Watch Nicolle Wallace's Expression As Stephanie Ruhle Describes Her Interview With Kamala Harris

The Kamala Harris campaign's interview strategy of only allowing their candidate to sit down and take questions from the friendliest of Dem friendly media hacks continued yesterday. Harris talked with CNN's Stephanie Ruhle, and viewers were treated to the usual big bowl of word salad while Kamala made it clear that if you have dreams and aspirations, you're included in her economic plan (whatever that might actually be).

If you missed the interview, congratulations. However, if you want to see the kinds of gems that Harris served up, it immediately becomes clear why her campaign won't let her sit down with anybody who will press her on the issues:

She’s way in over her head, isn’t she. Bright people don’t talk like this. Dull people who are trying to pass themselves off as bright talk like this. pic.twitter.com/7Bs8SGggrn — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) September 26, 2024

Sometimes I am overwhelmed with second-hand embarrassment when I see some people really struggle to sound smart. https://t.co/yM37vMHHJg — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 26, 2024

Rhule: If you can't raise corporate taxes, where do you get the money to fund these programs?



Kamala: "Well... but... we're going to have to raise corporate taxes." pic.twitter.com/TS6hSU9YFq — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 25, 2024

As usual, yikes. Also what vibe was the Harris campaign going for with this staging for the interview?

The staging of Kamala’s MSNBC interview is out of control.



✅ Puffy chairs

✅ Saws

✅ Exposed insulation

✅ A ladder to nowhere



Beyond phony: pic.twitter.com/nQsBjJ1a4A — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 25, 2024

Well shucks, it must be Tim Walz's Middle Class garage! https://t.co/JIQJLG39DS — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) September 26, 2024

We're surprised Harris' handlers didn't make sure Walz was in the background changing a car's air filter.

During the post interview spin session, people couldn't help but notice Nicolle Wallace's face when Ruhle stared describing what took place during her talk with Harris:

Wallace’s expression here tells the whole story pic.twitter.com/xIDEP5mevf — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 25, 2024

The lib media likes to pretend that "all is well" with the Harris candidacy but sometimes their expressions tell a different, more truthful story. Not even Oprah could hide it.

From happiness to doom in record time:

Nicole Wallace’s face goes from pure happiness to DOOM as Ruhle describes Kamala’s disastrous non-answers on the economy…



LOL https://t.co/IOYE1sONv5 pic.twitter.com/wZCOgvqMFB — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) September 26, 2024

That's almost like a time lapse of the look on all of America's face over the course of the Biden-Harris administration.

When your kids have toppled the table in the restaurant… https://t.co/sHryUCwIx7 — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) September 26, 2024

That moment when you realize the wheels have come off.

Only Kamala could bomb a pre-taped, edited softball interview with a sycophantic host.



It’s her gift. https://t.co/vQ6XTrWIMJ — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 26, 2024

That gift is to the Trump campaign.