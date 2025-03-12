'We Need Not Participate in Your Delusion': Megyn Kelly Speaks STRAIGHT TRUTH to...
Marco Rubio Dishes Brutal Truth Bombs on Why This Hamas-Fanboy Green Card Holder’s Getting Booted (WATCH)

justmindy
justmindy | 7:40 PM on March 12, 2025
Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP

Marco Rubio had time to clear up why he believes Khalil Mahmoud should be deported from the US, and he decided to lay out his whole case.

Every American should take the time to listen to his explanation. Also, maybe it should be played for any student seeking a study visa so they understand what behavior is not acceptable while they are guests in America.

Every word of what he said was so good. This is the kind of communication the GOP needs when speaking to the public.

Rubio is a Florida man with a mission.

This is why Rubio is so effective. He is so sensible. People can't disagree with his reasoning. 

As they should be. A guest in this country has no right to put additional pressure on the police or terrorize other citizens of this country. 

All the other politicians should be taking notes.

The sooner, the better.

It is desperately needed. Hopefully, it is contagious.

Trump made an excellent choice when he chose Rubio. He's a huge asset. 

Spread this like wildfire to all your clueless Facebook friends and family who are totally in the dark about the truth.

