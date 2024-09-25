Good News: If You Have Dreams and Aspirations, You're in Kamala Harris' Economic Plan

MSNBC is running its (prerecorded, edited) interview with Kamala Harris on Wednesday night, and Stephanie Ruhle, who the other night didn't think Harris needed to be doing interviews, kicked it off with a question about Harris' economic plan and asked about those people who don't see themselves in her vision for the future.

MSNBC’s @Sruhle cues up Harris in first question: “Madame Vice President, you just laid out your economic vision for the future. But still there are lots of Americans who don’t see themselves in your plans. For those who say these policies aren’t for me, what do you say to them?” pic.twitter.com/yoYBHq0VmU — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) September 25, 2024

Stephanie Ruhle: "There are lots of Americans who don't see themselves in your plans... What do you say to them?"



Kamala: "Well if you are... hard working... if you... have... uh... the dreams and the ambitions and the aspirations of what I believe you do, you're in my plan." pic.twitter.com/FVrcBWe48I — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 25, 2024

She and Joe Biden are the same, and like Biden, she's going to build an economy from the middle out and the bottom up, whatever that means.

Right out of the gate, Kamala's first sentence goes right to "dreams, ambitions, aspirations."



Under 90 seconds in, we got the "I was raised in a middle class family."



Under 2 minutes in, another "dreams, ambitions, aspirations.



The Seinfeld candidate. A show about nothing. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 25, 2024

If you are "hard working" you are in Kamala's plan.



You are the people that she will take the money from to give to those that don't work, in the name of "equity" 🤨 pic.twitter.com/sIqw9mh7R5 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) September 25, 2024

What Kamala is talking about here is promoting equity and communism — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 25, 2024

Hard working Americans and being in Kamala’s plans are mutually exclusive. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) September 25, 2024

I thought her plan was equity. — Jon Tveten (@jtveten) September 25, 2024

This is the person they chose to replace the senile guy. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) September 25, 2024

So, what is the plan? — Shaun Humphrey (@ShaunHumphrey65) September 25, 2024

Word salad! — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) September 25, 2024

just as I thought "finally for once she doesn't answer questions with "I grew up in the middle class", she said it again...🤣🤣🤣 — DLing (@DL_Realtor) September 25, 2024

She wants Americans to look away and believe. It’s embarrassing — dad (@uwillmissurdad) September 25, 2024

Dreams and ambitions don’t bring down inflation honey. — Petey Fontayne (@PeteyFontayne) September 25, 2024

Is it me or does she answer EVERY single question with this line? — JCrow (@jlc225) September 25, 2024

Vote for me and all of your wildest dreams will come true — Publius (@Publius215) September 25, 2024

It all depends on people paying their fair share.

Asked what she’ll do if Republicans don’t agree w/ her plan to raise taxes on American consumers, Harris appears confused & repeatedly says they “have to pay their fair share.” pic.twitter.com/MUstGTUPTJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 25, 2024

Then Ruhle jumps in … Bill Gates said if he were in charge he would have paid more taxes. Hey, nothing is stopping him from writing a check to the U.S. Treasury. We'd wager he employs some pretty high-profile accountants to make sure he doesn't pay a cent more than he has to.

***