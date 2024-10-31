'Hall of Fame Tweet'! Tom Cotton Shares Pics Proving the Biden-Harris Economy Has Hit Seniors Hard

WATCH: Jake Paul Endorses Donald Trump and Brings the RECEIPTS
Doug P.  |  12:05 PM on October 31, 2024

Donald Trump has done a masterful job of responding both to Kamala Harris' claim that she once worked at McDonalds and to President Biden calling his supporters "garbage," and Republican Sen. Tom Cotton summed all that up with a post that's so funny it belongs in a campaign ad: 

"I'm Donald Trump and I approve this message."

Well played, senator! It's obvious that Trump has been right over the target lately judging by the ramped-up TDS freakouts with the election just five days away. 

***

