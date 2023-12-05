Rome Falls a Second Time: Dick Durbin Proposes Letting Illegal Immigrants Into the Military

Yesterday afternoon, we found out that a very large group of Chinese nationals were found crossing illegally into the United States at the California border. And we have seen over and over again images from the southern border of single men, mostly of military age, and many coming from the Middle East or Africa also crossing illegally.

This would spark any sane administration to instantly crack down on border crossings and begin efforts to locate and deport these illegal immigrants. In fact, some might liken it more to 'invasion' than immigration. But for the failed Biden administration, this is all just perfectly fine.

What's more, Democrats have gone one better than even that. On the same day the Chinese nationals were found illegally crossing the border, Senator Dick Durbin announced that we should be letting illegal aliens into the United States Armed Forces.

WTF?

Senator Dick Durbin wants to make it possible for illegal immigrants to join the US military: "Do you know what the recruiting numbers are at the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force? They can't reach their quotas each month. They can't find enough people to join." pic.twitter.com/UWuGSfrSkF — TheBlaze (@theblaze) December 4, 2023

The legislation Durbin is referring to here was introduced by fellow Democrat Senator from Illinois Tammy Duckworth. Other Democrats have tried to introduce similar legislation. And there is simply no other way to describe it than batpoop insane.

Allowing your country to be invaded and then enlisting the invaders to “protect” you is next level treason. Durbin has done a lot of awful things, but this might top the list https://t.co/6Rhi9YssQ1 — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) December 5, 2023

They didn't require illegal aliens to take COVID tests and they absolutely not going to make them take loyalty tests. https://t.co/R3CYqjVZVr — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 4, 2023

I swear, sometimes I get on this app and see the most insane sh*t being spouted out from Congress.



SMH https://t.co/GPd0UzIoU5 — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) December 4, 2023

The explanation is not as difficult as it might seem. Why would Democrats want to do this? Simple. They don't want a military loyal to the United States or our Constitution, they want a military loyal to the people who gave them their positions.

Not to worry. I’m sure that platoon full of illegals will refuse their orders to fire on you and your family because of their oath to the constitution. https://t.co/HRBNLt3FLS — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 4, 2023

Illegal immigrants will have a much easier time turning their weapons on American citizens when the time comes. — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) December 4, 2023

They want illegal immigrants in the military because they wouldn't have any issue firing on Americans on American soil. https://t.co/O6j9SAPyMy — E=MC Hammertime (@scs_real) December 4, 2023

And hey, if they happen to also be loyal to China, Venezuela, Iran, or Yemen, so be it, right Democrats?

As with everything, there are parallels in history for Durbin and Duckworth's proposal.

We are basically late period Rome right now and everyone can see it and nobody can or will do a thing about it https://t.co/jsFDvoyv6w — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 4, 2023

Look, if we’re gonna do a Roman Empire collapse, it’s good that we’re doing the whole military-composed-of-invading-foreigners part https://t.co/nkqjYxTTF7 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 5, 2023

There is pretty much a direct line of sight between the Romans allowing invading foreigners to settle their lands and join their military to the overthrow and fall of the Western Roman Empire. But far be it from Senate Democrats to read a book.

In the history of bad ideas, Dick Durbin offers the worst possible idea imaginable for our national security.



But, yeah, let the Chinese nationals who are sneaking across BY THE THOUSANDS join the Army. What could possibly go wrong? https://t.co/3tMz6vhmuY — Michael Quinn Sullivan 🇺🇸 (@MQSullivan) December 4, 2023

Durbin is such a dick... https://t.co/3njxCN5xFm — O Christmas G (@TCC_Grouchy) December 5, 2023

We see what you did there.

Of course, Durbin laments the recruiting problems of our current armed forces but refuses to look in a mirror to see the cause of those problems. Twitter helped him out on that front.

Maybe fix the problem then, Dick 🙄@SenatorDurbin @SenateDems

There is a reason people aren’t joining under this admin 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/J6qsWA6wc2 — Jodi (@APLMom) December 4, 2023

Someone should conduct a $50M study, looking into why numbers are down. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 4, 2023

They fired all the conservative troops who refused the jab and now want to control you with a foreign born army. Cheers. https://t.co/CHQd25uayT — The Real Scalito (@Scalitoshady) December 4, 2023

They will double down on replacing you with foreigners before they'll consider for a second changing their policies to make the military more attractive to the patriotic Americans who should be its lifeblood. — Jeremy Carl (@jeremycarl4) December 4, 2023

You mean even after kicking so many out for not getting the mandated vaccine that they backtracked on? Nah!



Maybe the female recruits don't want to shower with Stepanie and her penis? pic.twitter.com/ECWi0v4amz — duane poole @ Duanepoole (@duanepoole) December 4, 2023

Maybe if the military didn't lose wars and focused on killing our enemies instead of hosting drag shows, recruiting wouldn't be in the toilet. https://t.co/5Zy19We9oI — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) December 4, 2023

Imagine that. People who traditionally wanted to join the military want nothing to do with the woke joke our leaders are trying to turn it into.

Well…..at least I know I’m right with God…ya know, since these politicians are going to get us killed https://t.co/3mNvut1B69 — SarahTheRoma (@SarahTheBanned) December 5, 2023

At this point, it's difficult to argue against the conclusion that this is their actual intention.

