Tom Cotton Reminds Trump-Obsessed CNN Host About Questions the Media NEVER Asks Biden and Harris

Mainstream media characters were highly triggered when they discovered Donald Trump had been invited to answer questions at a National Association of Black Journalists and were upset with the "decision to platform" the former president and current presidential candidate.

All the noise and hyperventilating about that particular interview aside, to us the main takeaway is that Trump is more than willing to go into "enemy territory," and everybody knows that Joe Biden and now Kamala Harris (the latter hasn't yet done a serious interview as a presidential candidate) only deliver scripted speeches and the interviews -- if any -- are with "friendlies" in the media.

On CNN, Republican Sen. Tom Cotton reminded a host only interested in talking about Trump what the media should be asking Biden and now Harris, and of course they do NOT want to go there:

Kaitlan Collins tries to hold Tom Cotton's feet to the fire by demanding that he defend Trump's attacks on Kamala Harris. He gives it back to her, and then some. pic.twitter.com/WO873bb36Y — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 1, 2024

This is how it's done!

The media's selective outrage is amazing. For example, can you imagine what the media reports would still be if Trump had once delivered a fond eulogy for a former member of the Klan?

CNN will never ask Kamala Harris real questions because CNN shills for Harris who won’t even make herself available for interviews.



Good on Cotton to turn this interview around against Kaitlin Collins. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 1, 2024

So far, the Harris campaign hasn't even made their candidate available to Dem-friendly lib journos let alone face anybody who would challenge her. Can you imagine Harris being interviewed by somebody like Megyn Kelly? That'll never happen.

A primer on how to handle the media. — Phillip Ruland (@Rulo123) August 1, 2024

Keep it going, Republicans!