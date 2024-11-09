Justice Is Coming: Ron DeSantis Orders Investigation Into FEMA's Disaster Relief Discrimination

Yesterday, we told you about the Daily Wire story that revealed FEMA workers were discriminating against Donald Trump supporters.

No, really: a FEMA official ordered workers to skip houses displaying Trump signage.

We'll see what the GOP does at the federal level. But when it comes to Florida? Ron DeSantis is ON IT:

The blatant weaponization of government by partisan activists in the federal bureaucracy is yet another reason why the Biden-Harris administration is in its final days.



At my direction, the Division of Emergency Management is launching an investigation into the federal… https://t.co/3uFpE62vxb — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 8, 2024

The post reads:

At my direction, the Division of Emergency Management is launching an investigation into the federal government’s targeted discrimination of Floridians who support Donald Trump. New leadership is on the way in DC, and I’m optimistic that these partisan bureaucrats will be fired.

There must be a reckoning for this.

I'll never forget how Obama mainstreamed federal government weaponization by persecuting Gibson Guitars for wrongspeak. The entire unelected 4th branch of government run by partisan activists of the federal bureaucracy needs to be torn down and rebuilt. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) November 9, 2024

The IRS did the same thing and Lois Lerner skipped away with a fat pension.

Always working for the people of your state and doing what’s right. — Jill Anthony (@JillSAnthony) November 8, 2024

It sure is.

Get em, Ron. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) November 9, 2024

GET. THEM.

I'm going to take a wild guess that this same mentality played a role in the wretched rescue and recovery efforts in western NC. — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) November 9, 2024

Wouldn't surprise us.

Can we also consider any criminal charges that may apply in cases like this? https://t.co/ECYnIWTPpB — Harry Maxon (@HarryMaxon) November 8, 2024

There need to be criminal charges as well.

Good riddance to these absolute scumbags. https://t.co/chOFnETWuU — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) November 9, 2024

They're garbage and the trash is getting taken out.

They just pissed off the Final Boss

This won’t end well https://t.co/gaDnGoFjZ3 — DeSantis Appreciation Society (@KickboxerEsq) November 8, 2024

No, it won't.

And we're okay with that.