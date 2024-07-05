Elon Musk: Those Who Oppose SAVE Act Are Traitors (Will Saying What Happens...
Joe Biden Apparently Believes He 'Shut Down' Putin but That's News to the...
WATCH: Democrat Activist Makes ANOTHER Awesome Trump Ad That'll Make You Vote for...
'Are They Really THAT Stupid?' Pro-Abortion Leftists Celebrate July 4th With the WORST...
As Proof of How Well His Campaign Is Going, Biden Gets Trolled by...
Biden the Time Traveler: Watch As 'Sharp, Focused' President Says He’ll Beat Trump...
J.K. Rowling Posts About Scotland Halting Puberty Blockers & Receives Surprisingly Positiv...
Were You in a Coma? Twitter ROASTS Gregg Easterbrook's Pining for the 'Civil...
THE CANDIDATE WE NEED: David 'Iowahawk' Burge Declares He Is Running for President
Thanks Jill! Nobody Believes Joe Biden Is Posting His Own Tweets and the...
Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules to Reinstate Ballot Drop Boxes
More Jokes, Less Woke: Twitter Resurrects Amazingly Funny SNL Sketch for Independence Day
Trump Breaks His Silence, Biden's Brain Gets Worse!
Washington Post Columnist Explains the Reasons Voters Don't Care about '34 Felonies' for...

WATCH: Biden's Interview With George Stephanopoulos Is Really, REALLY Bad (Here's Just ONE Example)

Amy Curtis  |  9:45 PM on July 05, 2024
Artist Angie

There will be countless stories out of the George Stephanopoulos interview with President Biden. We're now in day eight of the post-debate fallout, and if the plan of the Biden campaign was to turn around public perception of his cognitive abilities and his wearwithal to finish this campaign it's backfiring. BIG TIME.

Advertisement

Watch:

YIKES.

Just. Yikes.

We saw the crowd in Madison, and it was not that impressive, sir.

Our faces exactly.

The media have no shame.

Our irony meter broke.

Recommended

WATCH: Democrat Activist Makes ANOTHER Awesome Trump Ad That'll Make You Vote for Him Even Harder
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

He's only working from 10 am to 4 pm, with naps. So they don't have to hide much from him.

It's Madison.

A deep blue city in a deep blue county in a purple swing state.

There were not that many people there.

He's that far gone.

An edited interview and this is the best they can come up with.

Our brains melted, too.

100 people. In Madison, Wisconsin.

Which reminds us -- this writer has been seeing billboards in the Milwaukee area showing that Bidenomics is costing Wisconsin LOTS of money each year.

Advertisement

The bronzer is just weird.

Lying to him and -- more maddening -- lying to us.

This is a major Painfest.

Absolutely horrifying.

And there are four months until the election and another two until the inauguration.

Tags: 2024 ABC ABC NEWS GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS INTERVIEW JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Democrat Activist Makes ANOTHER Awesome Trump Ad That'll Make You Vote for Him Even Harder
Amy Curtis
Joe Biden Apparently Believes He 'Shut Down' Putin but That's News to the Rest of America
justmindy
As Proof of How Well His Campaign Is Going, Biden Gets Trolled by Supporter in Disastrous WI Appearance
Amy Curtis
Elon Musk: Those Who Oppose SAVE Act Are Traitors (Will Saying What Happens to Traitors Earn a Ban on X?)
Amy Curtis
THE CANDIDATE WE NEED: David 'Iowahawk' Burge Declares He Is Running for President
Aaron Walker
'Are They Really THAT Stupid?' Pro-Abortion Leftists Celebrate July 4th With the WORST Song Choice
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Democrat Activist Makes ANOTHER Awesome Trump Ad That'll Make You Vote for Him Even Harder Amy Curtis
Advertisement