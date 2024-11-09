Nothing of Value Was Lost: NYU Professor Announces He's Leaving X Like Anyone...
Brat Summer Backfire: Bill Maher Says Lefties Are SNOBS and That's Why People...
'Imagine the Kamala Jokes'! Biden Invites Trump (Formerly Hitler) to the White House...
VIP
Make Common Sense Great Again: Justine Bateman Explains Her Relief After 2024 Election...
But Donald Trump Is the Fascist! Journalist Wants Government to F**k Elon Musk...
Trump Makes a Post-Election Gesture of Goodwill 'Unity' to the Cash-Strapped Kamala Harris...
A 'Slur'? Really?! CNN Panelist Flips Out When Guest Accurately Says 'Transgender Girls'...
Commence Operation De-Woking! Politico Reports Who Trump Might Fire Like It's a Bad...
Justice Is Coming: Ron DeSantis Orders Investigation Into FEMA's Disaster Relief Discrimin...
Flashback: Here's What President Biden Called 'Disinformation and Lies' Just 1 Month Ago
VIP
Tim Walz Can't Understand Why So Many Voters 'Wound Up Choosing the Other...
'Tis the Season to NOT Be Jolly! Joy Reid Tells Lefties to Shun...
James Carville Traces Kamala Harris' Massive Election Defeat Back to 'The View'
Bill Maher Tells Loser Democrats 'LOOK in the Mirror!' Let's See If They...

'Not Enough': FEMA Supervisor Reportedly Fired After Directing Workers to Skip Homes With Trump Signs

Doug P.  |  3:21 PM on November 09, 2024

It's been reported that whistleblowers have come forward with proof that a FEMA supervisor told relief workers in Florida after Hurricane Milton to avoid and ignore going to homes with Trump signs, flags and banners. The Daily Wire first reported the story.

Advertisement

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has already said that his state will conduct a separate investigation, but so far, not surprisingly, there doesn't seem to broad media interest in this story. CNN has a story posted on their website, and Fox News had this:

In actuality it's far more likely that FEMA and DHS are "extremely disturbed and horrified" that somebody found out about it. And of course the "somebody" is definitely not a legacy media operation that laughably refer to themselves as "journalists." 

It was originally reported that FEMA removed the supervisor from her role, but not the reporter who broke the story is now saying the supervisor in question has been fired:

Recommended

Nothing of Value Was Lost: NYU Professor Announces He's Leaving X Like Anyone Will Miss Him
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

That might be the first person in the Biden administration to ever have been remotely held accountable, but the story might go deeper than this, and the punishment certainly doesn't seem like enough. 

Remember when Biden said that claims of any politicization in FEMA's operations were "disinformation and lies"? More "disinformation" has been proven to be true. 

That's a certainty.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nothing of Value Was Lost: NYU Professor Announces He's Leaving X Like Anyone Will Miss Him
Amy Curtis
Brat Summer Backfire: Bill Maher Says Lefties Are SNOBS and That's Why People Don't Like Them
Amy Curtis
A 'Slur'? Really?! CNN Panelist Flips Out When Guest Accurately Says 'Transgender Girls' Are BOYS (Watch)
Amy Curtis
Trump Makes a Post-Election Gesture of Goodwill 'Unity' to the Cash-Strapped Kamala Harris Campaign
Doug P.
Make Common Sense Great Again: Justine Bateman Explains Her Relief After 2024 Election Result
Grateful Calvin
'Imagine the Kamala Jokes'! Biden Invites Trump (Formerly Hitler) to the White House Next Week
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Nothing of Value Was Lost: NYU Professor Announces He's Leaving X Like Anyone Will Miss Him Amy Curtis
Advertisement