Is This a Joke? Time Magazine Lists Loser Kamala Harris as a ‘Person of the Year’ Cover Contender

Time’s annual ‘Person of the Year’ magazine will be dropping soon. But first, the person on the cover has to be picked. Two choices are pretty obvious. President-Elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk are leading the pack. Then there’s one choice that definitely doesn’t belong. Time has 2024 presidential election loser Kamala Harris as a cover candidate. Of course, they do.

Let’s see who else is on the list.

JUST IN: TIME considers Kamala Harris for person of the year.



The others include: Kate Middleton, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Joe Rogan, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Yulia Navalnaya, Benjamin Netanyahu and Mark Zuckerberg.



Who should it be? pic.twitter.com/oRXicuOGub — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 9, 2024

There’s really no debate, ‘The Person of the Year’ is President-Elect Donald Trump for several obvious reasons. First, he staged an incredible comeback after the 2020 election and he will be our nation’s first president to serve non-consecutive terms in more than a century.

These posters will tell us the rest. (WATCH)

100% Donald Trump. He took a bullet for Democracy and saved our country from the tyranny of the bureaucracy. pic.twitter.com/pVoq9fpjyn — Patriotic Plumber 🇺🇸 (@realDailyTrite) December 9, 2024

Obviously Trump.



His campaign was the greatest show on earth, ever! — MR BRISKET (@HKGweilo123) December 9, 2024

That's ridiculous! Kamala for worst person of the year! It should be Trump for person of the year for sure! pic.twitter.com/nL4GKUSzqr — Frank (@Frankk5811) December 9, 2024

Trump dodged an assassin’s bullet which invigorated his campaign and gave us one the most iconic photos in history. Who else can say that?

The only other person on the list that has a realistic shot is billionaire Elon Musk. Posters tell us why he’s deserving.

From that list, Trump or Musk. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) December 9, 2024

Oh well, certainly not the guy who was nearly killed twice and kept fighting for us or the guy who spent $44 billion to save free speech! Certainly not either of them. Yeah, let's choose Kamala as person of the year for the outstanding job she did as border czar. — Patti Gillihan 🇺🇸 (@PattiGillihan) December 9, 2024

Still, we must accept that we are dealing with ‘journalists’, so logic and merit may play no part in this. If that’s the case, we’ll most likely end up with a variation of this.

Lmao 🤣



Absolutely incredible pic.twitter.com/i9zAU4c5Dv — Jared Brehm (@JaredBrehm) December 9, 2024

Why would she be person of the year? She Lost. She wouldn’t even give TIME an interview when they put her on their cover. — GabbyGirl 🐶 (@GabbyGirl0409) December 9, 2024

Silly, that wouldn’t stop them from declaring her the winner and putting her on the cover. Of course, we all know she wouldn’t deserve the honor.

We’ll let these posters remind us why.

She was propped up by the machine and questionable $1.5B money.

You do not "contend" a freeloader for person of the year. That would be a joke. — From around here (@Led_Zephyr_) December 9, 2024

Lol the case for Kamala is? — Milktea Alliance 8⃣1⃣7⃣ W.S. (@KamiliaHaraQoo) December 9, 2024

Need I say more?! pic.twitter.com/jfsWC7awAy — Hunter S (@weather_wolf67) December 9, 2024

It has to be President-Elect Donald Trump. But, there could be a twist. Seeing how closely Elon Musk worked with Trump, don’t be surprised if Time publishes a ‘Persons of the Year’ with both sharing the cover. That would truly be a MAGAzine for the ages.