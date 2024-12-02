Politico's Update to 'Biden Says He Won't Pardon Son' Explains Why People Despise the Media

Call us skeptical, but sometimes it seems like the media is slanted in one direction. It's a crazy notion, sure, but once in a while an example comes along that indicates the press might be biased.

Yeah, the above was extreme sarcasm. Of course the legacy media is unobjective and dishonest and it's only gotten worse these last few years.

For example, take a look at Politico's coverage of Biden insisting he would not be pardoning his son to the follow-up report after Biden did indeed pardon Hunter. One of these spins is not like the other:

We don't hate the media enough at all pic.twitter.com/AoEJhaw8Ls — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 2, 2024

The level of shamelessness from these people is amazing, though these days not very surprising.

The shot from June:

Biden says he won’t pardon son Hunter https://t.co/iO8E3VS2S3 — POLITICO (@politico) June 6, 2024

And the chaser from this morning:

Republicans say Biden is a ‘liar’ after he pardons his son, Hunterhttps://t.co/osUbIaACeN — POLITICO (@politico) December 2, 2024

You know, Politico, a much shorter headline could have been "Biden is a liar."

.@Politico really outing itself as a bunch of paid liars. Wow. pic.twitter.com/spB8UIYMuZ — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 2, 2024

‘Liar’, which is sometimes spelled Liar depending on party affiliation https://t.co/ujs2fbgwJK — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) December 2, 2024

Republicans are pouncing again!

The media is the enemy of the people. https://t.co/lekwDe9fFy — Oreo Express (@OreoExpress) December 2, 2024

Trump was right again.

***

