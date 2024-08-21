POLITICO Says Black Women See 'The Right White Man' in Tim Walz

This editor said earlier that something's up with POLITICO. They did a piece about Doug Emhoff being "Dad-in-Chief" and having "the typical American dad vibe." They talked with Kamala Harris' campaign manager, who told us that America doesn't know Harris yet, even though she's been vice president for three-and-a-half years.

Advertisement

But check out the POLITICO timeline today. It goes beyond reprinting DNC press releases. It's amazingly transparent:

I don’t even know what to say about Politico anymore https://t.co/C7u6DbbFK7 — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) August 22, 2024

New story 👇 https://t.co/GBDR698x9u — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) August 22, 2024

It's that first one that really gets us. Walz is the "right white man" for black women? How so? Brakkton Booker reports:

“He is the right white man for the job,” said Brenda Coles, a Richmond, Virginia-based activist who has been working 40 years to help elect Democrats. Coles, donning a “Win With Black Women” pen on the collar of her dress, said she appreciates that Walz, the Minnesota governor, does not appear intimidated by being a subordinate to “a Black woman with the caliber” of Harris. “I am such a proud Black woman to support our great Kamala Harris,” Coles said Wednesday just outside a conference room where the Virginia delegation held its daily breakfast meeting, adding that she’s now “claiming” Walz as her own vice president, too. Harris only seriously considered white men as running mates — others in contention included Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly — a move many said was a means of balancing the ticket and appealing to some white voters. To many Democrats here — and especially to Black women — the pairing represents a significant step forward in a country still struggling with fraught issues of race. In nearly two dozen interviews, Black women who serve as Democratic strategists, activists and elected officials and convention attendees, said they became Walz fans when he spoke at a rally with Harris in Philadelphia earlier this month. Though many acknowledged they knew little about him at the time, many found themselves gravitating to the Midwestern governor for the same reasons other Democrats say they do.

"He is the right white man for the job." What? It's true that Harris seemed to consider only white men as her running mate. David Burge nailed it back in July:

Time for Harris to go VP shopping pic.twitter.com/uYhKqGBBcW — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 23, 2024

There’s weird and then there’s weirdest of the weird oh man — Chris (@chriswithans) August 22, 2024

Do they pay you directly for this propaganda BS?



Or do you just do it out of loyalty to the team? — Cackling Moron-China Socialist 2024! (@aimtomisb3hav3) August 22, 2024

Are you joking? — sherrilynJonesfreed (@sherrilynthinks) August 22, 2024

Not only is Walz "America's dad," he's the right white man for the job at the right time.

I cannot even with this mess. — SamanthaJBryant (@SamanthaJBryan1) August 22, 2024

Don't you ever get embarrassed by this? — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) August 22, 2024

You've really taken a dive off the deep end with this one. I'm so embarrassed for you. 🥴😂😂 — Janice (@jannyfayray) August 22, 2024

What is POLITICO talking about? What are they on?

***