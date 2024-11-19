Finally! Josh Shapiro Speaks After Slow Walking Criticism of PA Dems OPENLY Defying...
She Knows She's in DEEP Trouble! Bucks County, PA Election Commissioner Backpedals Defiant Remarks

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on November 19, 2024

The Democratic election commissioner in Bucks County, PA is in trouble. Earlier, we told you about how the RNC Chairman is looking into filling charges against her for opening defying court rulings and counting invalid ballots.

This writer had a conversation about it, and it's possible she wanted to take the issue back to court. Defying court rulings and breaking the law is a way to do that, but it's also a risk. And now that it appears to be backfiring on her, she's trying to say she didn't really mean it when she was bragging about defying the court:

The entire post reads:

She voted to count ILLEGAL ballots, in defiance of a Supreme Court order, openly.

'I apologize for all the upset and confusion it caused,' Ellis-Marseglia said.

She said the statement was 'inartfully worded.' Josh Shapiro last night came out and denounced any official who disobeys the court order.

Her original comments: 'People violate laws any time they want. So, for me, if I violate this law it’s because I want a court to pay attention. There’s nothing more important than counting votes.'

Dave McCormick (R) IS THE WINNER.

As this writer mentioned: she wanted to re-litigate the issue in court.

And here's more from the Philly Inquirer:

LET IT GO! Lefties Really Think High Speed Rail Would Transform Our Lives, Get Reminded Why It WON'T
Amy Curtis
They write:

Bucks County Board of Commissioners Chair Diane Ellis-Marseglia said Monday that her comments about violating the Pennsylvania Supreme Court were taken out of context after they set off a national backlash against the county's election board.

Ellis-Marseglia, a Democrat, blamed a 'misinterpretation of [an] inartfully worded statement on my part' after her comment drew rebukes from President-elect Donald Trump's campaign and the state's Democratic governor, among a host of others, after Bucks County was one of several the defied a guidance from the state's high court and voted to accept undated mail ballots.

'I apologize for all the upset and confusion it caused,' Ellis-Marseglia said about her comments.

It's amazing how the Democrats are always misquoted or misinterpreted or 'inartfully' word things and expect that to absolve them from facing consequences.

She openly defied the court and state law.

She should be arrested and charged.

Her words were most definitely not taken out of context.

It sure was.

Smart.

Yes.

Nothing ambiguous at all.

Because there is no other explanation.

Exactly. Her own words.

Also, this made us chuckle.

'Honey.' 

The state Supreme Court knows exactly what she meant.

Prison orange will suit her.

Exactly what she's saying.

And why do some people feel they can break the law and get away with it? Because Democrats allow them to.

That needs to stop.

Caught red-handed.

Bingo. ALL of this.

