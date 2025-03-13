The Daily Show Makes Hilarious Tesla Parody Car Commercial That’s an Unexpected Hit with Musk and MAGA

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:55 AM on March 13, 2025
Pool via AP

It looks like The Daily Show, in its quest to burn President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, unintentionally made the best and funniest car commercial ever. No, it's that good, and we think you’ll agree after seeing it. It even had Musk himself rolling.

Check it out. (WATCH)

We think everyone wants a Tesla now thanks to The Daily Show.

The parody commercial has Elon Musk’s approval. See, he loves it.

We’re pretty sure there are no Musk fans on The Daily Show. It’s safe to say there’s not a Trump voter on staff either.

So, this most likely came from a place of disapproval or even hate. Yet the things they hate make us love Trump and Musk.

That used to be a given in old car dealership commercials.

It looks like Trump once again has created another viral phrase. The Daily Show probably thought this made Trump look bad.

We still can’t get over how funny this ad is!

We really do. Nothing this hysterically funny could have ever been made featuring former President Joe Biden. We know Musk is laughing over this. You can bet Trump and Vice President JD Vance will love it when they see it, too.

