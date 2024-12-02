VIP
Add ANOTHER Whopper to Long List of Karine Jean-Pierre Lies (Some People Actually...
STRAIGHT-FAFO! Scott Jennings Takes CNN Panelist APART for Claiming Biden Didn't LIE About...
'Absolute S**T Bag': Check Out How Hunter Biden Tried to Pay Off $300K+...
Ex Obama Wingman Eric Holder Stumbles Into What the Sweeping Hunter Biden Pardon...
HA! Supercut of Media Saying 'Man of Character' Joe Biden Won't Pardon Hunter...
Maybe His Brain Is Still Frozen: Bernie Sanders Boldly Backs the Left's Boogeyman,...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Video Rewind: A “No One is Above the Law!” Retrospective
Still Polling Well? Nate Silver Not Done With Dem Party Despite Hunter Biden...
New Narrative Dropped! Former State Department Analyst Says Joe Pardoned Hunter Because He...
All and All It's Just Another BRICS In The Wall: Trump Threatens Tariffs...
Hunter Biden Issues Statement, Takes Responsibility for His Mistakes After His Dad Issued...
John Harwood's Take on Biden Pardoning Hunter Aged Like Gas Station Sushi in...
So Much for 'No One Is Above the Law'! X Reacts to Joe...

'Big Guy Is Protecting Himself': Biden's Sweeping Pardon Is About WAY More Than Hunter's Gun Crimes

Doug P.  |  9:16 AM on December 02, 2024
Meme

As we told you last night, after repeatedly claiming he wouldn't be issuing a pardon for his son Hunter, President Biden -- you guessed it -- issued a pardon for his son Hunter

Advertisement

The justification from the Biden side is that no reasonable prosecutor (that term sounds familiar) would have brought charges for what Hunter was convicted of and that the prosecution was politically motivated. Watching the "we need to pass an enforce common-sense gun laws" claiming that crimes like lying on a federal background check form is really no big deal is rich indeed. 

Biden didn't only really pardon his son, but we'll get to that in a minute. The news came after the Biden family spent the Thanksgiving weekend on Nantucket, and the dinner conversation must have been interesting: 

Biden lied again? No way!

President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family. 

The Democratic president had previously said he would not pardon his son or commute his sentence after convictions in the two cases in Delaware and California. The move on Sunday night comes weeks before Hunter Biden was set to receive his punishment after his trial conviction in the gun case and guilty plea on tax charges, and less than two months before President-elect Donald Trump is set to return to the White House. 

It caps a long-running legal saga for the younger Biden, who publicly disclosed he was under federal investigation in December 2020 — a month after his father’s 2020 victory — and casts a pall over the elder Biden’s legacy. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

But President Biden didn't just pardon Hunter. Biden and the White House knows what's coming, starting on the 20th of January, and they were protecting themselves. 

Trump got impeached for demanding an investigation into the very kinds of things Biden's issuing pardons for. 

Here's that part of the White House's pardon:

For those offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024, including but not limited to all offenses charged or prosecuted (including any that have resulted in convictions) by Special Counsel David C. Weiss in Docket No. 1:23-cr-00061-MN in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware and Docket No. 2:23-CR-00599-MCS-1 in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.
 
IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF I have hereunto signed my name and caused the Pardon to be recorded with the Department of Justice.

Advertisement

The Bidens are hoping that just erases everything they've done over the last decade. 

Totally coincidental timing! OK, maybe not.

The Dems will step back, regroup and try to figure out how to lie more effectively going forward.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
STRAIGHT-FAFO! Scott Jennings Takes CNN Panelist APART for Claiming Biden Didn't LIE About Hunter Pardon
Sam J.
'Absolute S**T Bag': Check Out How Hunter Biden Tried to Pay Off $300K+ of Back Pay Rent He Owes in CA
Sam J.
Ex Obama Wingman Eric Holder Stumbles Into What the Sweeping Hunter Biden Pardon Is REALLY About
Doug P.
HA! Supercut of Media Saying 'Man of Character' Joe Biden Won't Pardon Hunter Most Hilarious EVER (Watch)
Sam J.
Maybe His Brain Is Still Frozen: Bernie Sanders Boldly Backs the Left's Boogeyman, Elon Musk
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement