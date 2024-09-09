Cleanup on Aisle CNN: Tom Cotton Mops the Floor With Dana Bash Pushing New 'Russia' Scandal

The latest remix of 'Russia, Russia, Russia' doesn't seem to be going over as well with voters as Merrick Garland and the leftist media would hope. We've heard all this before and voters aren't going to be fooled a third time about how all conservatives are 'Putin's puppets.'

Recently, Twitchy's Aaron Walker did a deep dive into the charges that have been alleged against Tenet Media and how the left is trying to use those -- still unverified -- charges to smear conservative commentators. And, by implication all conservatives in general and even Donald Trump.

It is an excellent read, but to summarize a few key points about this new 'scandal': there is no indictment, right now, just allegations; if any charges are brought, they may very well be unconstitutional; and -- most importantly -- NONE of the conservative pundits associated with Tenet Media, notably Tim Pool, Benny Johnson, and Dave Rubin, have been implicated at all. Whether you like their commentary or not, the worst anyone can say about them is that they are victims in this situation, certainly not 'co-conspirators.'

Of course, that doesn't stop the apparatchik media from trying to say they are exactly that. Yesterday, on CNN's State Of The Nation, Dana Bash (who we will remind everyone recently moderated a Presidential debate) pushed some absolutely outrageous claims about the aforementioned commentators.

Luckily, Senator Tom Cotton wasn't buying any of it. He dropped Bash's ridiculous claims calmly but flatly, as only Cotton can. Watch:

Sen. @TomCottonAR notes how the intel community colluding w/ corporate media to confuse Americans about Hunter’s laptop was a bigger threat to U.S. elections than Russia promoting “memes & videos”



CNN’s @DanaBashCNN: “It sounds to me like you‘re downplaying the fact that… pic.twitter.com/fCCYNqmFAi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 8, 2024

It makes sense that Bash is reading from notes throughout this interview, as she has clearly received her talking points from Merrick Garland and the Democrat Party.

Whatever influence Russia may be trying to exert, Cotton is 100 percent correct on two points. First, that influence is minimal. More critically, what the CIA has done to improperly sway recent elections is FAR worse than anything Vladimir Putin could ever dream of.

And CNN helped them do it.

When Tom Cotton pointed out that CNN was one of the leading networks that repeatedly spread the CIA lie that reporting based on Hunter Biden's laptop was "Russian disinformation," Dana Bash could say nothing, because it's objectively and undeniably true that CNN did that: https://t.co/P2J0tRrec3 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 8, 2024

Hey, speaking of those 51 intelligence officials who pushed the Russian disinformation lie with a signed letter in 2020, we're pretty sure Bash knows one of them.

Did Dana Bash publicly call out her husband, one of the spies who lied about the laptop? — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 8, 2024

Dana Bash repeated her ex-husband’s lies.



That changed the outcome of the 2020 election.



Dana Bash is a bigger threat than Russia. — cramer hate me (@jeredintheblind) September 8, 2024

Bash was married for 10 years to former senior CIA officer Jeremy Bash, who did sign the letter.

Odd how she's never been asked about that.

You have to respect Dana Bash for how blatant she is about lying to protect her political party while being as easy on Kamala Harris as humanly possible https://t.co/PaoDiWdtSe — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) September 8, 2024

No, we really don't have to respect her. At all.

But we will laugh at her agitprop.

Funny how Dana Bash intimates Putin is personally writing scripts for Dave Rubin’s show. The DoJ’s alleged nothing like that, however the Durham probe did show the Russiagate conspiracy theory CNN promoted had origins in the Kremlin. https://t.co/6xWgEV56cs — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 8, 2024

Yes, that is 'funny.' But no one at CNN will ever look into the funhouse mirror that shows who they really are.

A very hard and direct counter punch from Tom Cotton. https://t.co/Umy7IxM3tR — ML (@ApeIt_INK) September 9, 2024

Cotton is very good at this. There are times when we love watching the firebreathers in the Senate like Ted Cruz or Josh Hawley, but this moment called for Cotton's unique quality of maintaining a calm, almost serene, presence when faced with such outlandish lies.

This quote is from Heinrichs' editorial in The Washington Examiner in 2021 and she and Cotton are both spot on.

For weeks now, @SenTomCotton has been hitting it out of the ballpark when interacting with the MSM. The @TomCottonAR is probably the best surrogate for the Trump campaign. — Matthew Del Carlo (@MatthewDelCarlo) September 8, 2024

Every week Cotton schools these twits and they still bring him back. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 8, 2024

It's not even a fair fight. To paraphrase the great Rush Limbaugh, Cotton can school intellectual lightweights like Bash and most of her colleagues with half his brain tied behind his back.

Nicely morally inhuman of Bash to throw Dave Rubin under the bus like that. Really credible for a news person. https://t.co/qvhmqLr4tc — Ultimate Philosopher (Wisdom Junkie; Logic Fan) (@ult_phil) September 8, 2024

The words 'Dana Bash' and 'credible' should never be used in the same sentence (but we appreciate the sarcasm).

Did she just slander a victim of alleged fraud? https://t.co/LnTvdBMsLL — Accipiter striatus (@PeterGordon_CBP) September 8, 2024

Yes, she did. Two of them, in fact.

I think @DanaBashCNN is also getting a little over her skis here calling it a “FACT” that Putin is using @RubinReport as a “tool for propaganda” https://t.co/dvltszeoSb — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) September 8, 2024

If by 'getting a little over her skis,' you mean 'blatantly lying and making up allegations,' then yes. She is a little over her skis on this one.

I'm sure @RubinReport will have something to say about this slander by @DanaBashCNN https://t.co/V2qSM2FVMu — Mary Smith (@MarySmi36126717) September 8, 2024

Rubin has been understandably reserved, at least on Twitter, since he was caught up in this manufactured scandal. But we hope he comes out with guns blazing soon. We're sure he will when he can.

As horrible as Bash's statements to Cotton during this interview were, we are not surprised by any of it. CNN in general, and Bash in particular, have nothing they can point to about Kamala Harris anymore that can help her win. They have tried, including in Bash's soft interview with Harris that even she was ashamed of, but the polls still show no lead for Harris in any of the key swing states.

So, now they have to return to 'Russia, Russia, Russia,' and they will baselessly destroy anyone on the right they want to try to fool Americans for a third time.

Call us crazy, but we don't think it will work. Most people tend not to go back to the rigged carny game the media is playing after they have shown us twice previously how crooked they are.

Especially when we have people like Tom Cotton who can point out the lies.