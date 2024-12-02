Ex Obama Wingman Eric Holder Stumbles Into What the Sweeping Hunter Biden Pardon Is REALLY About

VIP
Doug P.  |  10:00 AM on December 02, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

One of the crimes that Hunter Biden was just pardoned for was lying on a federal background check form, and oddly enough many in the "we need to pass and enforce common sense gun laws" crowd are now arguing that's not really a big deal and the president's son shouldn't have been prosecuted in the first place. 

Not surprisingly, Barack Obama's former wingman who ran the "Fast & Furious" operation doesn't think Hunter did anything to warrant the punishment he received, and the sudden change of subject explains why Biden suddenly decided the pardon was in order: 

Biden's pardon announcement came just after Trump nominated Kash Patel to be the next FBI director, and in the eyes of people like Holder, "unqualified" means anybody who will expose how the justice system and deep state has been weaponized.

Nothing to see here! It's just that the pardon begins at the same time it seems the "Biden crime syndicate" came to be. 

Holder's certainly worried about something, and it's not Patel's "qualifications" he finds troubling.

