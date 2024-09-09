Cleanup on Aisle CNN: Tom Cotton Mops the Floor With Dana Bash Pushing New 'Russia' Scandal

Yes, They Want Our Guns: Raphael Warnock Supports Harris Enforcing Mandatory Gun Buybacks
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on September 09, 2024
Twitchy

The latest remix of 'Russia, Russia, Russia' doesn't seem to be going over as well with voters as Merrick Garland and the leftist media would hope. We've heard all this before and voters aren't going to be fooled a third time about how all conservatives are 'Putin's puppets.' 

Recently, Twitchy's Aaron Walker did a deep dive into the charges that have been alleged against Tenet Media and how the left is trying to use those -- still unverified -- charges to smear conservative commentators. And, by implication all conservatives in general and even Donald Trump. 

It is an excellent read, but to summarize a few key points about this new 'scandal': there is no indictment, right now, just allegations; if any charges are brought, they may very well be unconstitutional; and -- most importantly -- NONE of the conservative pundits associated with Tenet Media, notably Tim Pool, Benny Johnson, and Dave Rubin, have been implicated at all. Whether you like their commentary or not, the worst anyone can say about them is that they are victims in this situation, certainly not 'co-conspirators.'

Of course, that doesn't stop the apparatchik media from trying to say they are exactly that. Yesterday, on CNN's State Of The Nation, Dana Bash (who we will remind everyone recently moderated a Presidential debate) pushed some absolutely outrageous claims about the aforementioned commentators. 

Luckily, Senator Tom Cotton wasn't buying any of it. He dropped Bash's ridiculous claims calmly but flatly, as only Cotton can. Watch:  

FuzzyChimp
It makes sense that Bash is reading from notes throughout this interview, as she has clearly received her talking points from Merrick Garland and the Democrat Party. 

Whatever influence Russia may be trying to exert, Cotton is 100 percent correct on two points. First, that influence is minimal. More critically, what the CIA has done to improperly sway recent elections is FAR worse than anything Vladimir Putin could ever dream of.

And CNN helped them do it. 

Hey, speaking of those 51 intelligence officials who pushed the Russian disinformation lie with a signed letter in 2020, we're pretty sure Bash knows one of them. 

Bash was married for 10 years to former senior CIA officer Jeremy Bash, who did sign the letter. 

Odd how she's never been asked about that. 

No, we really don't have to respect her. At all. 

But we will laugh at her agitprop. 

Yes, that is 'funny.' But no one at CNN will ever look into the funhouse mirror that shows who they really are. 

Cotton is very good at this. There are times when we love watching the firebreathers in the Senate like Ted Cruz or Josh Hawley, but this moment called for Cotton's unique quality of maintaining a calm, almost serene, presence when faced with such outlandish lies.

This quote is from Heinrichs' editorial in The Washington Examiner in 2021 and she and Cotton are both spot on.

It's not even a fair fight. To paraphrase the great Rush Limbaugh, Cotton can school intellectual lightweights like Bash and most of her colleagues with half his brain tied behind his back. 

The words 'Dana Bash' and 'credible' should never be used in the same sentence (but we appreciate the sarcasm). 

Yes, she did. Two of them, in fact. 

If by 'getting a little over her skis,' you mean 'blatantly lying and making up allegations,' then yes. She is a little over her skis on this one. 

Rubin has been understandably reserved, at least on Twitter, since he was caught up in this manufactured scandal. But we hope he comes out with guns blazing soon. We're sure he will when he can.

As horrible as Bash's statements to Cotton during this interview were, we are not surprised by any of it. CNN in general, and Bash in particular, have nothing they can point to about Kamala Harris anymore that can help her win. They have tried, including in Bash's soft interview with Harris that even she was ashamed of, but the polls still show no lead for Harris in any of the key swing states. 

So, now they have to return to 'Russia, Russia, Russia,' and they will baselessly destroy anyone on the right they want to try to fool Americans for a third time. 

Call us crazy, but we don't think it will work. Most people tend not to go back to the rigged carny game the media is playing after they have shown us twice previously how crooked they are. 

Especially when we have people like Tom Cotton who can point out the lies. 

