Like an Outhouse at a Chili Cook Off: You Can Always Count on Chuck Schumer to Be Completely Full of Crap

It's tough to keep track of everything causing Democrats to melt down these days. From DOGE to protecting women's spaces, anything supported by Trump or his administration sends the Dems right off the deep end. Trump even got the environmental zealots to hate electric cars.

Their TDS runs so deep that Democrats are openly standing up for terrorist sympathizers. Insensed that the State Department would revoke the visa of an antisemitic supporter of Hamas, taking to the streets and the courts to prevent the deportation of campus agitator Mahmoud Khalil.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio had to break out the crayons and puppets to explain to the left how deportation laws work and why Khalil being sent home is completely lawful.

Democrats aren't going to let silly things like facts or the law stop the resistance, and the Dems just got angrier and crazier.

This unhinged nut job is running to be the next mayor of New York City.

This man is currently 2nd in the polls in the NYC Mayor's race (and is surging)



pic.twitter.com/hpTGYZJkEC — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 12, 2025

We suppose the sight of Democrats embarrassing themselves motivated Chuck Schumer. He took to social media to clear the air. He would be the voice of reason from inside the insane asylum that is the current Democratic party.

To be fair, his X post started off okay, but it quickly devolved into the same nutty rhetoric, albeit calmer than wannabe Mayor Hissy Fit.

I abhor many of the opinions and policies that Mahmoud Khalil holds and supports, and have made my criticism of the antisemitic actions at Columbia loudly known. Mr. Khalil is also legal permanent resident here, and his wife, who is 8-months pregnant, is an American citizen.… — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 11, 2025

Here's the entire, long-winded text:

I abhor many of the opinions and policies that Mahmoud Khalil holds and supports, and have made my criticism of the antisemitic actions at Columbia loudly known. Mr. Khalil is also legal permanent resident here, and his wife, who is 8-months pregnant, is an American citizen. While he may well be in violation of various campus rules regarding how the protests were conducted last year, that is a matter for the university to pursue, and I have encouraged them to be much more robust in how they combat antisemitism and maintain a harassment-free campus that protects the safety and security of Jewish and other students. The Trump administration’s DHS must articulate any criminal charges or facts that would justify his detention or the initiation of deportation proceedings against him. If the administration cannot prove he has violated any criminal law to justify taking this severe action and is doing it for the opinions he has expressed, then that is wrong, they are violating the First Amendment protections we all enjoy and should drop their wrongheaded action.

Where do we even start with this steaming pile of pro-terrorist, propagandist BS? Senator Rubio had already explained that the First Amendment had nothing to do with Khalil's impending deportation, and what in God's name does his marital status have to do with anything?

Could you imagine John Wayne Gacy's defense attorney saying, 'Your honor, you can not send Mr. Gacy to death row. His wife is a law-abiding citizen?'

Palestinian Chuck has thoughts. The American people also have thoughts. Mahmoud Khalil is being deported and he can take his wife with him. There is no place in the U.S. for Hamas terrorist jihadists who want to overthrow our country. If you don’t like it, you can go with him. pic.twitter.com/WUVtWFPzRH — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 12, 2025

His wife should go be deported with him. They should send them to Gaza city.

Better yet she should go give birth in that chair that Sinwar was sitting in in Khan Younis. — NotYourJewishMom🩷 (@CaffMomREDACTED) March 12, 2025

We're not saying he never said anything, but we do not recall his speaking out loudly to condemn campus shutdowns or vandalism.

You haven't been loud about anything, you spineless coward. pic.twitter.com/tzgQczZUCJ — Its a dogs life 🐶🐾🇺🇸 (@seniordogzrule) March 11, 2025

Chuckie has never been known for bravery.

Democrats 2025: Let’s expand the pro-terrorism Hamas caucus.



Truly amazing to watch. https://t.co/NHE6rUAPd9 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 12, 2025

Have you met the squad?

Chuck, if you have to write this much crap to justify why you support a violent, anti-American pro-terrorist you’ve already lost.



He’s gotta go. https://t.co/KXZveM9FzC — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 12, 2025

They just lost an election; they can't stand idly by while their entire base gets deported.

"While he may well be in violation of various campus rules regarding how the protests were conducted last year, that is a matter for the university to pursue."



No.



As Rubio said, he's a foreign guest in this country. Throw him out. https://t.co/DRi6ZkdCSy — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 12, 2025

Nailed it!

Khalil is a guest in this country, and he's worn out his welcome. It's time for him to go home and his wife is welcome to go with him.