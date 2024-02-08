Dem Sen. Dick Durbin Has a Sad Over Which SCOTUS Justice Didn't Recuse Himself in Trump Case

Go Home Bro, You're DRUNK: Brian Schatz DRAGGED For Demanding Media Call Out...
Doug P.  |  11:28 AM on February 08, 2024

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments today about attempts to remove Donald Trump from the primary ballot in Colorado (and elsewhere):

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday is considering a historic challenge to former President Donald Trump's ability to seek the Republican presidential nomination under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment due to his actions around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. 

It will be the first time that Trump's status, or that of any presidential candidate, will be considered under this "insurrection" constitutional clause at the nation's highest court, and it is one of the largest presidential election cases heard by the high court since 2000, when they confirmed the election of President George W. Bush over Al Gore.

Trump hasn't been charged with insurrection much less even convicted of it, but that's not stopping the "save democracy" crowd from trying to keep Biden's challenger off the ballot.

Meanwhile, Sen. Dick Durbin is upset that Justice Clarence Thomas didn't pay any attention at all to his demand that he recuse himself from this case:

Aww, sorry, Dick!

If Durbin's unhappy about that, he's really not going to like this next part:

Nothing like adding insult to injury for the Democrats!

It's also very likely that Durbin's not going to be happy with the Court's ruling on this, but we'll see.

