Marco Rubio Dishes Brutal Truth Bombs on Why This Hamas-Fanboy Green Card Holder’s Getting Booted (WATCH)

Marco Rubio had time to clear up why he believes Khalil Mahmoud should be deported from the US, and he decided to lay out his whole case.

Reporter: "Your revocation of the green card to many is seen as one of the most anti-speech actions a Secretary can take with his powers. How do you respond?"@MarcoRubio's response is fierce and factual ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uVwJy30dVo — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) March 12, 2025

Every American should take the time to listen to his explanation. Also, maybe it should be played for any student seeking a study visa so they understand what behavior is not acceptable while they are guests in America.

I’m flabbergasted by the “righteous” indignation over revoking a green card from a terrorist sympathizer. This isn’t about free speech. He’s not a citizen. Rubio is spot on here. https://t.co/ZdTet2hrFW — Jonathan Jacobs (@bbquse) March 12, 2025

Every word of what he said was so good. This is the kind of communication the GOP needs when speaking to the public.

Rubio is by far the most coherent top official in the Trump administration thus far. https://t.co/jFQhHulPeD — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) March 12, 2025

Rubio is a Florida man with a mission.

I wanted to disagree with this, but he has a good point. I can’t stand anything about this administration, but I can’t argue against this reasoning. https://t.co/Ou4pagQRM8 — K McC (@pellmellkell) March 12, 2025

This is why Rubio is so effective. He is so sensible. People can't disagree with his reasoning.

Visa and Green Card applications are very specific as what the Gov expects of you. You break that agreement you're expelled. It's really cut and dry. Just go and read the applications they're online for all to see. https://t.co/EvEqmIDOgs — Trump or Bust 🇮🇱 (@BlinnPR) March 12, 2025

As they should be. A guest in this country has no right to put additional pressure on the police or terrorize other citizens of this country.

This is what every leader should be saying about Khalil right now. https://t.co/sq0gIYDV5k — Nathan (@IndependentNatM) March 12, 2025

All the other politicians should be taking notes.

This isn’t hard to understand.



All Mahmood Khalils need to be out of the United States of America as fast or faster that we can deport them.



They should never have been here to begin with.



This is an issue supported by 80% of Americans.



Out. https://t.co/EfTnDM7SEZ — Ale Resnik 🇦🇷🇺🇸/acc (@AleResnik) March 12, 2025

The sooner, the better.

Moral clarity. I LOVE this. So needed in the world today. https://t.co/hu24GQEH99 — Viktor Hardarson (@ViktorHardarson) March 12, 2025

It is desperately needed. Hopefully, it is contagious.

Wow, I’m embarrassed that I never realized how good Rubio is at this. He has a very clear way of speaking while sounding simultaneously professional and empathetic. https://t.co/KcrMRsZxUI — Teacher in RI (@teacherinRI) March 12, 2025

Trump made an excellent choice when he chose Rubio. He's a huge asset.

Rubio is an excellent communicator. Spews out facts without emotion, without being defensive in a way that anyone can understand. https://t.co/vMFYElJMfb — Ralph Schindler (@RalphSchindler5) March 12, 2025

Spread this like wildfire to all your clueless Facebook friends and family who are totally in the dark about the truth.

