'Legend'! Tom Homan's Reaction to Lefty Loons Melting Down Right in Front of Him Is EPIC

The "I am nourished by your hatred" meme inspired by the show "Parks and Rec" came to life today at the New York State Capitol when Trump "border czar" Tom Homan made an appearance in support of Republican efforts to overturn the state's policies intended to protect illegals. Homan brought with him some reality checks.

Tom Homan, President Donald J. Trump’s border czar, visited the state Capitol on Wednesday to support Republican lawmakers in their efforts to overturn New York laws that have blocked federal immigration agents from accessing motor vehicle records and established sanctuary policies for individuals he said are in the country illegally.

Among Homan's messages to unhinged protesters was "hate on me, because I eat it up."

A New York City mayoral candidate was among those freaking out:

This man is currently 2nd in the polls in the NYC Mayor's race (and is surging)



pic.twitter.com/hpTGYZJkEC — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 12, 2025

Homan is clearly used to dealing with drama clowns like that guy.

Tom Homan is not the guy you want to pull the whole “hold me back, bro” thing with. https://t.co/zD9xnxTmhm — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 12, 2025

That couldn't be more true.

Homan definitely wasn't very intimidated by the maniacal activists. Watch Homan's reaction as they melted down around him:

LOL: Border Czar Tom Homan looks SO PLEASED with himself as he chomps down on an apple while crying liberals SCREAM at him.



🤣pic.twitter.com/DxFBkdgM2Z — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2025

Tom Homan is just smiling and munching on an apple as a bunch of left-wing freaks in the New York State Capitol yell at him.



What a legend

pic.twitter.com/gv0szvyYQg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 12, 2025

That's awesome!

They’re so unhinged.



Love how Homan doesn’t let it bother him. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) March 12, 2025

We need more Conservatives with this type of intestinal fortitude. https://t.co/DZqp3W77YD — C. Swickster 🇺🇸 (@cdswick) March 12, 2025

It's going to be a long four years for these loons (hopefully a long 12 years!).