Dem Sen. Dick Durbin Has a Sad Over Which SCOTUS Justice Didn't Recuse Himself in Trump Case

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments today about attempts to remove Donald Trump from the primary ballot in Colorado (and elsewhere):

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday is considering a historic challenge to former President Donald Trump's ability to seek the Republican presidential nomination under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment due to his actions around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. It will be the first time that Trump's status, or that of any presidential candidate, will be considered under this "insurrection" constitutional clause at the nation's highest court, and it is one of the largest presidential election cases heard by the high court since 2000, when they confirmed the election of President George W. Bush over Al Gore.

Trump hasn't been charged with insurrection much less even convicted of it, but that's not stopping the "save democracy" crowd from trying to keep Biden's challenger off the ballot.

Meanwhile, Sen. Dick Durbin is upset that Justice Clarence Thomas didn't pay any attention at all to his demand that he recuse himself from this case:

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments to determine if Trump is ineligible for the 2024 ballot.



I called for Justice Thomas to recuse himself. He failed to do so.



It’s a shame he’s allowing any question of bias to exist, given his family’s reported involvement in January 6th. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) February 8, 2024

Aww, sorry, Dick!

If Durbin's unhappy about that, he's really not going to like this next part:

Justice Clarence Thomas, who is the only justice who was on the bench during Bush v. Gore, asks the first question in today's hearing. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 8, 2024

Nothing like adding insult to injury for the Democrats!

It's also very likely that Durbin's not going to be happy with the Court's ruling on this, but we'll see.

***

