ABC News Reports Jill Biden's Lashing Out at Dems Urging Her Husband to Step Aside

Doug P.  |  8:41 AM on July 06, 2024
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Yesterday ABC News aired an interview with President Biden, and George Stephanopoulos peppered him with questions about his fitness for office. Let's just say that the interview won't exactly calm the fears of Democrats who are talking about whether Biden should step aside for the good of the party.

One cringeworthy part of the interview happened when Biden attempted to claim that the size of his "rallies," most of which are held in what look like partitioned middle school gymnasiums, are bigger than Trump's campaign events. The BS was too much for even Stephanopoulos to let slide by:

"Who's he have?" Well, more voters that Biden does, according to all the polls.

The calls for Joe to step aside before it's too late are reportedly angering Jill Biden, who clearly doesn't want to give up the cushy perks: 

Every day it get clearer who's really calling the shots at the White House when it comes to what the president does or doesn't do.

Not. At. All!

What stage comes after this one?

***

