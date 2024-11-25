Is the U.K. Having ANOTHER Revolution? Petition Demanding New Election Tops Two MILLION...
Julie Kelly Says What MUST Come Next Now That the Left's Lawfare Against Trump Has COMPLETELY Backfired

Doug P.  |  2:37 PM on November 25, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

As we told you earlier this afternoon, special counsel Jack Smith has moved to dismiss another case against President Elect Donald Trump. As it turned out, all the Left's lawfare against Trump not only backfired, but might have actually been so ridiculously over-the-top that it helped get him elected to another turn. 

Julie Kelly noted that Smith had to get in one last "final act of partisanship":

Kelly has been covering the January 6th cases from the beginning and has exposed the lawfare in play from the Biden Justice Department, and she knows what should come next: 

Bring 'em on!

LOL - SHE'S GONNA BLOW! JoJoFromJerz Is NOT Dealing Well with Jack Smith Dismissing ALL Trump Charges
Sam J.
Up to and including the sham that was the "January 6th Committee." 

What's ironic is that all this lawfare intended to prevent Trump from being elected again likely aided Trump's reelection. Americans had enough and it showed on election day.

Also, TDS-addled lefties aren't going to take this well, and it's been a very long year for them.

It's going to be entertaining, that's for sure.

