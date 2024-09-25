Kamala Harris: 'Let That Then Inspire Us by Helping Us to Be Inspired to Help'

As you know, Kamala Harris did a prerecorded, edited interview with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle on Wednesday night in which she talked about dreams and aspirations. She also said the day of thinking everyone could live the American dream is gone.

"Gone is the day of everyone thinking they could actually live the American dream." https://t.co/3cRSlncjj5 — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) September 25, 2024

That's certainly true after the last three-and-a-half years. Earlier in the day, though, Harris made a campaign stop in Pittsburgh and talked about her middle-class roots. She also lapsed into her own special way of speaking. We don't know if the teleprompter wasn't working or what the problem was. Then again, not everyone considers this a problem in a presidential candidate:

KAMALA: We have to guard that spirit. Let it always inspire us. Let it always be the source of our optimism - which is that spirit which is so uniquely American. And let that then inspire us by helping us to be inspired to help solve the problems. pic.twitter.com/GTKuyuvYl5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 25, 2024

I feel inspired by the spirit of this inspirational quote, unburdened as it is by the burden of uninspired - but spirited - burdens of spirit. Which we are, so uniquely inspired. pic.twitter.com/SYZ86ukPUl — R.O.C.K. in the USSA (@ROCKInTheUSSA) September 25, 2024

We're starting to believe Joe Biden was the smart one.

***