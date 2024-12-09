Call a Social Worker, Maybe? Defund the Police Activist LIVID Cops Won't Help...
BREAKING: Daniel Penny Acquitted in New York Subway Trial

Is This a Joke? Time Magazine Lists Loser Kamala Harris as a ‘Person of the Year’ Cover Contender

Warren Squire  |  3:30 PM on December 09, 2024
Grok AI

Time’s annual ‘Person of the Year’ magazine will be dropping soon. But first, the person on the cover has to be picked. Two choices are pretty obvious. President-Elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk are leading the pack. Then there’s one choice that definitely doesn’t belong. Time has 2024 presidential election loser Kamala Harris as a cover candidate. Of course, they do.

Let’s see who else is on the list.

There’s really no debate, ‘The Person of the Year’ is President-Elect Donald Trump for several obvious reasons. First, he staged an incredible comeback after the 2020 election and he will be our nation’s first president to serve non-consecutive terms in more than a century.

These posters will tell us the rest. (WATCH)

Trump dodged an assassin’s bullet which invigorated his campaign and gave us one the most iconic photos in history. Who else can say that?

The only other person on the list that has a realistic shot is billionaire Elon Musk. Posters tell us why he’s deserving.

Still, we must accept that we are dealing with ‘journalists’, so logic and merit may play no part in this. If that’s the case, we’ll most likely end up with a variation of this.

Silly, that wouldn’t stop them from declaring her the winner and putting her on the cover. Of course, we all know she wouldn’t deserve the honor.

We’ll let these posters remind us why.

It has to be President-Elect Donald Trump. But, there could be a twist. Seeing how closely Elon Musk worked with Trump, don’t be surprised if Time publishes a ‘Persons of the Year’ with both sharing the cover. That would truly be a MAGAzine for the ages.

