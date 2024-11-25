Julie Kelly Says What MUST Come Next Now That the Left's Lawfare Against Trump Has COMPLETELY Backfired

As we told you earlier this afternoon, special counsel Jack Smith has moved to dismiss another case against President Elect Donald Trump. As it turned out, all the Left's lawfare against Trump not only backfired, but might have actually been so ridiculously over-the-top that it helped get him elected to another turn.

BREAKING: Jack Smith moves to dismiss the case against Trump in Washington. https://t.co/eYG5XB5EF5 pic.twitter.com/vjhui5KDcz — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 25, 2024

Julie Kelly noted that Smith had to get in one last "final act of partisanship":

In a final act of partisanship and poor legal judgement, Jack Smith dismisses the J6 case "without prejudice" to keep alive Trump haters hope this garbage case can somehow be resurrected when he leaves office.



Smith is such a dirtbag pic.twitter.com/qrRCOO729b — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 25, 2024

Kelly has been covering the January 6th cases from the beginning and has exposed the lawfare in play from the Biden Justice Department, and she knows what should come next:

This means both federal criminal cases against President Trump are over. Time for investigations. https://t.co/a2hyuD9eJy — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 25, 2024

Bring 'em on!

Let’s look into all of them and let Justice prevail. https://t.co/eEtkU8E7b4 — Dr. Mari Nara⚕ (@marinarapatriot) November 25, 2024

Up to and including the sham that was the "January 6th Committee."

What's ironic is that all this lawfare intended to prevent Trump from being elected again likely aided Trump's reelection. Americans had enough and it showed on election day.

Also, TDS-addled lefties aren't going to take this well, and it's been a very long year for them.

Bluesky right now pic.twitter.com/6FAoPaZM7c — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) November 25, 2024

It's going to be entertaining, that's for sure.