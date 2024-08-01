Tom Cotton Reminds Trump-Obsessed CNN Host About Questions the Media NEVER Asks Biden and Harris

Title IX Rewrite Goes Into Effect Today (In Some States)
Doug P.  |  10:26 AM on August 01, 2024
gif

Mainstream media characters were highly triggered when they discovered Donald Trump had been invited to answer questions at a National Association of Black Journalists and were upset with the "decision to platform" the former president and current presidential candidate. 

All the noise and hyperventilating about that particular interview aside, to us the main takeaway is that Trump is more than willing to go into "enemy territory," and everybody knows that Joe Biden and now Kamala Harris (the latter hasn't yet done a serious interview as a presidential candidate) only deliver scripted speeches and the interviews -- if any -- are with "friendlies" in the media. 

On CNN, Republican Sen. Tom Cotton reminded a host only interested in talking about Trump what the media should be asking Biden and now Harris, and of course they do NOT want to go there: 

This is how it's done!

Here's that full post:

Sen. Tom Cotton DESTROYS Kaitlan Collins after she relentlessly asked him for over 7 minutes about Donald Trump saying he ‘didn’t know [Kamala Harris] was black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn black’ 

“you know, four years ago? Joe Biden said if you don't vote for him, you ain't black.

Could you imagine a more insulting comment?  

Joe Biden is presuming to judge the political views of one-eighth of our fellow citizens based on their skin color 

Did you ever ask Kamala Harris to condemn his remarks? Did you ask her if that was racist? 

Did you ask Kamala Harris why she’s willing to serve as vice president for a man she essentially called racist and a segregationist?  

Have you or anyone else in the media asked Kamala Harris those questions, Kaitlan?"

The media's selective outrage is amazing. For example, can you imagine what the media reports would still be if Trump had once delivered a fond eulogy for a former member of the Klan?

So far, the Harris campaign hasn't even made their candidate available to Dem-friendly lib journos let alone face anybody who would challenge her. Can you imagine Harris being interviewed by somebody like Megyn Kelly? That'll never happen.

Keep it going, Republicans!

