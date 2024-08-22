Charles C.W. Cooke Counts the Ways Politico Serves Up 'Relentless, Unmitigated Propaganda' for Dems

Harpies and Heifers and Hags, OH MY! Gretch Whitmer's Video of Strong Dem...
Doug P.  |  9:10 AM on August 22, 2024
Meme

It's crunch time for the Democrats, and by extension it's "all hands-on deck" for the media when it comes to doing their bidding with the election just around the corner. 

Advertisement

Few media outlets have made it loud and clear to the Dems that they've received the memo than Politico.

We've written often about the pro-Dem hackery that comes from Politico, and Charles C.W. Cooke is among those amazed by the unending parade of bias that comes from that outlet: 

They don't even try to hide it. This is something else: 

Print out all Politico stories, tape them to a wall, throw a dart, and there's a 98 percent chance it'll land on a story with a spin not unlike any of these. 

Yep, and they don't even try to hide it.

Just amazing.

They know what their real job is, and actual objective journalism ain't it.

Brace yourselves, because it's only going to get worse in the coming weeks. And if anybody's thinking it couldn't possibly get worse, just watch them.

***

