Kamala Harris Campaign Chair Says 'The American People Don’t Really Know Her That Well'

POLITICO is kind of weird today. As we reported, they ran a piece called "Meet Doug Emhoff: Dad-in-Chief." Though they didn't mention him getting the nanny pregnant, they did say he radiated "the typical American dad vibe" during his speech at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday Night, when he revealed that he loves his wife's cackle. And we'd been told repeatedly that Tim Walz was "America's dad" — the father to a generation who lost their own fathers to Fox News.

Advertisement

Is Kamala Harris going to become America's mom? We'll find out Thursday night at the DNC, when Harris "introduces" herself to the American people, who know the vice president but not the person.

Harris campaign chair: America doesn't know Kamala Harris — yet https://t.co/3DS4whpQbs — POLITICO (@politico) August 21, 2024

She was a senator and then vice president — we think we know her pretty well. But her campaign chair doesn't. Kierra Frazier reports:

Kamala Harris’ campaign knows the nation doesn’t really know the vice president. They’re hoping that changes by Thursday night. When Harris speaks Thursday, she will speak about how her “values and her life's work have led to this point,” Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillion said at the CNN-POLITICO Grill. She will be able to tell the audience "the kind of individual leader she's going to be moving forward.” “We all know who the vice president is, but the American people don’t really know her that well, and they don't know her story,” O’Malley Dillon said.

Trust us, we've heard a lot about her story, and it's not something to talk about in polite society.

Kamala is the current VP of the U.S. & has been for 3 1/2 years. Yet no one knows her? — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) August 21, 2024

And if she wants a shot at victory she’d better keep it that way. — Kaya (@sisterinferior) August 21, 2024

The White House has kept her under wraps for a reason.

That's by design.

Because she's awful. — \m/-=3Đ∇サ=-\m/ (@CargoShortLife) August 21, 2024

Jokes on you, we all know her. — Glen Pickle Guy (@OkieDad918) August 21, 2024

That is clearly by design. — Satanás (@smejk70030) August 21, 2024

We know enough to know we don't want her. — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) August 21, 2024

We know she wants to turn America into Venezuela.

We know her. And she’s not good at her job. — Allen (@AllenIn2112) August 21, 2024

She’s hiding for a reason — RubyRubyRuby (@rubyrubyruby33) August 21, 2024

Meanwhile, Vogue just published their August issue with Dr. Jill Biden on the cover. That didn't age well.

I think we know her well enough. There is a reason she was forced to drop out before Iowa in 2020. Everyone will soon be reminded of it. — Conservative X (@Conservative_X1) August 21, 2024

This would be the third re-introduction of Kamala Harris since she became the presumptive nominee. — & Yet & Yeti (@whatyyetiagain) August 21, 2024

We all know her from her social media videos when she tells about how her Indian-American family used to celebrate Kwanzaa … so many childhood memories. And she worked at McDonald's for a short time. She's just like us.

Advertisement

Y’all keep acting like you’re not the incumbents. — Aaron (@AaronWesco) August 21, 2024

Maybe if they'd let her do interviews and press conferences that could change. — Jeffrey Collins (@Collinstaxacct) August 21, 2024

Will Harris actually be able to deliver a serious speech on policy issues Thursday night, or will she just crack herself up? We know they're trying to spread joy, but we have some problems under her administration that need to be addressed.

***