She Knows She's in DEEP Trouble! Bucks County, PA Election Commissioner Backpedals Defiant Remarks

The Democratic election commissioner in Bucks County, PA is in trouble. Earlier, we told you about how the RNC Chairman is looking into filling charges against her for opening defying court rulings and counting invalid ballots.

Advertisement

This writer had a conversation about it, and it's possible she wanted to take the issue back to court. Defying court rulings and breaking the law is a way to do that, but it's also a risk. And now that it appears to be backfiring on her, she's trying to say she didn't really mean it when she was bragging about defying the court:

🚨 JUST IN: The Democratic Bucks County, PA commissioner who tried to steal the Senate election for Bob Casey (D) says her comments about disobeying the court order were "misinterpreted" - Philly Inquirer



She voted to count ILLEGAL ballots, in defiance of a Supreme Court order,… pic.twitter.com/ltLmVIVMPx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 19, 2024

The entire post reads:

She voted to count ILLEGAL ballots, in defiance of a Supreme Court order, openly. 'I apologize for all the upset and confusion it caused,' Ellis-Marseglia said. She said the statement was 'inartfully worded.' Josh Shapiro last night came out and denounced any official who disobeys the court order. Her original comments: 'People violate laws any time they want. So, for me, if I violate this law it’s because I want a court to pay attention. There’s nothing more important than counting votes.' Dave McCormick (R) IS THE WINNER.

As this writer mentioned: she wanted to re-litigate the issue in court.

And here's more from the Philly Inquirer:

Bucks County board chair says comment about violating election law has been misinterpreted https://t.co/tfUk9ekaM5 — The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) November 19, 2024

They write:

Bucks County Board of Commissioners Chair Diane Ellis-Marseglia said Monday that her comments about violating the Pennsylvania Supreme Court were taken out of context after they set off a national backlash against the county's election board. Ellis-Marseglia, a Democrat, blamed a 'misinterpretation of [an] inartfully worded statement on my part' after her comment drew rebukes from President-elect Donald Trump's campaign and the state's Democratic governor, among a host of others, after Bucks County was one of several the defied a guidance from the state's high court and voted to accept undated mail ballots. 'I apologize for all the upset and confusion it caused,' Ellis-Marseglia said about her comments.

It's amazing how the Democrats are always misquoted or misinterpreted or 'inartfully' word things and expect that to absolve them from facing consequences.

She openly defied the court and state law.

She should be arrested and charged.

Nope, it was crystal clear:



“People violate laws any time they want. If I violate this law it’s because I want a court to pay attention."@JoshShapiroPA should have then acted. He didn’t.



The Democrats cheated. In-your-face, blatant cheating. You can’t spin it. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 19, 2024

Her words were most definitely not taken out of context.

ummmm. she was pretty clear, there was no room for interpretation, it was declarative. — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) November 19, 2024

Advertisement

It sure was.

Shapiro is trying to sweep this under the rug. The GOP needs to file a federal complaint (after Jan 20, so it won't be tanked by the outgoing admin) for interference with a federal election to get it out of Pennsylvania's hands since they obviously won't do anything about it. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) November 19, 2024

Smart.

She said it plain as day on video. She needs to be prosecuted. — Elisabeth (@grizzlymamabear) November 19, 2024

Yes.

She said they were going to break the law and then they proceeded to break the law. Nothing ambiguous about that. — Sam Wize (@SamWizen) November 19, 2024

Nothing ambiguous at all.

Maybe I'm missing something. She says it was a "misinterpretation of an inartfully worded statement on my part" .. yet I don't see an explanation of what she was trying to say... weird. — 🤦 (@BeersNBullshit) November 19, 2024

Because there is no other explanation.

Exactly. Her own words.

Also, this made us chuckle.

'Honey.'

Nope. She was clear. And in reaction, the Pennsylvania state Supreme Court was so incensed by her vitriol and blatant breaking of the law they wrote their ruling in ALL CAPS. https://t.co/Hj93Q8iVtG — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) November 19, 2024

The state Supreme Court knows exactly what she meant.

And by misinterpreted, you mean people actually paid attention to her saying she was going to break the law.

Hope you like jail, lady. https://t.co/yrms5gFQzs — Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) November 19, 2024

Advertisement

Prison orange will suit her.

"Please don't send me to jail because I announced to the world my intent to deliberately break the law." https://t.co/oXJnLb2RPl — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 19, 2024

Exactly what she's saying.

And why do some people feel they can break the law and get away with it? Because Democrats allow them to.

That needs to stop.

This is what a child says when they’re caught with their hand in the cookie jar.



Except she actually voted to count illegal ballots, In addition to foolishly and publicly saying she did it on purpose.



She got caught. https://t.co/SSKNVJSt7b — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) November 19, 2024

Caught red-handed.

This is false. She was responding directly to my argument that the Board should follow the Election Code and adhere to precedent. Still, if she “misspoke,” why are county attorneys arguing that the ILLEGAL ballots should be counted and her decision upheld? https://t.co/dT3ypcfykJ — Wally Zimolong (@WallyZimolong) November 19, 2024

Bingo. ALL of this.