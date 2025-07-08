Mayor Karen Bass Says the Problems at MacArthur Park Can't Be Solved Overnight
Border Patrol Chief: CA Trio Arrested and Face Felony Charges for Puncturing Tires on BP Agency Vehicles

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:45 PM on July 08, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

United States Chief Border Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino says three persons were arrested on Tuesday for impeding official border patrol business. Bovino says the trio was trying to stop deportation arrests in Van Nuys, California. He posted a pic of the item they allegedly used to puncture the tires of BP agency vehicles. They’re now facing felony charges.

Here’s more. (READ)

We love the ‘finding out’ moment.

One poster says the chief’s post made his day and asked to hear the best part again. Bovino was happy to oblige.

Law & Order: Border Patrol. Cue gavel sound effect!

Commenters say it’s unlikely the trio will get slaps on the wrists like they are used to.

Who cares what LA Mayor Karen Bass has to say? It’s none of her business. She just needs to get out of the way and let authorities arrest and deport illegal aliens, and also arrest Americans who are stupid enough to try and stop it from happening.

