Dick Durbin Finds the Bubble of Denial More Comforting Than Admitting Trump Can Fire an FBI Director

As you know, President Elect Trump has nominated Kash Patel for the position of FBI Director, and that was yet another pick that has triggered the Left. Worries about what Patel would do as director has the Democrats in freakout mode:

Yet, what Elon Musk told Tucker Carlson might be the real reason why the political class will be ready to hurl everything they can to derail this nomination: the Epstein Files will be made public. Some very prominent names donate and support Democrats on those lists. Mr. Patel said he would make all those files public—the Democrats’ dirty laundry would be for all to see.

That and so much more!

.@Kash_Patel on how to clean out the Deep State: “Hold these government gangsters accountable by taking away their funding…Chris Wray doesn’t need a government-funded G5 jet to go on vacation.” pic.twitter.com/yQUkhYIT5a — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) December 2, 2024

Pass the popcorn.

Meanwhile, Dem Sen. Dick Durbin is choosing to live in a bubble of denial about what a president is "allowed" to do:

We already have a FBI Director, and his term doesn’t expire until 2027.



Donald Trump can’t be allowed to hire and fire FBI Directors just because they failed his loyalty test. — Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) December 2, 2024

Who wants to tell him? Even Durbin can't be that stupid.

Are you confused on who the head of the executive branch is? — 𝐃𝐁 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝕋𝕏 (@DBCoope43604497) December 2, 2024

Durbin's in for a long couple of years as soon as the Democrats don't control the White House, House OR Senate. Buckle up, Dickie!

yes he can. the FBI dire tor works for him. that is the way the executive branch works. one would think you knew that. — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) December 2, 2024

If Democrats like Durbin are so freaked out by what Trump's going to do maybe they should have seen to it that their party didn't go absolutely insane these last few years.

"Can't be allowed"? By whom or by what law? The 10-year term, set in 1976, was a term limit after 48 years of Hoover. It cannot limit a president's power to dismiss those he has appointed. But I think you know that. — Thomas Jipping (@TomJipping) December 2, 2024

Durbin knows that but he's hoping more lies will help whip the Dem Resistance into another "threat to democracy" frenzy.

He fired Comey and will fire Wray if he doesn’t step down first!



Dickie, do you have things you’re afraid will be exposed….? — KatRozza (@RozzaKat13) December 2, 2024

Just coincidentally Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn recently criticized Durbin for his opposition to her efforts to release the Epstein flight logs, which Kash Patel has indicated would be made public if he's the FBI director:

After launching an assault on the Supreme Court’s legitimacy, Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin blocked Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) from bringing forward her request for subpoenas, including for Justice Sotomayor’s staff and Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs: “This is a sad day in the history of the prestigious Judiciary Committee and further underscores the Left’s two tiers of justice crusade. Senate Democrats have long been trying to undermine the Supreme Court and Justice Clarence Thomas, but want to ignore Justice Sotomayor allegedly using her taxpayer-funded staff to coordinate speaking engagements in exchange for selling and promoting thousands of her books. They also don’t want to have a conversation about the estate of Jeffrey Epstein to find out the names of every person who participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s human trafficking ring.”

Hmm, why would that be? Hopefully we find out as soon as somebody interested in transparency takes over as head of the FBI.

***

