Flashback: Here's What President Biden Called 'Disinformation and Lies' Just 1 Month Ago

We need to make some more room on the really long list of things the Democrats called "disinformation" that turned out to be true.

Just a month ago, President Biden said that any claims of FEMA aid being politicized were reckless, irresponsible disinformation and lies:

Biden: “Fellow Americans are putting their lives on the line to do dangerous work & receive — some received death penalties yesterday as result of reckless & irresponsible disinformation & lies” pic.twitter.com/p6QtFtE6KQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 10, 2024

As usual, another claim of "disinformation" has turned out to, ironically, be disinformation. Whistleblowers have come forward with text saying a FEMA official told workers to skip homes with Trump signs and banners when they were working in Florida during the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

FEMA confirmed the texts were real, the Daily Wire reported:

UPDATE: FEMA confirms this incident, saying it is "deeply disturbed by this employee's actions," "horrified that this took place," and that it has taken "extreme actions to correct this situation." https://t.co/Y5opCSu59F — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 8, 2024

Will Karine Jean-Pierre be asked about this next week? But we all know her response will be to slam the person asking the question and then change the subject.

Less than a month ago: Biden says it’s “disinformation” to claim FEMA’s emergency response was in any way politicized



Yesterday: The @realDailyWire reports FEMA/DHS explicitly told agents to exclude Americans with Trump signs. https://t.co/h9sROnEbyk — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 9, 2024

More "disinformation" that wasn't disinformation. How shocking.

Bet you big money Mayorkas gave them those instructions — drjohnusa (@drjohnusa) November 9, 2024

Mayorkas can't be kicked out of his job fast enough. Ditto for this entire administration.