WaPo's Karen Attiah Says the NABJ Inviting Donald Trump Was a 'Colossal Mistake'

As all of the headlines will tell you, Donald Trump spoke at the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Chicago on Wednesday, where he was met with a frosty welcome. How dare he come after all of the racist things he's said? (Never mind Joe Biden's history — we've all memory-holed that.) As we reported, White House correspondent April Ryan couldn't even believe the NABJ would allow Trump on stage.

Why would the NABJ ALLOW HIM TO BE ON THE STAGE. Rachel Scott is so respected and asked a good question. He calls her “rude!” — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) July 31, 2024

On Tuesday night, the Washington Post's Karen Attiah announced she was stepping down as co-chair from the NABJ convention.

I have decided to step down as co- chair from this year’s #NABJ24 convention in Chicago.



To the journalists interviewing Trump, I wish them the best of luck.



For everyone else, I’m looking forward to meeting and reconnecting with all of you in the Windy City. #nabj — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) July 30, 2024

While my decision was influenced by a variety of factors, I was not involved or consulted with in any way with the decision to platform Trump in such a format. — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) July 30, 2024

She was not consulted about "platforming" Trump. She did watch his interview, though:

I’m stunned at how horrible this is. — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) July 31, 2024

N.A.B.J., WHERE IS THE FACT CHECKING?!?? There is no live fact checking in the screens in the room right now or coming from the moderators. #NABJ24 — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) July 31, 2024

I am so angry right now. N.A.B.J., this was a colossal mistake. — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) July 31, 2024

Journalists against journalism™ — David Strom (@DavidStrom) July 31, 2024

The racist journos are having a full-blown temper tantrum after Trump’s appearance, so he must’ve absolutely crushed them. https://t.co/OqejvqcYlP — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 31, 2024

It’s funny how all of these anti-Trump GOP consultants are pretending like the footage of Trump effortlessly manhandling a group of hostile moderators is somehow bad for him



This is how major libs (WaPo columnist) are reacting: pic.twitter.com/lcN8JihNi9 — Mystery Grove Movie List Co. (@MysteryGrove) July 31, 2024





Trump made you all look like fools - 😂 pic.twitter.com/64lAWVndTc — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 31, 2024

Angry at what? Them hosting a presidential candidate and asking him questions?



What do you think the job of journalists is? — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) July 31, 2024

These are smart intelligent women, imagine what he's going to do to Kamala the laughing hyena. — Trisha Hope - National Delegate-TX (@JustTheTweets17) July 31, 2024

LAUGH MY ASS OFF



Y’all tried you bull shit and you got wrecked.



You forgot that Trump is a gangster. — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) July 31, 2024

I'm so proud of Trump. That was a MASTERCLASS! — Trump Video Game (@TrumpVideoGame) July 31, 2024

No mistake. He agreed to walk into a lion’s den. Did Kamala? Uh no she did not. Man is spitting facts. Deal with it 😂 — MD (@mdahl007) July 31, 2024

Way more applause at the end than at the beginning. He did well like him or hate him — Gordon_Shumway (@BobnFloShumway) July 31, 2024

That was actually a great interview where the fake journalists got their asses handed to them. — Pascal Malorni Reniere (@PascalthaRascal) July 31, 2024

A lot of people are noticing that liberals are sharing quotes from the interview but not video, because the video includes laughter and applause. Trump knows how to work a crowd, and he doesn't have to pander to do it.

No wonder Attiah is so upset Trump was given a platform.

***