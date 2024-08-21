Kamala Harris Campaign Chair Says 'The American People Don’t Really Know Her That Well'

Governed by Idiots: Biden-Harris Commerce Secretary 'Not Familiar' With Bureau of Labor St...
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on August 21, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

POLITICO is kind of weird today. As we reported, they ran a piece called "Meet Doug Emhoff: Dad-in-Chief." Though they didn't mention him getting the nanny pregnant, they did say he radiated "the typical American dad vibe" during his speech at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday Night, when he revealed that he loves his wife's cackle. And we'd been told repeatedly that Tim Walz was "America's dad" — the father to a generation who lost their own fathers to Fox News.

Is Kamala Harris going to become America's mom? We'll find out Thursday night at the DNC, when Harris "introduces" herself to the American people, who know the vice president but not the person.

She was a senator and then vice president — we think we know her pretty well. But her campaign chair doesn't. Kierra Frazier reports:

Kamala Harris’ campaign knows the nation doesn’t really know the vice president. They’re hoping that changes by Thursday night.

When Harris speaks Thursday, she will speak about how her “values and her life's work have led to this point,” Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillion said at the CNN-POLITICO Grill. She will be able to tell the audience "the kind of individual leader she's going to be moving forward.”

“We all know who the vice president is, but the American people don’t really know her that well, and they don't know her story,” O’Malley Dillon said.

Trust us, we've heard a lot about her story, and it's not something to talk about in polite society.

The White House has kept her under wraps for a reason.

We know she wants to turn America into Venezuela.

Meanwhile, Vogue just published their August issue with Dr. Jill Biden on the cover. That didn't age well.

We all know her from her social media videos when she tells about how her Indian-American family used to celebrate Kwanzaa … so many childhood memories. And she worked at McDonald's for a short time. She's just like us.

Will Harris actually be able to deliver a serious speech on policy issues Thursday night, or will she just crack herself up? We know they're trying to spread joy, but we have some problems under her administration that need to be addressed.

***

