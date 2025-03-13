The Daily Show Makes Hilarious Tesla Parody Car Commercial That’s an Unexpected Hit with Musk and MAGA

It looks like The Daily Show, in its quest to burn President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, unintentionally made the best and funniest car commercial ever. No, it's that good, and we think you’ll agree after seeing it. It even had Musk himself rolling.

Check it out. (WATCH)

Come on down to the White House Tesla Auto Mall! pic.twitter.com/DjVZY0R8wL — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 12, 2025

You realize you’re just providing Tesla free advertisement, right?



Well done! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 13, 2025

I’ve never owned a car or bought one, but this makes me want to get a Tesla. lol 😂 — Ed (@elmascarado310) March 13, 2025

We think everyone wants a Tesla now thanks to The Daily Show.

The parody commercial has Elon Musk’s approval. See, he loves it.

Thanks for helping sell Teslas!! 😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 13, 2025

Man stays winning in the weirdest ways. 😂 — Mr Shelby (@mrshelby101) March 13, 2025

Best ads often come for free😂 — Taija (@travelingflying) March 13, 2025

Was this supposed to be a burn?

I love it. Tesler.

I say Tezla. — Jessa C Babe (@XDJjuicyjayeMDX) March 13, 2025

This has me wheezing. This is so well done! I can’t breathe. 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. I will be buying one. This commercial slaps harder than my dad’s belt. — unearnedchallenge (@Bridgetek2022) March 13, 2025

We’re pretty sure there are no Musk fans on The Daily Show. It’s safe to say there’s not a Trump voter on staff either.

So, this most likely came from a place of disapproval or even hate. Yet the things they hate make us love Trump and Musk.

lmao. i don't think the daily show understands what they did here. — Jacob Alley (@JacobAlley21) March 13, 2025

Probably not, but this was awesome 😅🥰 — Vero 🇧🇻✨️🚀🔥 (@dyr_eng) March 13, 2025

They forgot ---- "Come on down, where the BIG AMERICAN flag is flying".



Can't tell ya how many times I've heard that in the past, but not recently. — Kenneth "Mostly Skeptical" Davis (@daviskens) March 13, 2025

That used to be a given in old car dealership commercials.

It looks like Trump once again has created another viral phrase. The Daily Show probably thought this made Trump look bad.

Everything’s computer should be your new company motto. — Balthorium (@Balthorium451) March 13, 2025

We still can’t get over how funny this ad is!

You have the two biggest Badasses in the world marketing a product. Your damn skippy it’s going to sell. — Brad Smith (@HillbilyHeroe) March 13, 2025

Welcome to TAM (Tesla Auto Mall) how can I help you? — KiLz (@__KiLz__) March 13, 2025

That's great. I want to drive down to Tesler Auto Mall on Pennsylvania Ave right now. Just take my money. — 🍺🇺🇲The Dirt Merchant🇺🇲🍺 (@BeersMalone) March 13, 2025

Can't wait to get my new Tesler from the White House Tesler Mall! 🚘 — Franklin (@FranklinTPotato) March 13, 2025

We live in the best timeline, don't we, folks? — Albert Latham (@albert1776) March 13, 2025

We really do. Nothing this hysterically funny could have ever been made featuring former President Joe Biden. We know Musk is laughing over this. You can bet Trump and Vice President JD Vance will love it when they see it, too.