was There Any Doubt?

Even the dying legacy media gets it right sometimes. Today, Time Magazine named President-Elect Donald Trump as its ‘Person of the Year.’ Laughably, the ‘news’ magazine was considering Kamala Harris as one of its cover candidates. No, seriously. We covered that madness here. But, in the end Time made the right choice. Well, let’s face it, the only choice.

Here’s more.

Time magazine to name Trump ‘Person of the Year’ https://t.co/FyLbtY8zd0 — POLITICO (@politico) December 11, 2024

It’s quite a reversing of the once-prevailing media narrative about Trump. They predicted he had a date with the ‘big house,’ not a second date with the White House. We’re happy they’re all disappointed.

So, are these folks.

A year ago leftists believed that Trump was going to prison for the rest of his life



Now he’s the president elect and on the cover of Time magazine. Hahaha winning — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) December 11, 2024

He beat four weaponized cases

Two assassinations

Won the presidency

Restored the American Empire — The Investigative Centurion (@TruthorConseq12) December 11, 2024

Well deserved. He pulled off the biggest political comeback ever known to human history. — Charles Ezra (@ugochukwu1945) December 11, 2024

There’s no denying that President Trump‘s return to the White House set a precedent that no other president will ever outdo.

Of course, Democrats are handling it about as well as you’d suppose. Let’s take a moment and laugh at these poor miserable souls.

Are you kidding me @TIME ??????????? I won’t ever read your magazine again! So many people to pick from and you chose a traitorous cheating criminal? — Noëlle Christiana Harris (@Noelle333369) December 11, 2024

Trump is also:



Felon of the year

Rapist of the year

Fraudster of the year

Seditionist of the year

Liar of the year — Tom Katt (@ThomasKatty44) December 11, 2024

I bet they're doing it because they're struggling with viewership and probably need money. Trump attracts attention. Attention creates traffic. Traffic provides an opportunity for increased revenue. — I am a... (@tjs683) December 11, 2024

No Time is not putting Trump on the cover for money or to bring in readers. Trump has not been out of the news cycle since he came down the escalator in 2015. This cover does nothing to attract a disinterested public back to the very deservedly dying legacy media. Still, thanks for the cover, Time!

Let’s enjoy this meme at their expense.

Is this the cover? Dm me @time pic.twitter.com/3kyp9B6d6G — Reply By Mail (@ReplybyMail) December 11, 2024

Not shocking

(although I would’ve picked Elon or even Bibi. It’s not the BEST person but it’s the most influential and both of them were more influential in 2024)



Will he finally take down the fake Time Person of the Year cover he has up in his golf clubs? — Miss Norma Jeane 🗽🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️💋🐾 (@rosanthony3) December 11, 2024

You’ll recall years ago ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats lost their minds over Trump‘s novelty ‘Person of the Year’ magazine at one of his golf resorts. Now, he has a REAL one to replace it. Just something else for them to lose their minds over.