'Not Enough': FEMA Supervisor Reportedly Fired After Directing Workers to Skip Homes With Trump Signs

It's been reported that whistleblowers have come forward with proof that a FEMA supervisor told relief workers in Florida after Hurricane Milton to avoid and ignore going to homes with Trump signs, flags and banners. The Daily Wire first reported the story.

Advertisement

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has already said that his state will conduct a separate investigation, but so far, not surprisingly, there doesn't seem to broad media interest in this story. CNN has a story posted on their website, and Fox News had this:

.@FoxNews reports on @FEMA withholding hurricane relief from homes with Trump signs: "FEMA tells Fox they are deeply disturbed & horrified by this & now, FEMA, House Republicans, & Florida officials are all investigating" pic.twitter.com/2tGQAztO0y — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 9, 2024

In actuality it's far more likely that FEMA and DHS are "extremely disturbed and horrified" that somebody found out about it. And of course the "somebody" is definitely not a legacy media operation that laughably refer to themselves as "journalists."

It was originally reported that FEMA removed the supervisor from her role, but not the reporter who broke the story is now saying the supervisor in question has been fired:

BREAKING: FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell just confirmed that supervisor Marn'i Washington has been fired after I reported Friday that she directed relief workers in Florida to skip homes with Trump flags or signs. It has been referred to a special counsel for investigation. — Leif Le Mahieu (@leif_lemahieu) November 9, 2024

That might be the first person in the Biden administration to ever have been remotely held accountable, but the story might go deeper than this, and the punishment certainly doesn't seem like enough.

Not enough, she needs to be prosecuted. — 𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕹𝖊𝖊𝖘𝖊 (@Ear_Relevant) November 9, 2024

This needs to be more than termination. It ought to lead to criminal prosecution …. This story is simply unbelievable. https://t.co/YOf5SCEusH — David L. Bahnsen (@DavidBahnsen) November 9, 2024

She needs to be prosecuted https://t.co/NKAiSbBXRI — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 9, 2024

Remember when Biden said that claims of any politicization in FEMA's operations were "disinformation and lies"? More "disinformation" has been proven to be true.

And if this hadn't been leaked, nothing negative would have happened to her. https://t.co/195dqU1g66 — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) November 9, 2024

That's a certainty.