Dick Durbin Finds the Bubble of Denial More Comforting Than Admitting Trump Can Fire an FBI Director

Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on December 02, 2024
Screen shot

As you know, President Elect Trump has nominated Kash Patel for the position of FBI Director, and that was yet another pick that has triggered the Left. Worries about what Patel would do as director has the Democrats in freakout mode:

Yet, what Elon Musk told Tucker Carlson might be the real reason why the political class will be ready to hurl everything they can to derail this nomination: the Epstein Files will be made public. Some very prominent names donate and support Democrats on those lists. Mr. Patel said he would make all those files public—the Democrats’ dirty laundry would be for all to see.

That and so much more!

Pass the popcorn.

Meanwhile, Dem Sen. Dick Durbin is choosing to live in a bubble of denial about what a president is "allowed" to do: 

Who wants to tell him? Even Durbin can't be that stupid.

Durbin's in for a long couple of years as soon as the Democrats don't control the White House, House OR Senate. Buckle up, Dickie!

If Democrats like Durbin are so freaked out by what Trump's going to do maybe they should have seen to it that their party didn't go absolutely insane these last few years. 

Durbin knows that but he's hoping more lies will help whip the Dem Resistance into another "threat to democracy" frenzy.

Just coincidentally Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn recently criticized Durbin for his opposition to her efforts to release the Epstein flight logs, which Kash Patel has indicated would be made public if he's the FBI director: 

After launching an assault on the Supreme Court’s legitimacy, Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin blocked Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) from bringing forward her request for subpoenas, including for Justice Sotomayor’s staff and Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs: 

“This is a sad day in the history of the prestigious Judiciary Committee and further underscores the Left’s two tiers of justice crusade. Senate Democrats have long been trying to undermine the Supreme Court and Justice Clarence Thomas, but want to ignore Justice Sotomayor allegedly using her taxpayer-funded staff to coordinate speaking engagements in exchange for selling and promoting thousands of her books. They also don’t want to have a conversation about the estate of Jeffrey Epstein to find out the names of every person who participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s human trafficking ring.”

Hmm, why would that be? Hopefully we find out as soon as somebody interested in transparency takes over as head of the FBI. 

***

