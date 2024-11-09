Flashback: Here's What President Biden Called 'Disinformation and Lies' Just 1 Month Ago

VIP
Doug P.  |  10:35 AM on November 09, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We need to make some more room on the really long list of things the Democrats called "disinformation" that turned out to be true. 

Just a month ago, President Biden said that any claims of FEMA aid being politicized were reckless, irresponsible disinformation and lies: 

As usual, another claim of "disinformation" has turned out to, ironically, be disinformation. Whistleblowers have come forward with text saying a FEMA official told workers to skip homes with Trump signs and banners when they were working in Florida during the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

FEMA confirmed the texts were real, the Daily Wire reported:

Will Karine Jean-Pierre be asked about this next week? But we all know her response will be to slam the person asking the question and then change the subject. 

More "disinformation" that wasn't disinformation. How shocking. 

Mayorkas can't be kicked out of his job fast enough. Ditto for this entire administration.

