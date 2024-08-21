Politico Takes Story About Econ Report Revised Down Over 800k Jobs in a Predictable Direction

It's clear that the Biden administration was hoping to keep the books cooked about the economy in order for the reality "Bidenomics" to not be too big of a burden for VP Kamala Harris with the election just around the corner, but they can't keep the truth hidden forever.

This is one whopper of a jobs revision:

The U.S. economy created 818,000 fewer jobs than originally reported in the 12-month period through March 2024, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. As part of its preliminary annual benchmark revisions to the nonfarm payroll numbers, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said the actual job growth was nearly 30% less than the initially reported 2.9 million from April 2023 through March of this year.

The wheels are completely coming off the Dem/media gaslighting about how great the economy has been under Biden and Harris.

Politico is one of the media leaders when it comes to taking a story involving Democrats and taking a "Trump pounces" angle, and this story is no different.

"Trump cries fraud."

They're nothing if not predictable.

The media could actually dig into how and why something like this happens, or they can keep framing it the above way to give the impression that Trump's spreading some sort of conspiracy theory. And you know which path they'll choose.

They certainly can't help themselves.