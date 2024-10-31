'Hall of Fame Tweet'! Tom Cotton Shares Pics Proving the Biden-Harris Economy Has Hit Seniors Hard

Donald Trump has done a masterful job of responding both to Kamala Harris' claim that she once worked at McDonalds and to President Biden calling his supporters "garbage," and Republican Sen. Tom Cotton summed all that up with a post that's so funny it belongs in a campaign ad:

Advertisement

The Biden-Harris economy is so bad that seniors have to work two jobs just to make ends meet. pic.twitter.com/kdwZgMmQeH — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) October 30, 2024

"I'm Donald Trump and I approve this message."

Cotton for the win 😂 https://t.co/PsotMhSPqm — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) October 31, 2024

This is a Hall of Fame tweet. https://t.co/CTWNBGUYtQ — Based in Aspen (@PitkinPolitics) October 31, 2024

Well played, senator! It's obvious that Trump has been right over the target lately judging by the ramped-up TDS freakouts with the election just five days away.

***

Related:

Cleanup on Aisle CNN: Tom Cotton Mops the Floor With Dana Bash Pushing New 'Russia' Scandal

'She Has Not Said That': Tom Cotton OBLITERATES Jon Karl's Lame Attempt to Run Cover for Kamala



Tom Cotton Reminds Trump-Obsessed CNN Host About Questions the Media NEVER Asks Biden and Harris