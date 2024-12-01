New Narrative Dropped! Former State Department Analyst Says Joe Pardoned Hunter Because He...
Hunter Biden Issues Statement, Takes Responsibility for His Mistakes After His Dad Issued Pardon for Them

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on December 01, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

There's a lot of breaking news regarding President Joe Biden's pardon of his son Hunter

Now Hunter has issued a statement:

The entire post reads:

'I have admitted and taken responsibility for my mistakes during the darkest days of my addiction - mistakes that have been exploited to publicly humiliate and shame me and my family for political sport,' he said today in his statement.

'Despite all of this, I have maintained my sobriety for more than five years because of my deep faith and the unwavering love and support of my family and friends.'

'In the throes of addiction, I squandered many opportunities and advantages. In recovery we can be given the opportunity to make amends where possible and rebuild our lives if we never take for granted the mercy that we have been afforded.'

'I will never take the clemency I have been given today for granted and will devote the life I have rebuilt to helping those who are still sick and suffering.'

Wow.

No, no, no.

This is (D)ifferent.

We have a two-tier justice system now.

ELEVEN YEARS.

Must be nice when Daddy is the President.

And they lied about Biden's cognitive health, and they lied about Trump being Hitler.

It would be easier to list the stuff they don't lie about.

They're just rubbing it in our faces.

That's (D)ifferent.

It's amazing.

The entire Biden family are awful.

Yeah, we said it.

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN PARDON

