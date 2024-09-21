MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle on Kamala Harris Avoiding Interviews: 'We Don't Live in Nirvana'

Your Betters Have Spoken: 'Let Them Eat Bugs'
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on September 21, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Here's a very long post on a lengthy video clip from "Real Time with Bill Maher," but it's worth it to see journalists outside their natural habitat, which is the liberal bubble. You might remember the uproar when the New York Times hired "conservative" columnist Bret Stephens during the Trump administration … he's their conservative like David French is their conservative Christian columnist.

There was a good exchange, though, between Stephens and MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle on Mahr's show. As we reported earlier this week, according to Axios, Donald Trump and J.D. Vance have done a combined 72 interviews compared to Kamala Harris and Tim Walz's seven. Stephens wanted to know why Harris has been avoiding interviews — and even the ones she takes are softballs, like Dana Bash and Oprah Winfrey. Ruhle explained that "We don't live in Nirvana."

… My fear is that she doesn't really have a very good command of what she wants to do as president.

It would be great for her to sit down with you, or George Stephanopoulos, or you Stephanie. 

It's not too much to ask Kamala 'Are you for a Palestinian state, if Hamas is going to run that state?'"

Stephanie Ruhle: "If you don't like her answer, are you going to vote for Trump? Kamala Harris is not running for perfect, she is running against Trump.

We have two choices. There are some things that you might not know her answer too.

In 2024, we know exactly what Trump will do, who he is, and the kind of threat he is to democracy."

Bret Stephens: "The problem that a lot of people have with Kamala is that we don't know her answer to anything."

Ruhle: "But you know his answer to everything."

Stephens: "People also are expected to have some idea of what the program that you're supposed to vote for.

I don't think it's a lot to ask for her to sit down for a real interview."

Ruhle: "When you move to Nirvana, I'll be your next door neighbor. We don't live there."

Stephanie Ruhle thinks it's 'utopian' to demand Kamala Harris go through the process that every other candidate for president has gone through, a public vetting process. 

Turns out, Stephanie Ruhle and her ilk are the true 'threats to democracy'.

She doesn't have a very good command of what she wants to do as president and those things that she knows she wants to do she's had to flip-flop on since her 2020 campaign.

"We have two choices. There are some things that you might not know her answer to."

Harris giving interviews on policy would hurt her campaign, and that's not the path to Nirvana for Ruhle.

It worked out for Joe Biden and his basement in 2020 — we'll see if people are still as brainwashed.

An interview with Harris would be easy — just go point by point and asked her why she's done a 180 on every policy position she held in 2019.

It's embarrassing. It should be demeaning for someone who considers themselves a "journalist" to say these words out loud.

***

