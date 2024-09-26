Watch Nicolle Wallace's Expression As Stephanie Ruhle Describes Her Interview With Kamala Harris

Politico Says the Quiet Part Out Loud (AGAIN) About Jack Smith's 'Last Chance'...
Doug P.  |  9:25 AM on September 26, 2024
Meme

The Kamala Harris campaign's interview strategy of only allowing their candidate to sit down and take questions from the friendliest of Dem friendly media hacks continued yesterday. Harris talked with CNN's Stephanie Ruhle, and viewers were treated to the usual big bowl of word salad while Kamala made it clear that if you have dreams and aspirations, you're included in her economic plan (whatever that might actually be). 

If you missed the interview, congratulations. However, if you want to see the kinds of gems that Harris served up, it immediately becomes clear why her campaign won't let her sit down with anybody who will press her on the issues: 

As usual, yikes. Also what vibe was the Harris campaign going for with this staging for the interview?

We're surprised Harris' handlers didn't make sure Walz was in the background changing a car's air filter.

During the post interview spin session, people couldn't help but notice Nicolle Wallace's face when Ruhle stared describing what took place during her talk with Harris: 

The lib media likes to pretend that "all is well" with the Harris candidacy but sometimes their expressions tell a different, more truthful story. Not even Oprah could hide it.

From happiness to doom in record time:

That's almost like a time lapse of the look on all of America's face over the course of the Biden-Harris administration.

That moment when you realize the wheels have come off.

That gift is to the Trump campaign.

