Justice Is Coming: Ron DeSantis Orders Investigation Into FEMA's Disaster Relief Discrimination

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  11:00 AM on November 09, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Yesterday, we told you about the Daily Wire story that revealed FEMA workers were discriminating against Donald Trump supporters.

No, really: a FEMA official ordered workers to skip houses displaying Trump signage.

We'll see what the GOP does at the federal level. But when it comes to Florida? Ron DeSantis is ON IT:

The post reads:

At my direction, the Division of Emergency Management is launching an investigation into the federal government’s targeted discrimination of Floridians who support Donald Trump.

New leadership is on the way in DC, and I’m optimistic that these partisan bureaucrats will be fired.

There must be a reckoning for this.

The IRS did the same thing and Lois Lerner skipped away with a fat pension.

It sure is.

GET. THEM.

Wouldn't surprise us.

There need to be criminal charges as well.

They're garbage and the trash is getting taken out.

No, it won't.

And we're okay with that.

