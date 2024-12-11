Daniel Penny Considers Suing Alvin Bragg for Malicious Prosecution
Time MAGAzine: President-Elect Donald Trump Named ‘Person of the Year’ - Was There Any Doubt?

Warren Squire  |  6:30 PM on December 11, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Even the dying legacy media gets it right sometimes. Today, Time Magazine named President-Elect Donald Trump as its ‘Person of the Year.’ Laughably, the ‘news’ magazine was considering Kamala Harris as one of its cover candidates. No, seriously. We covered that madness here. But, in the end Time made the right choice. Well, let’s face it, the only choice.

Here’s more.

It’s quite a reversing of the once-prevailing media narrative about Trump. They predicted he had a date with the ‘big house,’ not a second date with the White House. We’re happy they’re all disappointed.

So, are these folks.

There’s no denying that President Trump‘s return to the White House set a precedent that no other president will ever outdo.

Of course, Democrats are handling it about as well as you’d suppose. Let’s take a moment and laugh at these poor miserable souls.

No Time is not putting Trump on the cover for money or to bring in readers. Trump has not been out of the news cycle since he came down the escalator in 2015. This cover does nothing to attract a disinterested public back to the very deservedly dying legacy media. Still, thanks for the cover, Time!

Let’s enjoy this meme at their expense.

You’ll recall years ago ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats lost their minds over Trump‘s novelty ‘Person of the Year’ magazine at one of his golf resorts. Now, he has a REAL one to replace it. Just something else for them to lose their minds over.

Tags: ASSASSINATION DONALD TRUMP ELECTION ELON MUSK FAKE NEWS PENNSYLVANIA

