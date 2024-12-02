'Big Guy Is Protecting Himself': Biden's Sweeping Pardon Is About WAY More Than Hunter's Gun Crimes

As we told you last night, after repeatedly claiming he wouldn't be issuing a pardon for his son Hunter, President Biden -- you guessed it -- issued a pardon for his son Hunter.

The justification from the Biden side is that no reasonable prosecutor (that term sounds familiar) would have brought charges for what Hunter was convicted of and that the prosecution was politically motivated. Watching the "we need to pass an enforce common-sense gun laws" claiming that crimes like lying on a federal background check form is really no big deal is rich indeed.

Biden didn't only really pardon his son, but we'll get to that in a minute. The news came after the Biden family spent the Thanksgiving weekend on Nantucket, and the dinner conversation must have been interesting:

Typically, a president would wait to announce most controversial pardons for the end of his presidency or the Friday before a vacation week.



Hunter must've worked on Joe throughout the week-long Thanksgiving family vacation in Nantucket pic.twitter.com/sxbzfuzWAA — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 2, 2024

Biden lied again? No way!

President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family. The Democratic president had previously said he would not pardon his son or commute his sentence after convictions in the two cases in Delaware and California. The move on Sunday night comes weeks before Hunter Biden was set to receive his punishment after his trial conviction in the gun case and guilty plea on tax charges, and less than two months before President-elect Donald Trump is set to return to the White House. It caps a long-running legal saga for the younger Biden, who publicly disclosed he was under federal investigation in December 2020 — a month after his father’s 2020 victory — and casts a pall over the elder Biden’s legacy.

But President Biden didn't just pardon Hunter. Biden and the White House knows what's coming, starting on the 20th of January, and they were protecting themselves.

Joe Biden didn’t just pardon Hunter for the gun crimes for which he was convicted. He pardoned Hunter for *EVERY SINGLE FEDERAL CRIME HE COMMITTED* over the last decade—including several years during which Joe Biden was VP and the entirety of Joe Biden’s presidency. pic.twitter.com/wjvwXTL8r6 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 2, 2024

Trump got impeached for demanding an investigation into the very kinds of things Biden's issuing pardons for.

Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma in 2014.



By pardoning Hunter for any crimes he “may have committed” from 2014-2024, Joe Biden is protecting his family’s criminal cartel. Wow.



This pardon ain’t about the gun charge.



The Big Guy is protecting himself from Kash Patel. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) December 2, 2024

Here's that part of the White House's pardon:

For those offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024, including but not limited to all offenses charged or prosecuted (including any that have resulted in convictions) by Special Counsel David C. Weiss in Docket No. 1:23-cr-00061-MN in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware and Docket No. 2:23-CR-00599-MCS-1 in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.



IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF I have hereunto signed my name and caused the Pardon to be recorded with the Department of Justice.

The Bidens are hoping that just erases everything they've done over the last decade.

ZERO surprise that Hunter gets the blanket pardon ONE DAY after @Kash_Patel rides into town ⭐️🚨🚔 https://t.co/cKII2iplVR — PScottC (@pscottc) December 2, 2024

Totally coincidental timing! OK, maybe not.

Democrats should be out of power for a generation after this if the people are truly paying attention. https://t.co/iMppHMmxhD — Todd Erzen (@DeaceOnline) December 2, 2024

The Dems will step back, regroup and try to figure out how to lie more effectively going forward.