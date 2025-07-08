Border Patrol Chief: CA Trio Arrested and Face Felony Charges for Puncturing Tires on BP Agency Vehicles

United States Chief Border Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino says three persons were arrested on Tuesday for impeding official border patrol business. Bovino says the trio was trying to stop deportation arrests in Van Nuys, California. He posted a pic of the item they allegedly used to puncture the tires of BP agency vehicles. They’re now facing felony charges.

Here’s more. (READ)

Just moments ago in Van Nuys during federal immigration law enforcement operations, 3 subjects attempted to impede & obstruct our efforts, using improvised devices aimed at disabling our vehicles. All three were arrested & now face felony charges. pic.twitter.com/ebiufrWoJT — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) July 8, 2025

Good. Glad the agents are safe and the perps are in custody. — Brandon ‘Let’s Go’ Bridges DR. of Robotics (@Minedetector79D) July 8, 2025

They've reached the finding out moment. — 🦅🌵☠️👆 Debbie 👆☠️🌵🦅 (@lhpanthermom) July 8, 2025

💯 — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) July 8, 2025

We love the ‘finding out’ moment.

One poster says the chief’s post made his day and asked to hear the best part again. Bovino was happy to oblige.

That last line line made me feel warm and fuzzy.

Do it again! — Javert Smith (@DefiantBastard4) July 8, 2025

Especially the part “…felony…”. Has a nice ring to it. — M Harlow (@BrahmsWaltz) July 8, 2025

Everyone who assaults, impedes, or obstructs federal law enforcement operations will be arrested...don't do it, it's a felony charge! — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) July 8, 2025

Law and Order for the win — Javert Smith (@DefiantBastard4) July 8, 2025

Law & Order: Border Patrol. Cue gavel sound effect!

Commenters say it’s unlikely the trio will get slaps on the wrists like they are used to.

They're about to discover that federal consequences are a lot different than those in lawless Los Angeles. — David Pivtorak (@TheDavidPiv) July 8, 2025

It was the FA of times, it was the FO of times — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 8, 2025

Cool. Hope it was worth it for them. No plea deals lower than five years in club fed. — JerseyJoeWalcott (@JerseyJoeWalc) July 8, 2025

We’re going to need more prisons to house all of these lunatics the Democrats have created. — Save America Guy (@SaveAmericaGuy) July 8, 2025

What does Mayor Bass have to say about that now? — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) July 8, 2025

Who cares what LA Mayor Karen Bass has to say? It’s none of her business. She just needs to get out of the way and let authorities arrest and deport illegal aliens, and also arrest Americans who are stupid enough to try and stop it from happening.