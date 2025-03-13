Like an Outhouse at a Chili Cook Off: You Can Always Count on...
All Racist Roads Lead to the White House? Pete Buttigieg Opts Out of MI Senate Race in Favor of 2028 Run

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 AM on March 13, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Back in January, we reported that failed former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was considering a run for Senate in Michigan. At the time, X users called it 'naked opportunism' from a guy with no real accomplishments outside of being mayor of South Bend and saying bridges are racist.

Last week, he did manage to open his mouth and insert his foot when trying to dunk on President Trump about egg prices (which are coming down, by the way), and maybe that was an early indicator of this news that is breaking this morning:

Pete Buttigieg will not run for the Michigan senate seat next year; instead, he's aiming for the White House:

More from Politico:

Pete Buttigieg is expected to announce Thursday he will not run for Michigan’s open Senate seat, according to a person briefed on his decision, clearing a path for a potential presidential campaign instead.

His decision was framed by several allies and people in his inner circle as putting him in the strongest possible position to seek the presidency, and based on a belief it would be exceedingly difficult to run successive campaigns in 2026 and 2028.

The former Transportation secretary acknowledged recently he had been “looking” at a Senate campaign, including meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to discuss the possibility.

It would be 'exceedingly difficult' to run a campaign in 2026 and 2028 because he's Pete Buttigieg and no one cares. If he had a shot at the White House, he would've won the primary in 2020. We noticed he did not.

Tomorrow doesn't look good either.

+1000 for the 'Return of the King' gif, by the way.

We have a serious question: what are his qualifications? What are his accomplishments?

This writer can't name a single one.

We'd take the bet on the Dolphins before betting on Buttigieg.

Nope.

For Democrats, checking certain intersectionality boxes is enough.

But we have to wonder how the DNC -- which is so big on DEI -- will react to another white man vying for the ultimate leadership position.

Then again, they voted for two white dudes as the chair and vice chair, so they might not object.

This is probably correct.

Being a candidate is also a lucrative gig.

This is an excellent point, and probably correct.

This is perfect.

This does not surprise us.

So sure, Democrats, go ahead and run him! We're fine with this!

