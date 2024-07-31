Illegal Alien Who Carjacked and Ran Over Grandmother Had California Driver's License
WaPo's Karen Attiah Says the NABJ Inviting Donald Trump Was a 'Colossal Mistake'

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on July 31, 2024
Bravo/Meme

As all of the headlines will tell you, Donald Trump spoke at the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Chicago on Wednesday, where he was met with a frosty welcome. How dare he come after all of the racist things he's said? (Never mind Joe Biden's history — we've all memory-holed that.) As we reported, White House correspondent April Ryan couldn't even believe the NABJ would allow Trump on stage.

On Tuesday night, the Washington Post's Karen Attiah announced she was stepping down as co-chair from the NABJ convention.

She was not consulted about "platforming" Trump. She did watch his interview, though:

A lot of people are noticing that liberals are sharing quotes from the interview but not video, because the video includes laughter and applause. Trump knows how to work a crowd, and he doesn't have to pander to do it.

No wonder Attiah is so upset Trump was given a platform.

Tags: BLACK DONALD TRUMP JOURNALISTS WASHINGTON POST

