Hopes DASHED! Tom Elliott Has a Video Reminder Dems Were Obsessed With Imprisoning Trump for YEARS

Doug P.  |  3:50 PM on November 25, 2024
Twitter

Today the Justice Department announced that special counsel Jack Smith has moved to dismiss another case against Donald Trump. The Left's lawfare has completely backfired, but Julie Kelly pointed out that Smith left a crack in the door so as to not make the TDS-addled Dems completely lose hope for the future: 

It's been a long, disappointing road for those who wanted to see Trump end up in jail for the "crime" of costing the Democrats a lot of power.

Grabien News' Tom Elliott has a video reminder about what a long and delusional but hopeful lawfare road it's been for Dems and their pals in the media. This is something else: 

All the while they wanted everybody to believe that "justice" was the true goal when that couldn't have been further from the truth. 

In the end, so many dashed hopes...

So many dashed dreams...

"We've got him THIS time" has been a common mantra from the Democrats for many years. 

All the Left's lawfare not only imploded but actually helped Trump get reelected. It was a backfire for the ages!

***

