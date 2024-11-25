Hopes DASHED! Tom Elliott Has a Video Reminder Dems Were Obsessed With Imprisoning Trump for YEARS

Today the Justice Department announced that special counsel Jack Smith has moved to dismiss another case against Donald Trump. The Left's lawfare has completely backfired, but Julie Kelly pointed out that Smith left a crack in the door so as to not make the TDS-addled Dems completely lose hope for the future:

In a final act of partisanship and poor legal judgement, Jack Smith dismisses the J6 case "without prejudice" to keep alive Trump haters hope this garbage case can somehow be resurrected when he leaves office.



Smith is such a dirtbag pic.twitter.com/qrRCOO729b — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 25, 2024

It's been a long, disappointing road for those who wanted to see Trump end up in jail for the "crime" of costing the Democrats a lot of power.

Grabien News' Tom Elliott has a video reminder about what a long and delusional but hopeful lawfare road it's been for Dems and their pals in the media. This is something else:

Flashback: Dems have been fantasizing about indicting/imprisoning Trump for 7 years straight pic.twitter.com/vC6nOOvpcJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 25, 2024

All the while they wanted everybody to believe that "justice" was the true goal when that couldn't have been further from the truth.

In the end, so many dashed hopes...

Dems during the Trump Admin: Mueller's sending his ass straight to prison!! https://t.co/zf68Mdzzn8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 25, 2024

So many dashed dreams...

Dems in 2020: Definitely this time though he really is going to prison https://t.co/LhItISl46J — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 25, 2024

"We've got him THIS time" has been a common mantra from the Democrats for many years.

And in the end......



THEY GOT NOTHING! — RedPilledExLiberal (@RedPilled1788) November 25, 2024

All the Left's lawfare not only imploded but actually helped Trump get reelected. It was a backfire for the ages!

***

