Like an Outhouse at a Chili Cook Off: You Can Always Count on Chuck Schumer to Be Completely Full of Crap

Eric V.
Eric V. | 7:00 AM on March 13, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

It's tough to keep track of everything causing Democrats to melt down these days. From DOGE to protecting women's spaces, anything supported by Trump or his administration sends the Dems right off the deep end. Trump even got the environmental zealots to hate electric cars.

Their TDS runs so deep that Democrats are openly standing up for terrorist sympathizers. Insensed that the State Department would revoke the visa of an antisemitic supporter of Hamas, taking to the streets and the courts to prevent the deportation of campus agitator Mahmoud Khalil.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio had to break out the crayons and puppets to explain to the left how deportation laws work and why Khalil being sent home is completely lawful.

Democrats aren't going to let silly things like facts or the law stop the resistance, and the Dems just got angrier and crazier.

This unhinged nut job is running to be the next mayor of New York City.

We suppose the sight of Democrats embarrassing themselves motivated Chuck Schumer. He took to social media to clear the air. He would be the voice of reason from inside the insane asylum that is the current Democratic party.

To be fair, his X post started off okay, but it quickly devolved into the same nutty rhetoric, albeit calmer than wannabe Mayor Hissy Fit.

Here's the entire, long-winded text:

I abhor many of the opinions and policies that Mahmoud Khalil holds and supports, and have made my criticism of the antisemitic actions at Columbia loudly known. Mr. Khalil is also legal permanent resident here, and his wife, who is 8-months pregnant, is an American citizen.

While he may well be in violation of various campus rules regarding how the protests were conducted last year, that is a matter for the university to pursue, and I have encouraged them to be much more robust in how they combat antisemitism and maintain a harassment-free campus that protects the safety and security of Jewish and other students.

The Trump administration’s DHS must articulate any criminal charges or facts that would justify his detention or the initiation of deportation proceedings against him. If the administration cannot prove he has violated any criminal law to justify taking this severe action and is doing it for the opinions he has expressed, then that is wrong, they are violating the First Amendment protections we all enjoy and should drop their wrongheaded action.

 Where do we even start with this steaming pile of pro-terrorist, propagandist BS? Senator Rubio had already explained that the First Amendment had nothing to do with Khalil's impending deportation, and what in God's name does his marital status have to do with anything?

Could you imagine John Wayne Gacy's defense attorney saying, 'Your honor, you can not send Mr. Gacy to death row. His wife is a law-abiding citizen?'

We're not saying he never said anything, but we do not recall his speaking out loudly to condemn campus shutdowns or vandalism.

Chuckie has never been known for bravery.

Have you met the squad?

They just lost an election; they can't stand idly by while their entire base gets deported.

Nailed it!

Khalil is a guest in this country, and he's worn out his welcome. It's time for him to go home and his wife is welcome to go with him.

