WATCH: Scott Presler Lays Waste to Smug Bucks County, Pa. Commissioners (Right to Their Faces)

Doug P.  |  4:20 PM on November 20, 2024
Twitchy

A couple of weeks before the election earlier this month, Scott Presler made it clear that he's probably gotten more voters registered in Pennsylvania than Harris-supporting celebrities did in the entire country:

It quickly became obvious that wasn't welcome news to the media when CNN referred to Presler as a "cult-like figure" on the Right.

After the election, Presler got involved when a Bucks County, Pa. Commissioner got defiant after being smacked down by a court during obvious attempts to flat-out steal votes. She later slightly backpedaled:

Presler's ground game for the Republicans is unmatched, and now he has a message for the Bucks County Commissioners: I'm going to take your seats.

And he said that right to their faces during a meeting: 

'What Do You Expect'? Scott Jennings Takes CNN Panel to SCHOOL Over Democrats Losing Men
Amy Curtis
"Have at it"? Well OK then.

That commissioner just reeks of smug. 

It sounded to us like a smug dare, though we can't be certain.

Pretty much.

