JD Vance's Guest in Trump's Suite at the Army-Navy Game a HUGE 'Middle Finger to Alvin Bragg'

Once again this year there will be some special guests at the annual Army-Navy game, which will be played tomorrow. One thing is for sure, Joe Biden and/or Kamala Harris will not be there because the White House is aware of the kind of optics that would take place and they don't want that to be the last thing everybody remembers about their disastrous four years in office.

Vice President Elect JD Vance will, however, be at the game, along with President Elect Donald Trump.

Oh, and they'll have a special guest with them that Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg and many others on the Left will like seeing there... or maybe not:

New: VP-Elect JD Vance has invited Daniel Penny to be his personal guest at the Army-Navy game this weekend, per source familiar.



They will be joining President Trump in his suite at the game. — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) December 13, 2024

Vance posted that Penny has accepted the invitation:

Daniel’s a good guy, and New York’s mob district attorney tried to ruin his life for having a backbone.



I’m grateful he accepted my invitation and hope he’s able to have fun and appreciate how much his fellow citizens admire his courage. https://t.co/b4bY0G0EM3 — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 13, 2024

If anybody's in the Manhattan D.A.'s office on Saturday please make sure the TV has the game on.

It's definitely sending a message:

that's a middle finger to Alvin Bragg and his shame DA office — Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) December 13, 2024

You love to see it!

Hopefully Trump slips him a nice check, as he often quietly does. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 13, 2024

Good stuff. Let’s get Penny a medal while we’re at it. https://t.co/PywgQW16QJ — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 13, 2024

Imagine four years of publicly honoring the bravery of good Americans. The effect on the national psyche will be immeasurable https://t.co/MWUEJp55cz — Timon Cline (@tlloydcline) December 13, 2024

Meanwhile, Biden's going on a criminal Pardon-Palooza during his last weeks in office.