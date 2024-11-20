WATCH: Scott Presler Lays Waste to Smug Bucks County, Pa. Commissioners (Right to Their Faces)

A couple of weeks before the election earlier this month, Scott Presler made it clear that he's probably gotten more voters registered in Pennsylvania than Harris-supporting celebrities did in the entire country:
HOLY COW!— ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 15, 2024
EARTHQUAKE!
A week ago, democrats had an advantage of 325,485 voter registrations.
Today, that lead has been narrowed to 312,725.
-12,760‼️
🔵 gained 9,428 voters, while 🔴 gained 22,188 voters‼️
Republicans registered TWICE as many voters.
GROUND SHAKING‼️
It quickly became obvious that wasn't welcome news to the media when CNN referred to Presler as a "cult-like figure" on the Right.
After the election, Presler got involved when a Bucks County, Pa. Commissioner got defiant after being smacked down by a court during obvious attempts to flat-out steal votes. She later slightly backpedaled:
🚨 JUST IN: The Democratic Bucks County, PA commissioner who tried to steal the Senate election for Bob Casey (D) says her comments about disobeying the court order were "misinterpreted" - Philly Inquirer— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 19, 2024
She voted to count ILLEGAL ballots, in defiance of a Supreme Court order,… pic.twitter.com/ltLmVIVMPx
Presler's ground game for the Republicans is unmatched, and now he has a message for the Bucks County Commissioners: I'm going to take your seats.
And he said that right to their faces during a meeting:
🚨 BREAKING: Scott Presler just told Bucks County, PA commissioners who tried to steal the Senate election that he is gunning for their seats right to their faces.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 20, 2024
"I have a message: peacefully, we are COMING for your seat in 2027, if you don't resign TODAY. I am coming for your… pic.twitter.com/bfQRj7hFBP
"Have at it"? Well OK then.
JUST IN: Scott Presler absolutely demolishes Bucks County, PA Commissioner to her face, tells her he is coming for her seat.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 20, 2024
The comment clearly triggered what sounded like chair Diane Ellis-Marseglia who shot back, "Have at it."
Presler: I have a message: peacefully, we are… pic.twitter.com/gcEDMeuYPf
That commissioner just reeks of smug.
“Have at it” 😂 Is she quitting or too stupid to keep her mouth shut?— Alaska🦅Bird is the Word🇺🇸 (@AK_bird_) November 20, 2024
That's what I was trying to figure out.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 20, 2024
It sounded to us like a smug dare, though we can't be certain.
Just imagine if we had a Scott Presler in every single state.— Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) November 20, 2024
The electoral map would look something like this. pic.twitter.com/yyvt0bvEuR— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 20, 2024
Pretty much.
