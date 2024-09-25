Good News: If You Have Dreams and Aspirations, You're in Kamala Harris' Economic Plan

If Abortion Laws Are So Bad, Why Do Fear-Mongering Democrats Have to LIE...
Brett T.  |  8:15 PM on September 25, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

MSNBC is running its (prerecorded, edited) interview with Kamala Harris on Wednesday night, and Stephanie Ruhle, who the other night didn't think Harris needed to be doing interviews, kicked it off with a question about Harris' economic plan and asked about those people who don't see themselves in her vision for the future.

She and Joe Biden are the same, and like Biden, she's going to build an economy from the middle out and the bottom up, whatever that means.

It all depends on people paying their fair share.

Then Ruhle jumps in … Bill Gates said if he were in charge he would have paid more taxes. Hey, nothing is stopping him from writing a check to the U.S. Treasury. We'd wager he employs some pretty high-profile accountants to make sure he doesn't pay a cent more than he has to.

***

