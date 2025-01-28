YES! Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth REVOKES Gen. Mark Milley's Security Clearance
Call to Arms: Colorado GOP Warns State Is Poised to Ban MOST Firearms...
AOC Says Trump Is Holding All the Nation’s Hospitals and Vital Services Hostage
'Bunch of Crap': Watch Tom Homan SCHOOL Reporter Who Complained Deportees Aren't Getting...
Grift for the Mill: CA's Mismanagement of Campaign Finance Portal Upgrade Shows What's...
President Trump Issues CRUEL Temporary Freeze on Federal Grants, Chuck Schumer FREAKS OUT
UNSERIOUS: Guess Which CA State Senator Proposed Legislation to Sue Oil Companies Over...
Rep. Dan Goldman Says Trump Is Fully Implementing Project 2025 for Unchecked Power
Guy Who Said the Internet Was a Fad Has Thoughts on Trump's Immigration...
The View's Ladies Outdo Themselves in Misinformation on Illegal Immigrant Deportation
WATCH: You Are NOT Going to Believe Who ITV Sidelined on Holocaust Remembrance...
‘Martha, do You Hear Yourself?’ Leader of Foreign Gang Downplayed by Martha Raddatz...
Tim Carney Unveils Left's Ruthless Retaliation ... Scorched-Earth Tactics When They Loathe...
Legally Blonde? Reese Witherspoon Shares Wild Story About Why She Was Once Named...

Pete Buttigieg Dreams Up New Scheme to Remain a Professional Taxpayer Freeloader

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:15 PM on January 28, 2025
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Apparently, the twins aren't enough to keep Pete busy and he is looking at running for the Senate seat being vacated by Gary Peters.

Advertisement

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is "taking a serious look" at running for the Michigan senate seat left open by the surprise retirement of Sen. Gary Peters, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Buttigieg would bring his national fundraising network to what is expected to be one of the most expensive Senate races in the country.

  • "Pete is exploring all of his options on how he can be helpful and continue to serve," said a person close to Buttigieg. 
  • "He's honored to be mentioned for this and he's taking a serious look."

What he's saying: "Senator Gary Peters has served with great integrity, focus, and expertise. It was a pleasure working with him as Secretary to deliver good policies for our country and key transportation projects in Michigan," Buttieg posted today on X.

Pete didn't seem he could be bothered to work very much when he was the Secretary of Transportation, but maybe he is ready to actually show up.

Recommended

'Bunch of Crap': Watch Tom Homan SCHOOL Reporter Who Complained Deportees Aren't Getting Water on Flights
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Oof! That is going to leave a mark.

We'll pass!

He's such a fake.

It's fair to call him that. If the shoe fits.

Advertisement

Hopefully, he runs. Cross your fingers and toes.

Particularly if you are a Democrat.

He's taken a lesson from Joe Biden and staying on the taxpayer's dole forever.

Tags: DEMOCRAT INDIANA MICHIGAN SENATE PETE BUTTIGIEG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Bunch of Crap': Watch Tom Homan SCHOOL Reporter Who Complained Deportees Aren't Getting Water on Flights
Amy Curtis
YES! Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth REVOKES Gen. Mark Milley's Security Clearance
Brett T.
AOC Says Trump Is Holding All the Nation’s Hospitals and Vital Services Hostage
Brett T.
President Trump Issues CRUEL Temporary Freeze on Federal Grants, Chuck Schumer FREAKS OUT
Brett T.
Call to Arms: Colorado GOP Warns State Is Poised to Ban MOST Firearms Under New Gun Control Legislation
Amy Curtis
The View's Ladies Outdo Themselves in Misinformation on Illegal Immigrant Deportation
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Bunch of Crap': Watch Tom Homan SCHOOL Reporter Who Complained Deportees Aren't Getting Water on Flights Amy Curtis
Advertisement