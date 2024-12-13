JD Vance's Guest in Trump's Suite at the Army-Navy Game a HUGE 'Middle Finger to Alvin Bragg'

WH Staffers Who Posted This From Biden's Account Are STILL Hoping Everybody's Stupid
Doug P.  |  11:07 AM on December 13, 2024
AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson

Once again this year there will be some special guests at the annual Army-Navy game, which will be played tomorrow. One thing is for sure, Joe Biden and/or Kamala Harris will not be there because the White House is aware of the kind of optics that would take place and they don't want that to be the last thing everybody remembers about their disastrous four years in office. 

Vice President Elect JD Vance will, however, be at the game, along with President Elect Donald Trump. 

Oh, and they'll have a special guest with them that Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg and many others on the Left will like seeing there... or maybe not: 

Vance posted that Penny has accepted the invitation:

If anybody's in the Manhattan D.A.'s office on Saturday please make sure the TV has the game on. 

It's definitely sending a message:

You love to see it!

Meanwhile, Biden's going on a criminal Pardon-Palooza during his last weeks in office.

