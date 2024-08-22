Charles C.W. Cooke Counts the Ways Politico Serves Up 'Relentless, Unmitigated Propaganda' for Dems

It's crunch time for the Democrats, and by extension it's "all hands-on deck" for the media when it comes to doing their bidding with the election just around the corner.
Few media outlets have made it loud and clear to the Dems that they've received the memo than Politico.
We've written often about the pro-Dem hackery that comes from Politico, and Charles C.W. Cooke is among those amazed by the unending parade of bias that comes from that outlet:
Go read the @politico feed. Scroll down for as long as you like. For days. Weeks, even. How would it be different if it were being written by the DNC?— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 22, 2024
They don't even try to hide it. This is something else:
Seriously, it's just relentless, unmitigated propaganda. pic.twitter.com/5Fq1NOE3C7— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 22, 2024
Tweet after tweet after tweet, without break. pic.twitter.com/cJFMjOKaYA— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 22, 2024
Pick a section at random. pic.twitter.com/F5j88nZCYp— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 22, 2024
You can't go wrong. Close your eyes and stop scrolling and it's the same. pic.twitter.com/SHcKrBkRRF— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 22, 2024
Print out all Politico stories, tape them to a wall, throw a dart, and there's a 98 percent chance it'll land on a story with a spin not unlike any of these.
My thread was too early for this one: https://t.co/w6Jx0ZGpP2— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 22, 2024
It’s on purpose, right? https://t.co/XFmL1UeRjO— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 22, 2024
Yep, and they don't even try to hide it.
August 22, 2024
Just amazing.
Just out of curiosity, I searched their feed during the RNC and it looks nothing like that for Republicans.... pic.twitter.com/YuL5rhMj8Q— AG (@AGHamilton29) August 22, 2024
They know what their real job is, and actual objective journalism ain't it.
The only difference between current Politico and a Politico directly owned by the DNC would be that the latter would be a more intellectually honest one.— Sunny (@sunnyright) August 22, 2024
At least they'd drop the gaslighting pretense of being about journalism rather than propaganda. https://t.co/Q0Lg50YUON
100% Democrat propaganda.— FullMetalPatriot 🇺🇸 (@FullMtlPatriot) August 22, 2024
Just like CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC, ABC, and PBS. https://t.co/4alIU0nOxN
Brace yourselves, because it's only going to get worse in the coming weeks. And if anybody's thinking it couldn't possibly get worse, just watch them.
***
