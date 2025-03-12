Border Czar Tom Homan Gets Emotional During Fiery Takedown of Kathy Hochul
UPSIDE DOWN: David Frum Blames Delta's Slashed Profit Forecast on (You Guessed It!)...
Trump Cracks Joke About Irish Prime Minister Not Knowing New Citizen Rosie O’Donnell
Akash Chougule on Hugh Hewitt: The Urgent Battle Over Taxes and Government Funding
Take a Walk Down Memory Lane to a Time When Dems Cared About...
Kash Patel Gives a BIG Update About 'the FBI’s Renewed Efforts to Crack...
There's a New Scandal That's Blown Biden's Presidency Wide Open
MSNBC Host Takes 'Fiery but Mostly Peaceful' Approach to Slam Trump's Reaction to...
VIP
It's Hard to Top This Headline About Meeting Prep for Superheroes 'Saving the...
'I Now Know Why!' Alina Habba Gives a Revealing Tour of Biden's Fake...
VROOM! Along With Good News on Inflation, Gas Prices Also Fall to Lowest...
Inflation Deflation: Even CNN Can't Ignore the GREAT Economic News As Inflation Sinks...
CNN's Kaitlan Collins Earns Massive Eye Rolls After Saying Trump Is Dodging the...
VIP
Business Insider Columnist BRILLIANTLY Details the Difference Between Conservatives and Le...

'Legend'! Tom Homan's Reaction to Lefty Loons Melting Down Right in Front of Him Is EPIC

Doug P. | 4:31 PM on March 12, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The "I am nourished by your hatred" meme inspired by the show "Parks and Rec" came to life today at the New York State Capitol when Trump "border czar" Tom Homan made an appearance in support of Republican efforts to overturn the state's policies intended to protect illegals. Homan brought with him some reality checks.

Advertisement

Tom Homan, President Donald J. Trump’s border czar, visited the state Capitol on Wednesday to support Republican lawmakers in their efforts to overturn New York laws that have blocked federal immigration agents from accessing motor vehicle records and established sanctuary policies for individuals he said are in the country illegally.

Among Homan's messages to unhinged protesters was "hate on me, because I eat it up."

A New York City mayoral candidate was among those freaking out: 

Homan is clearly used to dealing with drama clowns like that guy. 

That couldn't be more true.

Homan definitely wasn't very intimidated by the maniacal activists. Watch Homan's reaction as they melted down around him: 

Recommended

Kash Patel Gives a BIG Update About 'the FBI’s Renewed Efforts to Crack Down on Public Corruption'
Doug P.
Advertisement

That's awesome!

It's going to be a long four years for these loons (hopefully a long 12 years!).

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kash Patel Gives a BIG Update About 'the FBI’s Renewed Efforts to Crack Down on Public Corruption'
Doug P.
UPSIDE DOWN: David Frum Blames Delta's Slashed Profit Forecast on (You Guessed It!) Trump and Musk
Amy Curtis
Trump Cracks Joke About Irish Prime Minister Not Knowing New Citizen Rosie O’Donnell
Warren Squire
Take a Walk Down Memory Lane to a Time When Dems Cared About Wasteful Social Security, Medicare Spending
Amy Curtis
Border Czar Tom Homan Gets Emotional During Fiery Takedown of Kathy Hochul
Twitchy Video
'A Talking Hemorrhoid in an Auburn Wig': Kennedy Reveals the TRUE Joy Behar to Greg Gutfeld
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kash Patel Gives a BIG Update About 'the FBI’s Renewed Efforts to Crack Down on Public Corruption' Doug P.
Advertisement