Hunter Biden Issues Statement, Takes Responsibility for His Mistakes After His Dad Issued Pardon for Them

There's a lot of breaking news regarding President Joe Biden's pardon of his son Hunter.

Now Hunter has issued a statement:

JUST IN: Hunter Biden releases a statement after being pardoned by his father, says he has learned his lesson and is sober now.



The statement was similar to comments he made on Capitol Hill a year ago.



“I have admitted and taken responsibility for my mistakes during the darkest… pic.twitter.com/T7OlgSetR2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 2, 2024

The entire post reads:

'I have admitted and taken responsibility for my mistakes during the darkest days of my addiction - mistakes that have been exploited to publicly humiliate and shame me and my family for political sport,' he said today in his statement. 'Despite all of this, I have maintained my sobriety for more than five years because of my deep faith and the unwavering love and support of my family and friends.' 'In the throes of addiction, I squandered many opportunities and advantages. In recovery we can be given the opportunity to make amends where possible and rebuild our lives if we never take for granted the mercy that we have been afforded.' 'I will never take the clemency I have been given today for granted and will devote the life I have rebuilt to helping those who are still sick and suffering.'

Wow.

So now everyone who’s a felon can just claim they used to be an addict, and now it’s ok because they are sober? — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) December 2, 2024

No, no, no.

This is (D)ifferent.

No one is above the law unless your Hunter Biden... What a sad day for the American justice system. pic.twitter.com/DcyscMn4qE — Tucker Carlson Network 🇺🇸 Fan Account (@TCNetworkFans) December 2, 2024

We have a two-tier justice system now.

He didn't just pardon him for these crimes. He went back a full 11 years. — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) December 2, 2024

ELEVEN YEARS.

Let me get this straight.



His son got a gun lying about his history, his wife tossed his gun in a dumpster, he tax evasioned by stating that a sex club he was in was a business deduction, and he was a highly paid 'businessman' using the influence of his father who was directly… — TeslaSkyz (@TeslaSkyz) December 2, 2024

Must be nice when Daddy is the President.

No surprise Biden lied about this repeatedly. He lied about the economy repeatedly as well.



The American people see through it. — My Financial Independence Journey (@alexthegoodlife) December 2, 2024

And they lied about Biden's cognitive health, and they lied about Trump being Hitler.

It would be easier to list the stuff they don't lie about.

He would have been better saying nothing at all.

Of course he was pardoned by his father. That shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. This was expected. He is privileged. No one else who has learned thier lesson gets a pass. — Mark (@MarkCBott) December 2, 2024

They're just rubbing it in our faces.

Suddenly addiction is a legit reason for not paying your taxes & lying on gun forms......but only if you're a Biden https://t.co/9vylz39bXu — Mary Walter (@MaryWalterRadio) December 2, 2024

That's (D)ifferent.

This pardon is extraordinarily broad, and basically absolves Hunter for any and all crimes committed over the past decade, including crimes that have not been disclosed or prosecuted. All the bribe money he took is now his to keep! https://t.co/lzUe9n1RyU — The Real Citizen Paul (@RealCitizenPaul) December 2, 2024

It's amazing.

He has the shamelessness to complain. My God! https://t.co/ZxXjvnZ4Ln — Entropy2025 (@BrinkandHoff23) December 2, 2024

The entire Biden family are awful.

Yeah, we said it.