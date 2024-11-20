WATCH: Scott Presler Lays Waste to Smug Bucks County, Pa. Commissioners (Right to Their Faces)

A couple of weeks before the election earlier this month, Scott Presler made it clear that he's probably gotten more voters registered in Pennsylvania than Harris-supporting celebrities did in the entire country:

HOLY COW!



EARTHQUAKE!



A week ago, democrats had an advantage of 325,485 voter registrations.



Today, that lead has been narrowed to 312,725.



-12,760‼️



🔵 gained 9,428 voters, while 🔴 gained 22,188 voters‼️



Republicans registered TWICE as many voters.



GROUND SHAKING‼️ — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 15, 2024

It quickly became obvious that wasn't welcome news to the media when CNN referred to Presler as a "cult-like figure" on the Right.

After the election, Presler got involved when a Bucks County, Pa. Commissioner got defiant after being smacked down by a court during obvious attempts to flat-out steal votes. She later slightly backpedaled:

🚨 JUST IN: The Democratic Bucks County, PA commissioner who tried to steal the Senate election for Bob Casey (D) says her comments about disobeying the court order were "misinterpreted" - Philly Inquirer



She voted to count ILLEGAL ballots, in defiance of a Supreme Court order,… pic.twitter.com/ltLmVIVMPx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 19, 2024

Presler's ground game for the Republicans is unmatched, and now he has a message for the Bucks County Commissioners: I'm going to take your seats.

And he said that right to their faces during a meeting:

🚨 BREAKING: Scott Presler just told Bucks County, PA commissioners who tried to steal the Senate election that he is gunning for their seats right to their faces.



"I have a message: peacefully, we are COMING for your seat in 2027, if you don't resign TODAY. I am coming for your… pic.twitter.com/bfQRj7hFBP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 20, 2024

"Have at it"? Well OK then.

JUST IN: Scott Presler absolutely demolishes Bucks County, PA Commissioner to her face, tells her he is coming for her seat.



The comment clearly triggered what sounded like chair Diane Ellis-Marseglia who shot back, "Have at it."



Presler: I have a message: peacefully, we are… pic.twitter.com/gcEDMeuYPf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 20, 2024

That commissioner just reeks of smug.

“Have at it” 😂 Is she quitting or too stupid to keep her mouth shut? — Alaska🦅Bird is the Word🇺🇸 (@AK_bird_) November 20, 2024

That's what I was trying to figure out. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 20, 2024

It sounded to us like a smug dare, though we can't be certain.

Just imagine if we had a Scott Presler in every single state. — Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) November 20, 2024

The electoral map would look something like this. pic.twitter.com/yyvt0bvEuR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 20, 2024

Pretty much.