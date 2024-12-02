Donna Brazile Tries Playing the 'But TRUMP' Card Defending Biden Pardoning Hunter and...
Politico's Update to 'Biden Says He Won't Pardon Son' Explains Why People Despise the Media

Doug P.  |  12:05 PM on December 02, 2024
Journalism meme

Call us skeptical, but sometimes it seems like the media is slanted in one direction. It's a crazy notion, sure, but once in a while an example comes along that indicates the press might be biased. 

Yeah, the above was extreme sarcasm. Of course the legacy media is unobjective and dishonest and it's only gotten worse these last few years. 

For example, take a look at Politico's coverage of Biden insisting he would not be pardoning his son to the follow-up report after Biden did indeed pardon Hunter. One of these spins is not like the other:

The level of shamelessness from these people is amazing, though these days not very surprising.

The shot from June:

And the chaser from this morning: 

You know, Politico, a much shorter headline could have been "Biden is a liar."

FuzzyChimp
Republicans are pouncing again!

Trump was right again.

***

