Pete Buttigieg Dreams Up New Scheme to Remain a Professional Taxpayer Freeloader

Apparently, the twins aren't enough to keep Pete busy and he is looking at running for the Senate seat being vacated by Gary Peters.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is "taking a serious look" at running for the Michigan senate seat left open by the surprise retirement of Sen. Gary Peters, Axios has learned. https://t.co/BHGZo6n9LM — Axios (@axios) January 28, 2025

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is "taking a serious look" at running for the Michigan senate seat left open by the surprise retirement of Sen. Gary Peters, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Buttigieg would bring his national fundraising network to what is expected to be one of the most expensive Senate races in the country. "Pete is exploring all of his options on how he can be helpful and continue to serve," said a person close to Buttigieg.

"He's honored to be mentioned for this and he's taking a serious look." What he's saying: "Senator Gary Peters has served with great integrity, focus, and expertise. It was a pleasure working with him as Secretary to deliver good policies for our country and key transportation projects in Michigan," Buttieg posted today on X.

Pete didn't seem he could be bothered to work very much when he was the Secretary of Transportation, but maybe he is ready to actually show up.

What naked opportunism. Besides, I'm not sure if the Dearborn crowd will get behind this entitled idiot's candidacy. https://t.co/GyfMfUvPi9 — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) January 28, 2025

Reminder that Buttigieg probably doesn't even know Michigan has an Upper Peninsula #MISEN https://t.co/X3xXSnC4ZI pic.twitter.com/VTrlU8qpy8 — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 28, 2025

Oof! That is going to leave a mark.

We'll pass!

Maybe he can load a bike on the plane, have his SUV pull within a block of the Michigan state house, then pretend to bike in, to keep the charade alive? https://t.co/w23eMmklbS — janice (@chestnuthell) January 28, 2025

He's such a fake.

Failed Biden-admin Transportation Secretary and former INDIANA mayor wants to run for Senate in….Michigan? Ok! https://t.co/3zBxiPj1Sk — Matt Gruda (@Matt_Gruda) January 28, 2025

Wasn't this guy a mayor in Indiana??.. I'd call him a carpetbagger, but thst would not fit.... https://t.co/ip1Hy0xTFL — Harley W Daugherty (@Beowulf_i_am) January 28, 2025

It's fair to call him that. If the shoe fits.

If he runs, GOP may have a real chance. https://t.co/GYYSTUkyxN — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) January 28, 2025

Hopefully, he runs. Cross your fingers and toes.

One word for the former longtime resident of Indiana: Don't. https://t.co/L50UlPyrR7 — Chad Banghart (@ChadBanghart) January 28, 2025

Only in the U.S government can one continually fail upwards.https://t.co/blHjdCsPVV — Nopilled (@Nopilled16622) January 28, 2025

Particularly if you are a Democrat.

Why can't he take a serious look at getting a real job? These losers aren't capable of working in the private sector. They are parasites who only exist to suck off the American tax payers. https://t.co/bzEhBoO2Al — The Conservative Compass 🧭 (@Keep_USA_Free) January 28, 2025

He's taken a lesson from Joe Biden and staying on the taxpayer's dole forever.