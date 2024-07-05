WATCH: Biden's Interview With George Stephanopoulos Is Really, REALLY Bad (Here's Just ONE Example)

There will be countless stories out of the George Stephanopoulos interview with President Biden. We're now in day eight of the post-debate fallout, and if the plan of the Biden campaign was to turn around public perception of his cognitive abilities and his wearwithal to finish this campaign it's backfiring. BIG TIME.
Watch:
ABC: "What's your plan to turn the campaign around?"— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 6, 2024
BIDEN: "You saw it today ... how many (incoherent) drew crowds like I did today?"
ABC: "I don't think you want to play the crowd game. Donald Trump can draw BIG CROWDS!"
BIDEN: "Who's he have!?" pic.twitter.com/GstMXRWHrJ
YIKES.
Just. Yikes.
We saw the crowd in Madison, and it was not that impressive, sir.
July 6, 2024
Our faces exactly.
This is so sad and pathetic. All MSM that have been carrying on with this lie should not be allowed to call themselves journalists— A (@wokeup2o2o) July 6, 2024
The media have no shame.
Democrats couldn't shut up about Trump's obsession with crowd size. So, Joe Biden (falsely) touting bigger crowds than Trump is pure irony.— Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) July 6, 2024
Our irony meter broke.
omg, I truly do believe they literally only allow him to watch Morning Joe and then they hide actual real life/facts from him. I bet even the mirrors are covered.— Hotsoup (@Hotsoup5280) July 6, 2024
Recommended
He's only working from 10 am to 4 pm, with naps. So they don't have to hide much from him.
What crowd “today” was he referring about? It couldn’t have been Wisconsin.— Mark (Not of the Beast) (@syntax2600) July 6, 2024
It's Madison.
A deep blue city in a deep blue county in a purple swing state.
There were not that many people there.
How do you bomb an edited interview ?— Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) July 6, 2024
He's that far gone.
An edited interview and this is the best they can come up with.
I tried to transcribe this. Here's what I came up with before my mind melted:— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 6, 2024
STEPHANOPOULOS: What's your plan to turn the campaign around?
BIDEN: You saw it today. How many (inaudible) draw a crowd like I drew today? You find me more enthusiastic in the day? Huh?… https://t.co/mysTnfG18r
Our brains melted, too.
Todays crowd was reported at 100 plus 50 media credentialed persons https://t.co/Aru8d5zegy— Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) July 6, 2024
100 people. In Madison, Wisconsin.
Which reminds us -- this writer has been seeing billboards in the Milwaukee area showing that Bidenomics is costing Wisconsin LOTS of money each year.
His plan is literally to start tanning as much as Trump. https://t.co/aIldrqtZCr— MAZE (@mazemoore) July 6, 2024
The bronzer is just weird.
This exchange is 100% proof that everyone around him has been lying to him for a very long time. https://t.co/gJ5gduJ5aR— JCrow (@jlc225) July 6, 2024
Lying to him and -- more maddening -- lying to us.
Our National Painfest continues ... https://t.co/fBKtxKlEbK— Mark Jeffrey (@markjeffrey) July 6, 2024
This is a major Painfest.
Horrifying. https://t.co/e4enSFj90z— K. L. March (@two_bysea) July 6, 2024
Absolutely horrifying.
And there are four months until the election and another two until the inauguration.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member